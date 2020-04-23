Clear

Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

In total, 26.5 million people have filed for first-time unemployment benefits since mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic is forcing businesses to close and lay off workers. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

For the fifth week in a row, millions of American workers applied for unemployment benefits, seeking financial relief as businesses remained closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

First-time claims for unemployment benefits totaled 4.4 million in the week ending April 18, after factoring in seasonal adjustments, the US Department of Labor said.

Without those adjustments — which economists use to account for seasonal hiring fluctuations — the raw number was 4.3 million.

No matter how you look at the data, the last five weeks have marked the most sudden surge in jobless claims since the Department of Labor started tracking the data in 1967. American workers filed 26.5 million initial claims since March 14, according to the seasonally adjusted numbers.

Not all of those claims will result in benefits being paid. Some will be rejected because workers did not meet eligibility requirements. Even so, numbers at that level reflect a devastating blow to workers, indicating roughly 16.2% of the US labor force is suffering from layoffs, furloughs or reduced hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

Weekly claims numbers have come down over the past three weeks, falling from a peak of 6.9 million in the last week in March. Even so, claims continue in the millions every week — a stark contrast to the pre-pandemic strength in the job market. Just a couple months ago, weekly claims were hovering in the low 200,000s. That puts recent weekly claims north of 20 times the pre-coronavirus level, and more than five-times of the worst five-week stretch during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, according to Heidi Shierholz, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute.

And even though the declines from week to week are somewhat encouraging, the data shows that much of the damage is already done, said Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics. Case in point, the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate sat at 11% in the week ending April 11 --- the highest level recorded in the series, according to the DOL.

Continued jobless claims, representing workers who filed for their second week of benefits or more, stood at nearly 16 million in the week ended April 11, after seasonal adjustments, up from 11.9 million in the prior week.

Early studies have shown lower-income workers are particularly affected by job losses, and minorities, specifically black and Hispanic families, are expected to bear the brunt of the economic cost of this crisis.

Meanwhile, states continue to struggle to process the overwhelming volume of unemployment claims.

In Hawaii, where much of the economy is tourism-based, roughly 26% of the March labor force has filed for first-time benefits over the past five weeks. In Kentucky and Michigan, some 24% of workers have filed for initial claims.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Tuesday that his state had 1,000 people "just to take the incoming unemployment calls. That's how high the volume is. And they still can't keep up."

And Florida's state unemployment agency said on Tuesday that it had only paid a paltry 14% of the claims filed since March 15 — among the slowest in the country, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Just over a quarter of Florida's claims were rejected because filers were found ineligible for the regular jobless benefits program. However, some may still qualify under a new pandemic unemployment assistance program that Congress created in the $2 trillion relief package last month.

Lawmakers temporarily extended the unemployment program to independent contractors, the self-employed, gig workers and those affected by the coronavirus — and states have scrambled to update their computer systems to process those new types of claims.

— Tami Luhby and Annalyn Kurtz contributed to this article.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 12438

Reported Deaths: 666
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4263214
Lake129257
Hamilton62441
Hendricks51820
Johnson45640
St. Joseph45410
Madison35134
Allen34327
Porter1935
Clark18811
Elkhart1853
Decatur17821
Boone16618
Hancock1517
Floyd1499
Bartholomew1467
LaPorte1445
Cass1381
Shelby1256
Morgan1244
Delaware1219
Monroe1185
Harrison1053
Grant1014
Jackson970
Vanderburgh961
Franklin917
Ripley863
Lawrence839
Howard754
Dearborn725
Warrick688
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Noble454
Greene444
Daviess386
Newton384
Orange384
Washington310
Wayne302
Henry291
Montgomery270
Miami270
Scott272
Marshall261
Jasper241
Kosciusko231
Owen221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Rush211
Clinton201
Clay191
Knox180
LaGrange181
Steuben181
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
Crawford130
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Randolph122
Starke111
White110
Sullivan100
Wabash101
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
Posey80
Warren71
Adams71
Vermillion70
Carroll71
Blackford61
Wells60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington62
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 35108

Reported Deaths: 1565
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook245461072
Lake237989
DuPage1947103
Will1820110
Kane76437
McHenry39922
St. Clair31619
Kankakee28514
Rock Island2426
Winnebago2385
Unassigned2281
Madison22613
Kendall1574
Champaign974
Macon9310
McLean863
Jefferson751
Ogle711
Sangamon694
Randolph631
Monroe588
DeKalb561
Jackson506
Clinton490
Peoria462
Whiteside453
Boone416
LaSalle381
Jasper362
Henry320
Adams290
Grundy260
Christian264
Tazewell253
Macoupin240
Marion240
Montgomery211
Warren190
Livingston181
Lee180
Coles180
Williamson170
Knox160
Fayette151
Morgan141
Iroquois140
Stephenson130
Pulaski120
Douglas120
Jo Daviess110
Woodford111
Vermilion100
Jersey100
Bureau80
Crawford80
Franklin80
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass70
Carroll72
Mason60
Ford61
Mercer50
Effingham51
Union50
Logan40
Shelby40
Menard40
Hancock40
Bond41
Clark40
McDonough40
Marshall40
Johnson30
Massac30
Saline30
Hamilton20
Greene20
Gallatin20
Moultrie20
Cumberland20
Henderson20
Clay20
Richland20
Perry20
Alexander20
Lawrence20
White10
Wayne10
Wabash10
Pike10
Fulton10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
De Witt10
Calhoun10
