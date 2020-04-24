Clear

Preliminary study results suggest the drug Trump touted doesn't work for very sick coronavirus patients

Article Image

President Donald Trump repeatedly suggested hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19 patients. Early trials of the drug found it does not help and sometimes has negative side effects.

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 12:00 AM
Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:00 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, Senior Medical Correspondent

Preliminary results of a large study of hydroxychloroquine -- the drug President Donald Trump said would be a "game changer" in the fight against coronavirus -- suggests that the drug "didn't really have much of an effect on the recovery rate," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

"I think from the review that I heard basically it was not seen as a positive, not seen as a negative," Cuomo said during CNN's coronavirus town hall.

The study, sponsored by the New York state Department of Health, looked at about 600 patients at 22 hospitals in the greater New York City area.

Those who took hydroxychloroquine, with or without the antibiotic azithromycin, were no more likely to survive their infections than those who did not, according to David Holtgrave, dean of the University at Albany School of Public Health, who conducted the study. The results have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

"We don't see a statistically significant difference between patients who took the drugs and those who did not," he said.

Since hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin are both already on the market for other illnesses, doctors are free to prescribe them to coronavirus patients if they want to, and the Albany study found that doctors did often use them to treat their coronavirus patients.

Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious disease expert who was not involved in the Albany report, said while it's hardly the last word on the issue, he hopes it will guide doctors who are considering prescribing it to their hospitalized patients.

"This study is not a red light. It's a yellow caution light," he said.

In the Albany study, patients who were taking hydroxychloroquine were also not statistically more likely to develop heart problems, a known side effect of the drug. Doctors in Brazil, France, and Sweden have found that coronavirus patients taking the drug did have a higher rate of developing cardiac complications.

Hydroxychloroquine has shown promise against the virus in the lab, and doctors theorized it would also tamp down inflammation, which can cause serious complications for people with Covid-19.

The author of the Albany report said he hopes his study adds to the general knowledge about the usefulness of these drugs against coronavirus, given that doctors are using it already.

"Hopefully what we've done here is to start collecting data and evidence and learning lessons as we go forward about effects and side effects," Holtgrave said he expects the final results of his research to be released as soon as next week and it will include 1,200 patients.

Holtgrave emphasized that this is just one study, and that more significant studies -- those that look at the drugs as part of a clinical trial -- still have not reported their results. The Albany study is observational, meaning that the researchers looked back at people who had already been prescribed the drugs.

During CNN's town hall, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn called the Albany research a significant observational study.

"Obviously you need to wait for the entire cohort of individuals to have been treated with the complete course of treatment to get a full read on that," he said.

The final Albany report will also include information about whether patients taking the drugs were more or less likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit, or to have a longer or shorter stay in the hospital, as well as death rates for each group.

Trump has been a cheerleader for hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine, a decades-old drug used to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, became a political football last month when President Trump said it showed "tremendous promise" against Covid-19.

"I think it's going to be great," he said.

He's also made the drug sound like it was harmless, when in fact it can have potentially deadly side effects. Earlier this month he said if people take the drug, it can "help them, it's not going to hurt them" and that he was considering taking it himself.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to a small French study of 20 patients that suggested the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin worked. Experts have pointed out major flaws in that study, and the medical journal that published it has said they're reviewing it again.

A larger French study of 84 patients showed hydroxychloroquine did not help patients in the hospital with coronavirus.

According to a study of hundreds of patients at US Veterans Health Administration medical centers released this week, coronavirus patients taking hydroxychloroquine had higher deaths rates compared to those who did not take the drug. The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia, was posted on a pre-print server, meaning it was not peer reviewed or published in a medical journal.

The University at Albany study included some 600 patients: about 300 took the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin; some 200 took one of the two drugs; and approximately 100 took neither drug and served as a control group for comparison.

The Albany researchers found doctors were more likely to prescribe the drugs to patients who were already very sick. For example, the patients who were prescribed the drugs were more likely to have underlying diabetes and coronary disease, and they were also more likely to have shortness of breath upon admission to the hospital.

Since the patients who took the drugs were more ill to start with, they did have higher rates of death and heart complications. However, once the researchers did a statistical adjustment, they found no statistically significant difference in the death or complication rates between the patients who took the drugs and those that didn't.

Holtgrave said while it looks like the drugs did not work for very sick patients, researchers should consider studying whether they would work to treat patients who are mildly ill, or possibly as prevention from getting sick in the first place.

"Our study could inform the direction and design of other randomized trials," he said.

More studies needed

The observational trial done at Albany has inherent issues.

"You never know what the biases were that persuaded physicians to use the drug in some patients rather than others and these biases often cannot be measured," Schaffner said.

A different kind of study, called a double-blind randomized clinical trial, is considered the gold standard in medicine. Such trials, now ongoing, involve a large group of Covid-19 patients randomly assigned to take the drug or a placebo, which is a pill that has no effect. Neither the patients nor the doctors know who's getting the drugs and who's getting the placebo.

There are more than two dozen clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine going on in the US right now, according to clinicaltrials.gov, a government database. It will take weeks to months to get results.

Schaffner emphasized that those trials should continue. Vanderbilt is one of the centers conducting the trials, although Schaffner is not involved.

"We know what the limitations of observational studies are, and so I look forward to the results of the prospective control trials," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 13039

Reported Deaths: 706
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4263214
Lake129257
Hamilton62441
Hendricks51820
Johnson45640
St. Joseph45410
Madison35134
Allen34327
Porter1935
Clark18811
Elkhart1853
Decatur17821
Boone16618
Hancock1517
Floyd1499
Bartholomew1467
LaPorte1445
Cass1381
Shelby1256
Morgan1244
Delaware1219
Monroe1185
Harrison1053
Grant1014
Jackson970
Vanderburgh961
Franklin917
Ripley863
Lawrence839
Howard754
Dearborn725
Warrick688
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Noble454
Greene444
Daviess386
Newton384
Orange384
Washington310
Wayne302
Henry291
Montgomery270
Miami270
Scott272
Marshall261
Jasper241
Kosciusko231
Owen221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Rush211
Clinton201
Clay191
Knox180
LaGrange181
Steuben181
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
Crawford130
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Randolph122
Starke111
White110
Sullivan100
Wabash101
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
Posey80
Warren71
Adams71
Vermillion70
Carroll71
Blackford61
Wells60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington62
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 36934

Reported Deaths: 1688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook245461072
Lake237989
DuPage1947103
Will1820110
Kane76437
McHenry39922
St. Clair31619
Kankakee28514
Rock Island2426
Winnebago2385
Unassigned2281
Madison22613
Kendall1574
Champaign974
Macon9310
McLean863
Jefferson751
Ogle711
Sangamon694
Randolph631
Monroe588
DeKalb561
Jackson506
Clinton490
Peoria462
Whiteside453
Boone416
LaSalle381
Jasper362
Henry320
Adams290
Grundy260
Christian264
Tazewell253
Macoupin240
Marion240
Montgomery211
Warren190
Livingston181
Lee180
Coles180
Williamson170
Knox160
Fayette151
Morgan141
Iroquois140
Stephenson130
Pulaski120
Douglas120
Jo Daviess110
Woodford111
Vermilion100
Jersey100
Bureau80
Crawford80
Franklin80
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass70
Carroll72
Mason60
Ford61
Mercer50
Effingham51
Union50
Logan40
Shelby40
Menard40
Hancock40
Bond41
Clark40
McDonough40
Marshall40
Johnson30
Massac30
Saline30
Hamilton20
Greene20
Gallatin20
Moultrie20
Cumberland20
Henderson20
Clay20
Richland20
Perry20
Alexander20
Lawrence20
White10
Wayne10
Wabash10
Pike10
Fulton10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
De Witt10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Showers Ending, then Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sarah Bryan

Image

Conversation with the Terre Haute Mayor Part 2

Image

Conversation with the Terre Haute Mayor Part 1

Image

Jasper County Economic Development Inc. offers help to small businesses

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters takes its program online

Image

Breweries feeling the impact of COVID-19

Image

Newton care center

Image

Local TikTok star passes away from COVID-19, family remembering her with loving videos she left behi

Image

State of Indiana set to conduct study, Vigo County will play a part

Image

How to safely measure hail during a storm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana