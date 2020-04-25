Clear

Coronavirus has killed nearly 52,000 people in the US, over a quarter of the world's deaths

CNN's Tom Foreman highlights the steps needed to help reopen the US economy safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Less than three months since the first known coronavirus death in the US, the country's fatalities make up more than quarter of the global death toll.

Nearly 52,000 Americans have died of the virus so far --- a number that increases daily as a result of new fatalities and states reviewing previous deaths that had not been tied to the disease.

The virus has killed at least 197,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the US, limited testing in early February was part of the reason California officials did not count two earlier deaths as coronavirus-related. This week, they confirmed the two victims -- a 57-year-old woman who died February 6 and a 69-year-old man who died February 17-- are the earliest known US victims.

New efforts by some states to trace more cases will give officials a better idea of the magnitude of the pandemic in the country. That, in addition to testing -- which experts say is still not where it needs to be.

The US has conducted about 5.1 million tests but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading epidemiologist, said this week the nation needs to ramp up testing. Two new reports from public health experts and economists highlight that in order to safely reopen states, the country needs to conduct millions of tests per week.

And as health officials race to get the virus under control, state leaders are setting the date they'll begin reopening their economies -- decisions that President Donald Trump has said are entirely up to governors.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday opened some businesses, including barber shops and hair salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and bowling alleys. The state has recorded more than 22,491 infections and at least 899 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Your coronavirus questions, answered

Georgia governor opens businesses

Georgia was one of the last states to call for stay-at-home orders and one of the first ones to start easing those restrictions.

According to experts at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, the state should not begin to reopen until at least June 22.

But on Friday, business owners and customers in Georgia donned masks and gloves across the state as they returned to stores ordered shut about two weeks ago by the governor's stay-at-home order. Theaters and dine-in restaurants will be allowed to reopen Monday.

Some business owners told CNN they felt they had no choice but to reopen. Others said they did so to pay their bills.

"I'm at the point where I have to do something ... I'm about to lose my business if I don't," Tim Timmons, owner of Salon Gloss in Woodstock, said.

Timmons said there were measures in place to prevent the possible spread of the virus. The business wasn't running on full staff and employees stood 14 feet apart. Customers had their temperatures taken when they arrived and were also asked whether they've come into contact with anyone who's had the virus. During shampoos, they covered their faces with towels.

But other business owners said attempting to reopen wasn't in their plan.

"I said, 'No, absolutely not. Get your hair done for what?'" Sabrina Watkins said of her hair salon in College Park, an Atlanta suburb. "There's a pandemic, people are dying. As much as I love the business, now is not the time, regardless of who says it is."

More states partly reopen while others set the date

Georgia isn't alone.

Salons, barbershops, spas and pet groomers took appointments Friday in Oklahoma. State parks and outdoor recreation areas also reopened.

Alaska allowed salons and restaurants to open in many areas, though restaurants must keep distance between tables and can't exceed 25% of their normal capacity. The state also strongly encouraged face coverings.

Earlier this week, South Carolina retail stores reopened but can operate only at 20% capacity or five customers per 1,000 sq. feet.

Other governors are setting the date for when their reopening plans will kick into action.

Elective surgeries and farmers markets will begin reopening in Iowa on Monday, the same day Tennessee restaurants can reopen at 50% capacity. Retail stores may reopen Wednesday under that same guideline, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said.

"We are pursuing a careful, measured approach to reopening our economy that does not depend on heavy-handed mandates but instead provides practical tools for businesses of all sizes," Lee said.

But other leaders have stopped short of setting a timeline.

In San Francisco, which issued the country's first sweeping stay-at-home order in mid-March, Mayor London Breed said the order is "very likely" to be extended for a few more weeks past May 3.

"How we reopen is going to be important to ensuring that we do it responsibly so that we don't go backwards," said Breed, who stressed the importance of having enough PPE, testing and requirements for social distancing.

CDC, Lysol warn not to digest disinfectants after Trump's remarks

As state leaders weigh the best options for moving forward, many have turned their attention to possible treatments. The World Health Organization recently said the world is "weeks to months" away from knowing which drugs will work against the virus.

In a briefing this week, Trump suggested the possibility of ingesting disinfectants to protect people from the virus -- and since then, companies and health officials issued warnings urging Americans not to do so.

Reckitt Benckiser -- the company behind Lysol and Dettol -- issued a statement Friday after "recent speculation and social media activity."

"Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," the company said.

A similar warning came from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Household cleaners and disinfectants can cause health problems when not used properly. Follow the instructions on the product label to ensure safe and effective use," the CDC tweeted.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 13680

Reported Deaths: 741
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4263214
Lake129257
Hamilton62441
Hendricks51820
Johnson45640
St. Joseph45410
Madison35134
Allen34327
Porter1935
Clark18811
Elkhart1853
Decatur17821
Boone16618
Hancock1517
Floyd1499
Bartholomew1467
LaPorte1445
Cass1381
Shelby1256
Morgan1244
Delaware1219
Monroe1185
Harrison1053
Grant1014
Jackson970
Vanderburgh961
Franklin917
Ripley863
Lawrence839
Howard754
Dearborn725
Warrick688
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Noble454
Greene444
Daviess386
Newton384
Orange384
Washington310
Wayne302
Henry291
Montgomery270
Miami270
Scott272
Marshall261
Jasper241
Kosciusko231
Owen221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Rush211
Clinton201
Clay191
Knox180
LaGrange181
Steuben181
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
Crawford130
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Randolph122
Starke111
White110
Sullivan100
Wabash101
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
Posey80
Warren71
Adams71
Vermillion70
Carroll71
Blackford61
Wells60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington62
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 35107

Reported Deaths: 1565
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook245461072
Lake237989
DuPage1947103
Will1820110
Kane76437
McHenry39922
St. Clair31619
Kankakee28514
Rock Island2426
Winnebago2385
Unassigned2281
Madison22613
Kendall1574
Champaign974
Macon9310
McLean863
Jefferson751
Ogle711
Sangamon694
Randolph631
Monroe588
DeKalb561
Jackson506
Clinton490
Peoria462
Whiteside453
Boone416
LaSalle381
Jasper362
Henry320
Adams290
Grundy260
Christian264
Tazewell253
Macoupin240
Marion240
Montgomery211
Warren190
Livingston181
Lee180
Coles180
Williamson170
Knox160
Fayette151
Morgan141
Iroquois140
Stephenson130
Pulaski120
Douglas120
Jo Daviess110
Woodford111
Vermilion100
Jersey100
Bureau80
Crawford80
Franklin80
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass70
Carroll72
Mason60
Ford61
Mercer50
Effingham51
Union50
Logan40
Shelby40
Menard40
Hancock40
Bond41
Clark40
McDonough40
Marshall40
Johnson30
Massac30
Saline30
Hamilton20
Greene20
Gallatin20
Moultrie20
Cumberland20
Henderson20
Clay20
Richland20
Perry20
Alexander20
Lawrence20
White10
Wayne10
Wabash10
Pike10
Fulton10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
De Witt10
Calhoun10
