Clear

How to combat poor at-home work posture

Article Image

Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour shares the best ways to correct and improve your posture while working from home.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Apr 22, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: Stephanie Mansour, CNN

Working from home presents many questions to sort out. One of the more important is: Where do you actually work?

On the couch? At your dining room table? At the counter? In bed?

The answer matters because it's important to focus on good posture while working from home to prevent a tight neck, sore back and aching wrists. And where you're doing the work may be the problem.

But what is 'proper' posture?

Proper posture while seated should include your feet flat on the ground, directly underneath the knees. The legs form right angles with your butt on the chair and your knees coming out directly straight from your hips. You want to avoid having your legs dangling from a chair that's too tall or sitting in a cramped style.

Moving up the body, focus on the spine being in proper alignment. Often the spine rounds forward as you're typing on your computer or working on something in front of you. Fix this by bringing the abs in toward the spine, lifting the chest and rolling back the shoulders. You want your shoulders to be stacked over your ribs, and your ribs to be stacked over your hips.

Next, bring back your head so that your chin is over your sternum or your breast bone -- not jutting forward over your body.

Finally, rest your arms on a desk or surface that provides a 90-degree angle so that your elbows can be bent at your sides and your forearms stretched out in front of you onto your computer or surface.

Ideally, you'd have your computer monitor at eye height and your elbows hugged in at the sides of your waist. However, if you're working on a laptop computer, that is near impossible without an external keyboard. So, focus on the elbows hugging in at your sides with your forearms extended out to the keyboard, and look down to the computer screen with your eyes while keeping your spine in alignment and your chin back.

Props can help

Depending on where you're sitting, you may find it's introducing new problems into the equation. But problems often have solutions.

Problem: Chair is too high.

Solution: Put books, boxes or an ottoman underneath your feet so that your legs make a 90-degree angle — your knees stack over your ankles and your knees come straight out from your hips.

Problem: Slouching on the couch.

Solution: Sit upright on the couch with pillows behind your back, or sit sideways on the couch with your back against the armrest and your legs straight out in front of you.

Problem: Lying in bed.

Solution: Prop yourself up with pillows behind you, pillows underneath your arms and pillows underneath your legs. You want to have your knees bent and your arms propped up so that the elbows are at the same height as the sides of your body.

Problem: Standing and hunched over a counter

Solution: Prop your computer up onto boxes or magazines so that you can look at your computer at eye level instead of tilting your head down.

Exercises to combat poor posture while working

These exercises can be performed throughout the workday to fix improper posture.

Problem: Hunched shoulders, tension headaches, neck pain.

Solution: Perform a "shoulder square." With your head facing forward, move your shoulders forward, up, back and then down. Repeat this five times forward and then reverse five times.

Problem: Rounded upper back, middle back pain and stiffness

Solution: Roll back your shoulders and reach your fingertips toward each other behind your back. Bring back your elbows and try to press the palms of your hands together at the middle of your back. If this is impossible, just keep the fingertips reaching toward each other. Hold for five slow, deep breaths and then release. This stretches the shoulders and sides of the neck.

Problem: Low back stiffness, tightness and achiness.

Solution: Stretch the sides of the body by pressing down firmly with your glutes onto your chair. Stretch your arms up toward the ceiling and clasp your hands. Reach over toward the right to elongate the left side of your waist. Hold for a breath, then switch to the other side. Repeat side to side five times.

Exercises routine to improve posture

Research shows that people who engage in a regular workout routine to improve posture have less pain levels in the neck, shoulders, middle back, lower back and pelvis. Adding in 20 minutes a day just three days a week helps.

To get you started, add in these exercises to your regular exercise routine:

Bent-over rows: Holding onto a set of 5-pound dumbbells, hinge forward at the hips and allow the arms to reach toward the ground. Draw your shoulders away from your ears, and hug your elbows into your sides as you pull the weights up toward your chest. Release and repeat 10 times. This works the muscles of the upper back to help keep your shoulders back for proper posture.

Forward fold and sway: Hinge forward at your waist and allow your arms to dangle toward the floor. Sway to the right and left, pressing down equally with both feet throughout this stretch. Hold for five deep breaths, and then slowly roll up. This relieves tension and tightness from the low back, middle back and upper back, as well as stretches the sides of the waist.

Cat and cow: On your hands and knees, place your hands directly underneath your shoulders and your hips directly over your knees. Then, arch your back as you look forward and bring your shoulders back to stretch the chest. Exhale as you round the back, pulling the naval in toward the spine and rounding the spine up toward the ceiling. Repeat this 10 times.

Squat with raised arms: Step your feet as wide as your hips and bend your knees. Reach your glutes back and make sure your knees are bent over your ankles. Then reach the arms up toward the ceiling but relax your shoulders. Pull in your abs toward your spine. This increases mobility in the hip flexors, strength in the legs, strength in the arms and trains your body to sit back in a chair with the spine in a straight line.

Breaks from work

Even if you are in perfect posture while working, standing up to take a break, stretch and move your body is imperative. Getting up every 30 minutes is what's recommended according to current research.

You could take a walk around your house, march in place and pump your arms up or stretch. This will improve the circulation in your body and even reduce your risk of death due to sitting. Placing an alarm or notification on your phone or work calendar is a simple way to ensure that you're following these recommendations.

Standing desks are also a great way to combat the sedentary nature of working from home. You can create your own per the above suggestions or invest in a premade standing desk.

However you choose to work, focus on elongating your body rather than tensing or rounding yourself into a ball. Elongating the neck, spine, and torso, and supporting the lower body with a stable foundation (90 degrees at the hips and knees), will help you create your perfect work-from-home posture.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 12097

Reported Deaths: 635
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4176206
Lake122754
Hamilton61539
Hendricks51118
Johnson45139
St. Joseph4429
Madison34634
Allen33627
Porter1835
Clark18111
Elkhart1793
Decatur17120
Boone16117
Hancock1497
Floyd1427
LaPorte1405
Bartholomew1407
Morgan1243
Shelby1206
Delaware1169
Monroe1155
Cass1071
Harrison1032
Jackson980
Grant974
Franklin917
Vanderburgh881
Lawrence839
Ripley833
Howard714
Dearborn705
Warrick695
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Greene444
Noble404
Daviess385
Orange344
Newton334
Washington310
Wayne282
Henry281
Montgomery260
Miami260
Jasper261
Scott252
Marshall240
Rush221
Owen221
Kosciusko221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Clinton201
Clay190
LaGrange181
Knox180
Steuben171
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Crawford130
Randolph122
Starke111
Sullivan100
Wabash100
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
White80
Posey80
Carroll81
Adams71
Warren71
Blackford61
Wells60
Vermillion60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington61
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 33059

Reported Deaths: 1468
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook231811002
Lake228787
DuPage186498
Will1736105
Kane68433
McHenry36820
St. Clair28918
Kankakee27813
Rock Island2175
Winnebago2075
Unassigned1922
Madison19010
Kendall1463
Champaign974
McLean863
Sangamon684
Randolph611
Macon609
Ogle591
DeKalb561
Monroe557
Jackson486
Clinton460
Peoria442
Whiteside423
Jasper362
Boone356
Jefferson340
LaSalle331
Henry310
Tazewell303
Adams290
Christian264
Grundy260
Marion250
Macoupin220
Livingston181
Lee170
Coles170
Montgomery171
Williamson160
Warren150
Fayette151
Iroquois140
Morgan131
Stephenson130
Douglas120
Jo Daviess120
Woodford111
Knox110
Jersey100
Vermilion100
Pulaski100
Bureau80
Carroll72
Crawford70
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass60
Franklin60
Ford61
Union50
Mason50
Mercer50
Effingham51
Logan40
Clark40
Bond41
Hancock40
Shelby40
Marshall40
McDonough30
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
Lawrence20
Gallatin20
Johnson20
Hamilton20
Alexander20
Henderson20
Cumberland20
Moultrie20
Richland20
Stark10
De Witt10
Perry10
Pike10
White10
Wayne10
Greene10
Clay10
Wabash10
Fulton10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Hardin00
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Clouds move in, warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A push to get more EMT's certified during a time w hen testing is down

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 70.

Image

Police search for suspect in Deming Park

Image

Rhagen Smith

Image

\Non-profit receives financial boost

Image

Vigo County Historical Society works to keep students interested in history while closed

Image

State leaders discuss what the 2020-2021 school year could look like

Image

Crawford Memorial Hospital opens drive-thru lab

Image

Rockville Correctional Facility staff makes masks for kids and expectant moms

Image

Crude oil prices down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana