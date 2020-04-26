Clear

Bill Gates explains how the United States can safely ease coronavirus restrictions

Bill Gates tells Fareed the what he sees as the way forward for re-starting parts of the U.S. economy without risking a huge spike in Covid-19 cases.

The ability for parts of the United States to safely and effectively begin to lift coronavirus restrictions will depend on the country's capacity to aggressively test for and trace new cases of the virus, Bill Gates told CNN's Fareed Zakaria Sunday.

His comments come as several US states prepare to ease social distancing and stay-at-home restrictions this week, despite warnings from health researchers that no state should reopen before May 1. Meanwhile, the total number of reported coronavirus cases in the United States is nearing 1 million, and more than 54,000 Americans have died.

Gates, the Microsoft founder whose foundation has studied pandemics for years and is now involved in fighting coronavirus, warned that just because some areas looking to reopen have experienced relatively small outbreaks doesn't mean they're not at risk.

Many are concerned that reopening too soon could prompt a second wave of infections in the United States as deadly as the first. States must weigh that risk against trying to recover from the economic crisis that's been caused by coronavirus-related shut downs.

"If they open up, they can go back into exponential (coronavirus infection) growth and compete with New York on that basis," Gates said, adding that areas that reopen and allow people to move around could also seed infections in other parts of the country, further slowing the recovery from the pandemic.

How to reopen

Successful reopenings will happen in stages, Gates said, guidance that's in line with recommendations from many health experts and economists, including the World Health Organization. And will require thinking critically about which elements of society are most essential to get back to work, implementing safety measures as they are reopened and ensuring diagnostic testing and contact tracing are in place to understand the effects that easing restrictions has on the spread of the virus.

"What we don't know is, (if) we go slightly back to normal, which activities create the risk of a rebound?" Gates said. "We need to put in place a very dense testing regime so you would detect that rebound going back into exponential growth very quickly and not wait for the ICUs to fill up and there to be a lot of deaths. If you see the hot spot, you kind of understand the activities causing that."

In two suggested plans for reopening the US economy, public health experts and economists said that the country would have to perform millions of diagnostic tests each week before restrictions could be safely lifted.

Gates said Sunday that new testing machines and methods should soon be able to get the United States up to between 400,000 and 500,000 tests per day, though that's "just barely enough for really doing the tracking."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, estimated on Saturday that the country is conducting approximately 1.5 million to 2 million Covid-19 tests per week and said it is likely the testing capacity could be doubled within the next several weeks. So far, the United States has only performed about 4 million coronavirus tests.

Gates added: "The key thing about the US, though, this focus on the number of tests understates the cacophony and mistakes we made in the testing system," including testing shortages, inequality in who can access testing and test results taking longer than 24 hours to reach patients.

As the country ramps up testing and tracking, cities and states must have a staged reopening of various parts of the economy, Gates said, though he admitted "we're a little naive about how to prioritize these activities."

In Georgia on Friday, Governor Brian Kemp allowed hair salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and bowling alleys to reopen, with some caveats for social distancing and screening employees for illness, despite warnings from health researchers. Several other states, including Colorado, Oklahoma and Montana, have taken similar steps toward reopening.

Gates said that when planning for staged reopenings, states should focus on "high value" segments of the economy such as schools, manufacturing and construction, and should figure out how to operate those things with masks and social distancing. Once some schools and businesses get back to work, communities should continue to track the effects on infection rates.

But it will take time.

"The inequality has gotten greater in education, so if we can figure out how to do K through 12 in the fall, that would be good," Gates said. "I even think if we're creative about it and things have gone well, we'll be able to do college."

The case for continued prevention measures

Careful planning to manage the virus is crucial because it will likely still be one to two years before a coronavirus vaccine is developed and ready for large-scale production, Gates said. The Trump administration has estimated a vaccine is 12 to 18 months away, though some leaders in the field say that timeline could be too fast.

Although some have suggested ramping up vaccine production before a vaccine has actually been approved, Gates said the "stage 3" testing that determines whether a drug could have harmful side effects will take time.

"It's very hard to compress these timeframes," he said.

Gates also commented on conspiracy theories that have accused him of profiteering from the pandemic. He called the accusations ironic, after his foundation has spent decades funding and leading research into understanding and protecting against dangerous diseases, though he said he doesn't believe a "meaningful" number of people believe them.

He did say, however, that he wishes he'd been able to get more people to understand the threat posed by coronavirus sooner.

"I always think, how could I have gotten the message out in a stronger way? Where did I fall short?" he said. "Only 5% of what should have been done was done."

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14399

Reported Deaths: 786
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4727255
Lake151567
Hamilton69950
Hendricks61126
St. Joseph55311
Johnson53050
Allen42726
Madison39543
Cass3151
Elkhart2384
Clark22313
Porter2105
Bartholomew19810
Decatur19426
Boone18219
Hancock1777
Shelby1766
Floyd16311
LaPorte1565
Delaware14411
Morgan1334
Monroe1206
Harrison1154
Grant1136
Vanderburgh1131
Jackson1080
Franklin947
Lawrence929
Ripley895
Dearborn845
Howard835
Warrick8012
Jennings711
Tippecanoe712
Vigo625
Putnam584
Orange576
Noble515
Greene464
Newton445
Daviess439
Miami420
Washington400
Scott362
Jasper341
Henry321
Wayne313
Clinton301
Montgomery300
Rush281
Kosciusko271
Marshall261
Fayette254
Jefferson220
Owen221
Steuben211
LaGrange211
Knox200
Clay191
White180
Tipton171
Dubois170
Whitley161
Crawford160
DeKalb151
Brown151
Switzerland140
Randolph142
Starke131
Parke120
Sullivan120
Wabash121
Warren111
Jay110
Fulton100
Carroll91
Pulaski90
Posey90
Fountain92
Vermillion70
Blackford71
Martin70
Adams71
Union70
Perry60
Benton60
Wells60
Huntington62
Gibson60
Spencer50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 41777

Reported Deaths: 1875
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook290581267
Lake2879115
DuPage2311127
Will2060131
Kane104938
McHenry50228
St. Clair36324
Winnebago3028
Kankakee29923
Rock Island2936
Madison28016
Unassigned2741
Kendall2035
Champaign1025
Macon10011
Sangamon956
McLean883
Ogle851
Clinton821
Jefferson802
Randolph791
DeKalb711
Boone718
Monroe6310
Peoria602
Whiteside595
Jackson567
Warren440
LaSalle431
Jasper422
Tazewell363
Henry360
Adams320
Knox310
Grundy280
Macoupin280
Christian284
Marion260
Montgomery231
Williamson220
Coles221
Cass210
Livingston201
Lee190
Stephenson160
Iroquois160
Fayette162
Morgan151
Pulaski150
Douglas120
Jersey121
Vermilion110
Woodford111
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau90
Shelby90
Carroll92
Ford81
Franklin80
Piatt70
Perry70
Mercer70
Union70
Washington70
Mason60
McDonough50
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock40
Clark40
Logan40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Moultrie40
Menard40
Johnson30
Lawrence30
Saline30
Cumberland30
Richland30
Massac30
Hamilton20
Fulton20
Wayne20
Alexander20
Greene20
Clay20
Gallatin20
White10
Hardin10
Wabash10
Pike10
De Witt10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
