Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police search for suspect in Deming Park Full Story

Abbott's rapid tests can produce false negatives under certain conditions, the company says

Article Image

Abbott Laboratories, the maker of a rapid coronavirus test widely used across the United States and distributed by the federal government, has warned that its device can produce false negatives if a special solution is used to move or store patients' samples. CNN's Drew Griffin has the details.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 1:30 AM
Updated: Apr 22, 2020 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Curt Devine and Drew Griffin, CNN

The maker of a rapid coronavirus test widely used across the United States and distributed by the federal government has warned that its device can produce false negatives if a special solution is used to move or store patients' samples.

Abbott Laboratories instructed health care providers last week not to use solutions known as "viral transport media" for samples tested on its ID NOW device, which runs one test at a time and can detect positive coronavirus cases in as little as five minutes and spit out negative results in 13 minutes.

The company says customers should instead only place swabs with patient samples directly in the device. When that method is used, the test performs as "expected," an Abbott spokesperson said, adding that when the company learned about the issue it immediately notified its customers and the US Food and Drug Administration.

Abbott has promoted the ID NOW test as a "point-of-care" test, meaning doctor's offices or clinics can collect samples from patients using swabs and quickly test the samples without having to transport them to specialized labs.

Because the machine processes only one test at a time, labs might have used the transport media to store the test samples until they can be processed. Abbott's information on the test initially filed with the FDA listed a number of transport media that could be used with the test.

Clinical pathologists and lab scientists at the Cleveland Clinic said the Abbott system has produced higher false negatives than other devices they tested.

They processed more than 200 samples of Covid-19 using five testing systems and found that ID NOW detected the virus in only 84.4% of the specimens, a spokesperson for the Ohio-based medical center told CNN.

ID NOW and another test had higher false negative rates than the other devices assessed, the spokesperson said. NPR first reported about the assessment on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Clinic spokesperson told CNN that a dilution effect can occur whenever a sample swab is placed into viral transport media, but she added that in the assessment, "all tests were performed from the same viral transport media, so it was a true head-to-head comparison."

The guidance from Abbott Laboratories comes more than two weeks after President Donald Trump said in a Rose Garden news conference that the company's rapid coronavirus test would be "a whole new ballgame" in expanding testing for the disease.

Many hospitals, clinics and CVS testing sites across the country have been able to use the rapid tests from Abbott.

The federal government has purchased devices for every state and Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir said last week that tens of thousands more tests would be distributed among the state labs most in need.

New York's Northwell Health Labs, a private lab system serving hospitals in the state, has been using the Abbott test "in conjunction with" viral transport media.

A spokesperson told CNN, "We work closely with all of our vendors to ensure the best possible clinical outcomes. We're constantly evaluating our process throughout this crisis, which as you know, is a dynamic and fluid situation."

MedStar Health, a private hospital system with locations in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, has avoided using viral transport media for the rapid tests.

"Our lab teams have conducted extensive testing on the kits and we believe them to be accurate," said Marianne Worley, a MedStar Health spokeswoman.

Nearly a month after Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan negotiated a deal to get five testing devices and 5,000 tests, a spokesperson for the mayor said local health officials have not been using viral transport media for samples tested on that system.

"We put them directly into the Abbott machine and do not transport them in medium," the spokesperson said.

Dave Koch, a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Emory University, said it's a "remarkable achievement" that Covid-19 tests have been delivered to the market very quickly but he said that means many of the typical validation experiments have not been completed.

"Thus, the test results may be influenced by something as simple as the viral transport media. That problem seems to have been identified, but other problems may arise, so caution is advised," Koch said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 12097

Reported Deaths: 635
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4176206
Lake122754
Hamilton61539
Hendricks51118
Johnson45139
St. Joseph4429
Madison34634
Allen33627
Porter1835
Clark18111
Elkhart1793
Decatur17120
Boone16117
Hancock1497
Floyd1427
LaPorte1405
Bartholomew1407
Morgan1243
Shelby1206
Delaware1169
Monroe1155
Cass1071
Harrison1032
Jackson980
Grant974
Franklin917
Vanderburgh881
Lawrence839
Ripley833
Howard714
Dearborn705
Warrick695
Jennings641
Vigo605
Tippecanoe592
Putnam534
Greene444
Noble404
Daviess385
Orange344
Newton334
Washington310
Wayne282
Henry281
Montgomery260
Miami260
Jasper261
Scott252
Marshall240
Rush221
Owen221
Kosciusko221
Fayette224
Jefferson210
Clinton201
Clay190
LaGrange181
Knox180
Steuben171
Dubois160
Whitley161
Tipton141
Brown141
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Crawford130
Randolph122
Starke111
Sullivan100
Wabash100
Parke90
Jay90
Fountain82
White80
Posey80
Carroll81
Adams71
Warren71
Blackford61
Wells60
Vermillion60
Union60
Fulton60
Huntington61
Perry60
Martin60
Spencer50
Gibson50
Benton40
Ohio20
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 33059

Reported Deaths: 1468
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook231811002
Lake228787
DuPage186498
Will1736105
Kane68433
McHenry36820
St. Clair28918
Kankakee27813
Rock Island2175
Winnebago2075
Unassigned1922
Madison19010
Kendall1463
Champaign974
McLean863
Sangamon684
Randolph611
Macon609
Ogle591
DeKalb561
Monroe557
Jackson486
Clinton460
Peoria442
Whiteside423
Jasper362
Boone356
Jefferson340
LaSalle331
Henry310
Tazewell303
Adams290
Christian264
Grundy260
Marion250
Macoupin220
Livingston181
Lee170
Coles170
Montgomery171
Williamson160
Warren150
Fayette151
Iroquois140
Morgan131
Stephenson130
Douglas120
Jo Daviess120
Woodford111
Knox110
Jersey100
Vermilion100
Pulaski100
Bureau80
Carroll72
Crawford70
Piatt70
Washington70
Cass60
Franklin60
Ford61
Union50
Mason50
Mercer50
Effingham51
Logan40
Clark40
Bond41
Hancock40
Shelby40
Marshall40
McDonough30
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
Lawrence20
Gallatin20
Johnson20
Hamilton20
Alexander20
Henderson20
Cumberland20
Moultrie20
Richland20
Stark10
De Witt10
Perry10
Pike10
White10
Wayne10
Greene10
Clay10
Wabash10
Fulton10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Hardin00
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Clear & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rhagen Smith

Image

\Non-profit receives financial boost

Image

Vigo County Historical Society works to keep students interested in history while closed

Image

State leaders discuss what the 2020-2021 school year could look like

Image

Crawford Memorial Hospital opens drive-thru lab

Image

Rockville Correctional Facility staff makes masks for kids and expectant moms

Image

Crude oil prices down

Image

People who received unemployment in Indiana may notice additional money in their accounts

Image

Local group collecting donates so they can buy gift cards for hospital workers

Image

West Terre Haute Barricade situation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana