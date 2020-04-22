Clear

Top health experts caution against reopening society before coronavirus testing capacity expands

Article Image

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta walks us through his coronavirus antibody test and highlights key details regarding this type of testing.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 3:21 PM
Updated: Apr 22, 2020 3:21 PM
Posted By: By Shelby Lin Erdman, CNN

States may be planning to reopen businesses and communities despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, but a group of top public health experts cautioned Tuesday against doing so before testing capacity expands significantly.

The president of Harvard's Institute of Medicine, Dr. Harvey V. Fineberg, said it's not a choice between dealing with the disease or dealing with the economy. "We have to do both," Fineberg told a symposium sponsored by Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the New England Journal of Medicine.

Different parts of the country are in different stages of the epidemic with New York well into the first wave and other places just beginning to see the impact of the disease. This matters, said Caroline Buckee, Harvard associate professor of epidemiology and the associate director of the university's Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics.

Knowing where the virus is spreading is key to relaxing social distancing and returning to normalcy, Buckee said.

In addition to different parts of the country seeing different disease curves, there are "important epidemiological timelines here where when you become infected you're spreading the virus, but you don't show any symptoms for about five days or so," Buckee said. "For people who end up in the hospital, that takes another week and then disease progression from there to death takes another week or more," she added.

"So, there's a long time lag between when people are becoming infected and when we're starting to see an uptick in deaths. And I think that really highlights the important problem here of lack of test capacity. This has a been a problem from the beginning and it continues to be patchy," she said.

The lack of testing capacity is a big problem because the disease has "a very broad clinical spread," Buckee said. So even as people show up at the hospital and get tested, there are many more cases in the community, including mild and asymptomatic cases that go undetected.

"And those are the people that are spreading the disease. Right now, we don't have good estimates for where we are on the epidemic curve in different places," said Buckee.

"So discussions of relaxation of physical distance, which do seem to be having an effect, curbing some of the worst impacts of the outbreak, need to be based on the capacity to test people so we know where we are."

It's important to learn whether people who have recovered can still spread the disease, noted NEJM editor Dr. Eric Rubin. "What we really need is some epidemiologic data to tell us are people who have left the hospital going on to transmit the disease," Rubin said. "That's kind of the shoe leather epidemiology, contact tracing, following what happens to the context of those patients, which takes some manpower."

Buckee added that without knowing the answers, the nation could reopen too soon and risk a deadly second pandemic wave.



A preprint, or non-peer reviewed study, released Friday found that many more people likely had been infected with Covid-19 in Santa Clara County in California than got official diagnoses -- perhaps as many as 50 to 85 times more cases.

There are two types of tests: one that looks for actively circulating virus and another that tests for antibodies to the virus, an indication a person has been infected at some time in the past.

"Until we know how far along the epidemic curve we are, we can't really make informed decisions about opening up and how to do that in sensible way because we simply don't know whether we're close to the first peak or not," Buckee said.

"We could see a second wave that could be even more deadly. So really understanding where we are in the epidemic curve, which will be different in different places, is where we're at. And I think, again, the call for testing is the most important.

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, told The Washington Post that a second coronavirus outbreak could emerge this winter in conjunction with the flu season to make for an even more dire health crisis.

At the White House briefing Tuesday coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx was asked about Redfield's comments and emphasized the importance of testing, too.

"We were very clear in the guidelines that we believe we can monitor, again, monitor communities at the community level," she said.

The Johns Hopkins University has been keeping track of coronavirus statistics and says so far 4,035,860 tests have been performed in the United States, but it's unclear the exact number of people who have actually been tested as some people have been repeatedly tested for the virus and others just once.

The CDC's own guidelines warn against reopening communities until certain criteria have been met including making sure disease transmission is under control and that health systems are able to "detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact."

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 12438

Reported Deaths: 661
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4176206
Lake122754
Hamilton61539
Hendricks51118
Johnson45139
St. Joseph4429
Madison34634
Allen33627
Porter1835
Clark18111
Elkhart1793
Decatur17120
Boone16117
Hancock1497
Floyd1427
LaPorte1405
Bartholomew1407
Morgan1243
Shelby1206
Delaware1169
Monroe1155
Cass1071
Harrison1032
Jackson980
Grant974
Franklin917
Vanderburgh881
Lawrence839
Ripley833
Howard714
Dearborn705
Warrick695
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Greene444
Noble404
Daviess385
Orange344
Newton334
Washington310
Wayne282
Henry281
Montgomery260
Miami260
Jasper261
Scott252
Marshall240
Rush221
Owen221
Kosciusko221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Clinton201
Clay190
LaGrange181
Knox180
Steuben171
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Crawford130
Randolph122
Starke111
Sullivan100
Wabash100
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
White80
Posey80
Carroll81
Adams71
Warren71
Blackford61
Wells60
Vermillion60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington61
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 33059

Reported Deaths: 1468
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook231811002
Lake228787
DuPage186498
Will1736105
Kane68433
McHenry36820
St. Clair28918
Kankakee27813
Rock Island2175
Winnebago2075
Unassigned1922
Madison19010
Kendall1463
Champaign974
McLean863
Sangamon684
Randolph611
Macon609
Ogle591
DeKalb561
Monroe557
Jackson486
Clinton460
Peoria442
Whiteside423
Jasper362
Boone356
Jefferson340
LaSalle331
Henry310
Tazewell303
Adams290
Christian264
Grundy260
Marion250
Macoupin220
Livingston181
Lee170
Coles170
Montgomery171
Williamson160
Warren150
Fayette151
Iroquois140
Morgan131
Stephenson130
Douglas120
Jo Daviess120
Woodford111
Knox110
Jersey100
Vermilion100
Pulaski100
Bureau80
Carroll72
Crawford70
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass60
Franklin60
Ford61
Union50
Mason50
Mercer50
Effingham51
Logan40
Clark40
Bond41
Hancock40
Shelby40
Marshall40
McDonough30
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
Lawrence20
Gallatin20
Johnson20
Hamilton20
Alexander20
Henderson20
Cumberland20
Moultrie20
Richland20
Stark10
De Witt10
Perry10
Pike10
White10
Wayne10
Greene10
Clay10
Wabash10
Fulton10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Hardin00
