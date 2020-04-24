Clear

US health officials said months ago risk to the public was low. But coronavirus was already spreading

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Anderson Cooper talk to Dr. Leana Wen about President Trump's comments regarding the use of ultraviolet light or injections of disinfectant to try to kill coronavirus

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

New research and two February deaths confirmed as virus-related prove coronavirus was spreading in the US much earlier than experts initially thought.

An earlier spread may mean more people have been infected than officials estimate, which one researcher says might also mean the death toll of the virus is lower than it seems. But the pandemic, which has taken at least 49,963 lives in the US, is far from over. The World Health Organization said it will be "weeks to months" before the world knows what drugs can work against the virus.

As efforts across the world to find an effective treatment are in progress, officials in the US have begun sweeping efforts to get a clear picture of the numbers of the virus in the country.

The February 6 death of 57-year-old Patricia Dowd in Northern California is now the earliest known death in the country from the virus and shows the illness was circulating weeks before, a Santa Clara County official told CNN. The county announced the February 17 death of a 67-year-old man and the March 6 death of a third victim were also virus-related.

Dr. Sara Cody, the Health Office and Public Health Director of Santa Clara County, California, said the victims were exposed to the virus two to three weeks prior to their deaths. Since none of them had a recent travel history, she said they were exposed in that community.

"Obviously the virus was circulating and perhaps fairly widely in our county, which in some ways is not that surprising given that we're a very large county, very demographically diverse and there's a lot of travel to every corner of the world, including Asia," she said Thursday night.

But at the time, officials had reassured the public the risk of catching the virus was low. The three victims had not gotten tested for the virus because testing at the time was very limited, the county said earlier this week, and was only restricted to people with a related travel history.

Cody said her office began receiving reports at the time of the first two deaths that suggested a wider spread.

"We were hearing from a number of physicians about patients presenting with flu-like symptoms without travel history. We were asking ourselves early on what the extent of virus might be in the community, but all of the indicators we had suggested that it was very low risk and probably not much."

This week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked coroners across the state to review cases dating back to December to determine whether they were also coronavirus related.

Officials are tracing cases in other states too

Across the country, a similar message: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that results of a study conducted on 3,000 New Yorkers show the virus was spreading in the region much earlier than previously thought.

About 14% of the state's residents have antibodies, Cuomo said. Antibodies help show who may have previously had the virus and developed the antibodies as a result.

"It is significantly more widespread than most people had imagined and I think it confirms he point that (coronavirus) spread faster and it got here earlier than we originally believed," Cuomo said.

But the results may also be a point of reassurance.

If more people had the virus than experts believe, that may mean the virus' fatality rate may also be lower, Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University, said.

"It tells us this virus is much more widespread than we thought," he said. "The hospitalization rate may be much lower because the denominator (of people infected) is so much bigger."

And, it also shows people have been developing some immunity.

"There are people that have mild illness that don't know they are sick, and those individuals may be part of how we move forward as we start to think about reopening certain parts of the country," he added.

Researchers from Boston's Northeastern University now suggest the virus was being transmitted throughout American communities earlier than late February, Kate Coronges, the executive director of the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University, said.

What that means, Coronges said, is the first cases outside mainland China had already occurred before January.

The WHO is now also tracking a number of studies across the world trying to determine how many people have been infected by the virus globally, according to Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for the coronavirus response with the agency.

What the WHO is seeing, Van Kerkhove said, is that the number of people with antibodies globally ranges between 2 to 3%, and up to 14%, according to one study in Germany.

'Weeks to months' away from effective treatment

The agency is also tracking hundreds of coronavirus drug trials.

"Everyone in the world wants to know which drugs, which medications are going to work, which medications are going to save lives," Van Kerkhove said. "Unfortunately, right now, we don't have any evidence one works, yet."

It's critical that the studies are done and done well, Van Kerkhove said.

The results, she added, "can't come soon enough." But the world is "weeks to months" from knowing what works.

The rapid efforts are similar to the ones who were taken by the experts who helped developed tests for the virus. Those types of tests, that typically take years to develop, are being created in weeks, US Food and Drug Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said.

He said the FDA is continuously adjusting their criteria to make sure the tests they approve are accurate and reliable.

"But we also know that when they go out into the community, they're being used. We're going to get feedback about how they actually operate in the real world. They may be used under conditions that weren't originally tested, or things like that," Hahn said. "We are always incorporating data that we hear and then adjusting our authorizations based on that. So this is an ongoing effort."

He suggested that people use the FDA's website to ensure the tests they are using have been approved by the agency -- which has so far approved 62 diagnostic tests, four of which are antibody tests. The agency has 390 lab test developers working with the FDA to get authorization.

"What I can provide assurance to the American people is that those tests that we've reviewed and that we've authorized have gone through the criteria established for validity, reliability and reproducibility by the FDA," Hahn said.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 13039

Reported Deaths: 706
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4263214
Lake129257
Hamilton62441
Hendricks51820
Johnson45640
St. Joseph45410
Madison35134
Allen34327
Porter1935
Clark18811
Elkhart1853
Decatur17821
Boone16618
Hancock1517
Floyd1499
Bartholomew1467
LaPorte1445
Cass1381
Shelby1256
Morgan1244
Delaware1219
Monroe1185
Harrison1053
Grant1014
Jackson970
Vanderburgh961
Franklin917
Ripley863
Lawrence839
Howard754
Dearborn725
Warrick688
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Noble454
Greene444
Daviess386
Newton384
Orange384
Washington310
Wayne302
Henry291
Montgomery270
Miami270
Scott272
Marshall261
Jasper241
Kosciusko231
Owen221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Rush211
Clinton201
Clay191
Knox180
LaGrange181
Steuben181
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
Crawford130
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Randolph122
Starke111
White110
Sullivan100
Wabash101
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
Posey80
Warren71
Adams71
Vermillion70
Carroll71
Blackford61
Wells60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington62
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 36934

Reported Deaths: 1688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook245461072
Lake237989
DuPage1947103
Will1820110
Kane76437
McHenry39922
St. Clair31619
Kankakee28514
Rock Island2426
Winnebago2385
Unassigned2281
Madison22613
Kendall1574
Champaign974
Macon9310
McLean863
Jefferson751
Ogle711
Sangamon694
Randolph631
Monroe588
DeKalb561
Jackson506
Clinton490
Peoria462
Whiteside453
Boone416
LaSalle381
Jasper362
Henry320
Adams290
Grundy260
Christian264
Tazewell253
Macoupin240
Marion240
Montgomery211
Warren190
Livingston181
Lee180
Coles180
Williamson170
Knox160
Fayette151
Morgan141
Iroquois140
Stephenson130
Pulaski120
Douglas120
Jo Daviess110
Woodford111
Vermilion100
Jersey100
Bureau80
Crawford80
Franklin80
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass70
Carroll72
Mason60
Ford61
Mercer50
Effingham51
Union50
Logan40
Shelby40
Menard40
Hancock40
Bond41
Clark40
McDonough40
Marshall40
Johnson30
Massac30
Saline30
Hamilton20
Greene20
Gallatin20
Moultrie20
Cumberland20
Henderson20
Clay20
Richland20
Perry20
Alexander20
Lawrence20
White10
Wayne10
Wabash10
Pike10
Fulton10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
De Witt10
Calhoun10
