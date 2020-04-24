Clear
Lysol maker: Please don't drink our cleaning products

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Anderson Cooper ask FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn about President Trump's comments regarding the use of ultraviolet light or injections of disinfectant to try to kill coronavirus

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

The company that makes Lysol is urging customers not to consume its cleaning products after President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectants to protect people from coronavirus.

Reckitt Benckiser, a British company, warned Friday that human consumption of disinfectant products is dangerous warned. It issued the statement following "recent speculation and social media activity."

"As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," the company said in a statement.

RB said products should only be "used as intended and in line with usage guidelines.

"We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts," the company said.

The statement followed remarks from President Trump on Thursday on the use of disinfectants.

"And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in one minute. Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning ... it would be interesting to check that," Trump said. "It sounds interesting to me," he added.

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta was quick to point out that this is simply wrong.

"He also said it needs to be studied. Actually, it doesn't. I mean we know the answer to this one," he said on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 on Thursday. "I think everybody would know that that would be dangerous and counter-productive."

Ingesting or injecting disinfectants is dangerous, according to a medical expert employed by the Trump administration. Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn told CNN's Anderson Cooper, "I certainly wouldn't recommend the internal ingestion of a disinfectant."

The US Food and Drug Administration regularly warns the public against drinking bleach, or even inhaling fumes from bleach. It's also irritating to skin.

On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said calls about poisonings with cleaners and disinfectants had increased more than 20% in the first three months of 2020 -- as coronavirus cleaning increased -- than from the same period a year earlier. Among cleaners, bleaches accounted for the largest percentage increase in calls from 2019 to 2020.

The CDC recommends using soap and water or bleach to kill the virus. Rubbing alcohol that's at least 70% alcohol will also kill it on surfaces; 60% for your hands.

-- CNN's Maggie Fox and Rich Phillips contributed to this report

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 13039

Reported Deaths: 706
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4263214
Lake129257
Hamilton62441
Hendricks51820
Johnson45640
St. Joseph45410
Madison35134
Allen34327
Porter1935
Clark18811
Elkhart1853
Decatur17821
Boone16618
Hancock1517
Floyd1499
Bartholomew1467
LaPorte1445
Cass1381
Shelby1256
Morgan1244
Delaware1219
Monroe1185
Harrison1053
Grant1014
Jackson970
Vanderburgh961
Franklin917
Ripley863
Lawrence839
Howard754
Dearborn725
Warrick688
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Noble454
Greene444
Daviess386
Newton384
Orange384
Washington310
Wayne302
Henry291
Montgomery270
Miami270
Scott272
Marshall261
Jasper241
Kosciusko231
Owen221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Rush211
Clinton201
Clay191
Knox180
LaGrange181
Steuben181
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
Crawford130
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Randolph122
Starke111
White110
Sullivan100
Wabash101
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
Posey80
Warren71
Adams71
Vermillion70
Carroll71
Blackford61
Wells60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington62
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 36934

Reported Deaths: 1688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook245461072
Lake237989
DuPage1947103
Will1820110
Kane76437
McHenry39922
St. Clair31619
Kankakee28514
Rock Island2426
Winnebago2385
Unassigned2281
Madison22613
Kendall1574
Champaign974
Macon9310
McLean863
Jefferson751
Ogle711
Sangamon694
Randolph631
Monroe588
DeKalb561
Jackson506
Clinton490
Peoria462
Whiteside453
Boone416
LaSalle381
Jasper362
Henry320
Adams290
Grundy260
Christian264
Tazewell253
Macoupin240
Marion240
Montgomery211
Warren190
Livingston181
Lee180
Coles180
Williamson170
Knox160
Fayette151
Morgan141
Iroquois140
Stephenson130
Pulaski120
Douglas120
Jo Daviess110
Woodford111
Vermilion100
Jersey100
Bureau80
Crawford80
Franklin80
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass70
Carroll72
Mason60
Ford61
Mercer50
Effingham51
Union50
Logan40
Shelby40
Menard40
Hancock40
Bond41
Clark40
McDonough40
Marshall40
Johnson30
Massac30
Saline30
Hamilton20
Greene20
Gallatin20
Moultrie20
Cumberland20
Henderson20
Clay20
Richland20
Perry20
Alexander20
Lawrence20
White10
Wayne10
Wabash10
Pike10
Fulton10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
De Witt10
Calhoun10
