Clear

Doctors try to untangle why they're seeing 'unprecedented' blood clotting among Covid-19 patients

Article Image

Speaking to the Washington Post, CDC Director Robert Redfield warned a second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus this year could be worse because it will coincide with flu season.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 9:00 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN

Dr. Kathryn Hibbert's Covid-19 patient in the intensive care unit was not doing well. As his blood pressure plummeted, she tried to insert an intravenous line into an artery in his wrist.

A blood clot clogged the tubing.

Frustrated, Hibbert tried again with a new needle. A blood clot clogged up that line as well.

It took three tries to insert the IV.

"You just watch it clot right in front of you," said Hibbert, director of the medical intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. "It's rare to have that happen once, and extremely rare to have that happen twice."

Hibbert and other doctors are finding that some patients infected with the novel coronavirus have a propensity towards developing blood clots, which can be life threatening if the clot travels to the heart or lungs.

"The number of clotting problems I'm seeing in the ICU, all related to Covid-19, is unprecedented," Dr. Jeffrey Laurence, a hematologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, wrote in an email to CNN. "Blood clotting problems appear to be widespread in severe Covid."

Laurence and his colleagues looked at autopsies on two patients and found blood clots in the lungs and just beneath the surface of the skin, according to a study published last week. They also found blood clots beneath the skin's surface on three living patients.

In the Netherlands, a study found "remarkably high" rates of clotting among Covid patients in the ICU.

An international consortium of experts from more than 30 hospitals gathered to consider the issue. Their conclusion: It's unclear exactly why, but coronavirus patients may be predisposed to having clots.

"This is one of the most talked about questions in Covid right now," said Dr. Michelle Gong, chief of the division of critical care medicine at Montefiore Medical Center in New York City.

At Montefiore, they've started to put all Covid-19 patients on low doses of blood thinners to prevent clots, Gong said.

Not all hospitals have taken that step -- but they're still concerned.

"It's out of the norm, and we're wondering, are blot clots one of the reasons why these patients are dying," said Dr. Todd Rice, an associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

'Alarming' rates of blood clots

Being in the intensive care unit, sick and lying still, can be a perfect storm for blood clots for any patient.

"Even before Covid, we're on high alert for suspicion of clots in the ICU because they're at high risk," Gong said.

Even so, doctors have a hunch that Covid patients might be clotting even more than other ICU patients.

The Dutch study of 184 patients in the ICU with Covid-19-related pneumonia found that more than 20% were having clotting issues. A study of 81 similarly ill patients in Wuhan, China, found a 25% incidence of clots.

Dr. Behnood Bikdeli, who helped coordinate the international coalition of physicians looking into the clotting issue, called those numbers "alarming."

Bikdeli, a cardiovascular medicine fellow at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said there are three major reasons why Covid-19 patients might have an especially high risk of clotting.

One is that vast majority of patients who become severely ill with coronavirus have underlying medical problems, such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure. These patients -- whether they have coronavirus or not - have a higher tendency to clot than healthy patients.

Second, one way coronavirus can kill patients is through a "cytokine storm," where the body's own immune response turns on itself. Patients experiencing that storm, because of coronavirus, influenza, or any other reason are at a higher risk for clotting.

The third reason is that there could be something about the novel coronavirus itself that's causing clots.

Doctors say it's hard to know exactly what's behind what they're seeing with Covid-19 patients in the ICU.

"My gut tells me there are probably a subset of Covid patients who have really abnormal clotting behavior, that this is happening more frequently than we would expect it to," said Hibbert, an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

She quickly added, though, that doctors' gut feelings are "notoriously misleading" and that studies need to be done to get to the bottom of exactly how common clotting is among coronavirus patients.

A tricky fix

Fixing these clotting issues can be tricky.

While a low dose of blood thinners to prevent clots is generally considered low risk, that might not be enough to prevent clots in some patients. Giving larger doses, however, could make a patient bleed excessively, which can be deadly.

That leaves doctors in a conundrum. Some patients might benefit from larger doses of blood thinners because they're very sick with Covid-19, and their blood tests show they have elevated levels of D-dimer, a substance that indicates they might have clotting issues.

Doctors at Harvard have proposed doing a large study on blood thinners for these patients, Hibbert said.

"There's a crying need for these kinds of rapid trials," Gong said.

Laurence, the hematologist at Weill Cornell, said since treating clotting can be so tricky, he wants to figure out what's causing the clotting in the first place.

"We're trying to shut off what's causing it," he said. "There's overexuberant clotting going on with Covid patients, and we're trying to keep ahead of it."

While studies sort this out, doctors are being extra vigilant with their Covid-19 patients.

Hibbert described how a nurse recently had to constantly administer a blood thinner called heparin to a Covid-19 patient while the patient was undergoing kidney dialysis, because clots kept clogging up the tubing in the machine.

"We had the nurse at the bedside pushing heparin to keep the machine from clotting off. That's very rare," Hibbert said.

Hibbert said she awaits the day when a study will nail down how often Covid-19 patients are having clotting issues, and what to do about them.

"This is one of the many challenges in taking care of critically ill patients and trying to decide if what you're seeing at the bedside is rare and happening by chance, or if it's part of a larger pattern that could change your practice," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 12097

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4052192
Lake118247
Hamilton59835
Hendricks49917
Johnson42633
St. Joseph4129
Madison34032
Allen32727
Porter1803
Clark17711
Decatur16818
Elkhart1643
Boone1548
Hancock1517
Floyd1427
Bartholomew1406
LaPorte1405
Morgan1193
Delaware1147
Monroe1144
Shelby1114
Harrison1012
Franklin907
Jackson890
Cass871
Vanderburgh871
Ripley823
Lawrence819
Grant783
Howard724
Dearborn685
Jennings641
Warrick594
Tippecanoe582
Vigo585
Putnam514
Greene424
Noble384
Orange344
Daviess343
Newton314
Washington310
Henry311
Wayne282
Montgomery260
Jasper251
Scott242
Marshall240
Miami220
Fayette224
Kosciusko221
Rush211
Owen211
Clay200
Jefferson200
Clinton191
Knox180
Steuben171
LaGrange171
Dubois160
Whitley161
Brown141
Tipton131
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Crawford130
Randolph121
Starke111
Wabash100
Jay100
Parke90
Sullivan90
Fountain82
White80
Warren71
Adams71
Carroll71
Posey70
Vermillion60
Blackford61
Huntington61
Union60
Fulton60
Martin60
Perry60
Wells50
Gibson50
Benton40
Spencer40
Ohio10
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 33059

Reported Deaths: 1468
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook22101915
Lake221682
DuPage176190
Will1692102
Kane63831
McHenry35117
Kankakee27812
St. Clair27618
Rock Island2114
Winnebago1954
Madison1848
Kendall1383
Unassigned1303
Champaign954
McLean863
Sangamon644
Randolph581
Ogle581
Macon559
DeKalb551
Monroe547
Clinton450
Jackson445
Peoria432
Whiteside413
Adams340
Boone333
Jefferson320
LaSalle301
Henry300
Christian274
Grundy260
Tazewell263
Macoupin210
Jasper202
Marion200
Lee170
Livingston170
Montgomery161
Coles160
Fayette151
Williamson150
Warren150
Iroquois130
Morgan131
Stephenson120
Jo Daviess120
Douglas120
Woodford110
Knox100
Pulaski90
Vermilion90
Bureau80
Jersey80
Washington70
Piatt70
Ford61
Carroll61
Union50
Franklin50
Mercer50
Mason50
Logan40
Effingham41
Shelby40
Bond41
Clark40
Crawford40
Marshall40
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
McDonough30
Hancock30
Moultrie20
Gallatin20
Alexander20
Henderson20
Johnson20
Lawrence20
Cumberland20
Richland20
Wayne10
Hamilton10
Fulton10
Stark10
Greene10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Pike10
Perry10
Clay10
De Witt10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Clear & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

\Non-profit receives financial boost

Image

Vigo County Historical Society works to keep students interested in history while closed

Image

State leaders discuss what the 2020-2021 school year could look like

Image

Crawford Memorial Hospital opens drive-thru lab

Image

Rockville Correctional Facility staff makes masks for kids and expectant moms

Image

Crude oil prices down

Image

People who received unemployment in Indiana may notice additional money in their accounts

Image

Local group collecting donates so they can buy gift cards for hospital workers

Image

West Terre Haute Barricade situation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana