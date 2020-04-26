Clear

Start your Monday smart: US states reopen, 'Parks & Rec,' Ohio primary, May Day

Article Image

Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina are allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen after being closed for weeks. Business owners in those states are weighing a tough choice: reopen while Covid-19 is still a threat, or face closing their doors for good.

Posted: Apr 26, 2020 9:30 PM
Updated: Apr 26, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Michelle Krupa, AJ Willingham and Faith Karimi, CNN

Mental Health Month begins Friday, and not a moment too soon. Here are some resources and methods to help you face the emotional challenges of this pandemic in the healthiest way possible.

Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. You give us five minutes, and we give you five things you must know for your weekday, plus a Sunday edition to get your week started smart. Sign up here.)

TODAY

• Some US states begin to reopen. Ready or not, some states are beginning to reopen even as the US closes in on 1 million coronavirus cases. Stay-at-home orders and business closures in places including Georgia, Tennessee and Texas are falling away this week, even though a data model often cited by the White House advises most states to wait several more weeks -- or even months -- before loosening social distancing rules. Check where your state stands.

MONDAY

• Boeing holds its shareholders meeting. The virtual session may offer insights into how the plane maker is weathering the pandemic and its expectations for air travel's rebound. Carriers already have reported billions of dollars in losses this year.

TUESDAY

• The NTSB probes the fatal duck boat wreck. The National Transportation Safety Board is due to meet to determine the probable cause of the fatal 2018 duck boat sinking in Branson, Missouri. One crew member and 16 passengers, including nine members of a single family, died when the vessel capsized during a storm.

• Buckeye Democrats vote for a nominee. It's Ohio's primary, but there's no in-person voting because of the pandemic. Instead, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Monday or dropped off at county boards of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

• The Vice President meets US coronavirus response teams. Mike Pence is due to travel to Rochester, Minnesota, to tour the Mayo Clinic facilities supporting Covid-19 research and treatment. Two days later, he's expected to head to Kokomo in his home state of Indiana to visit a GM plant that's been revamped to build ventilators.

WEDNESDAY

• The Federal Reserve chair speaks with reporters. Jerome Powell is due to hold a video news conference following the two-day Federal Open Markets Committee meeting. He could offer another glimpse into the disastrous economic effects of the pandemic, which one European economist called a "house of horror."

THURSDAY

• The Vietnam War marks a milestone. April 30 marks the 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the end of the Vietnam War. South Vietnam surrendered to North Vietnam, ending the almost 20-year conflict. Meanwhile, after a thawing between the two Koreas, relations again have faltered in step with shakier ties between the US and North Korea.

• 'Parks and Rec' is back. It's a Pawnee reunion! NBC is airing "A Parks and Recreation Special," a new, 30-minute episode of the beloved sitcom to benefit Feeding America. The scripted, social distancing-themed episode will feature all of your favorite Pawneeans and some special guests. Catch it at 8:30 pm ET.

FRIDAY

• Time to flip the calendar. Will April showers bring May flowers? Friday ushers in a new month, and with it, a traditional celebration of springtime. May Day also shares a date with International Workers Day, which traces its history back to Chicago's violent Haymarket Affair in 1886.

SATURDAY

• More Democratic ballots are due. Guam and Kansas wrap up their primary elections. Voting has been open in Kansas since the end of March, when the state decided to switch to a mail-in-only format. Meanwhile, Guam will award a total of 11 delegates during its caucus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 14399

Reported Deaths: 786
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4727255
Lake151567
Hamilton69950
Hendricks61126
St. Joseph55311
Johnson53050
Allen42726
Madison39543
Cass3151
Elkhart2384
Clark22313
Porter2105
Bartholomew19810
Decatur19426
Boone18219
Hancock1777
Shelby1766
Floyd16311
LaPorte1565
Delaware14411
Morgan1334
Monroe1206
Harrison1154
Grant1136
Vanderburgh1131
Jackson1080
Franklin947
Lawrence929
Ripley895
Dearborn845
Howard835
Warrick8012
Jennings711
Tippecanoe712
Vigo625
Putnam584
Orange576
Noble515
Greene464
Newton445
Daviess439
Miami420
Washington400
Scott362
Jasper341
Henry321
Wayne313
Clinton301
Montgomery300
Rush281
Kosciusko271
Marshall261
Fayette254
Jefferson220
Owen221
Steuben211
LaGrange211
Knox200
Clay191
White180
Tipton171
Dubois170
Whitley161
Crawford160
DeKalb151
Brown151
Switzerland140
Randolph142
Starke131
Parke120
Sullivan120
Wabash121
Warren111
Jay110
Fulton100
Carroll91
Pulaski90
Posey90
Fountain92
Vermillion70
Blackford71
Martin70
Adams71
Union70
Perry60
Benton60
Wells60
Huntington62
Gibson60
Spencer50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 41777

Reported Deaths: 1875
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook290581267
Lake2879115
DuPage2311127
Will2060131
Kane104938
McHenry50228
St. Clair36324
Winnebago3028
Kankakee29923
Rock Island2936
Madison28016
Unassigned2741
Kendall2035
Champaign1025
Macon10011
Sangamon956
McLean883
Ogle851
Clinton821
Jefferson802
Randolph791
DeKalb711
Boone718
Monroe6310
Peoria602
Whiteside595
Jackson567
Warren440
LaSalle431
Jasper422
Tazewell363
Henry360
Adams320
Knox310
Grundy280
Macoupin280
Christian284
Marion260
Montgomery231
Williamson220
Coles221
Cass210
Livingston201
Lee190
Stephenson160
Iroquois160
Fayette162
Morgan151
Pulaski150
Douglas120
Jersey121
Vermilion110
Woodford111
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau90
Shelby90
Carroll92
Ford81
Franklin80
Piatt70
Perry70
Mercer70
Union70
Washington70
Mason60
McDonough50
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock40
Clark40
Logan40
Henderson40
Marshall40
Moultrie40
Menard40
Johnson30
Lawrence30
Saline30
Cumberland30
Richland30
Massac30
Hamilton20
Fulton20
Wayne20
Alexander20
Greene20
Clay20
Gallatin20
White10
Hardin10
Wabash10
Pike10
De Witt10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Mostly clear and cool tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family celebrates woman's 93rd birthday with parade

Image

River Rat Rodders town cruise

Image

Seniors recognized with signs

Image

Music venue project stalled due to coronavirus

Image

Indiana Chamber of Commerce makes recommendations

Image

WTHI-TV General Manager among thousands invited for state testing

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Teenager pens letter to cafe owner before temporary closure

Image

Jonas Griffith to the 49ers

Image

Subway partners with Feeding America

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak