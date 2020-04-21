Clear

5-year-old daughter of Detroit first responders dies after being diagnosed with coronavirus

Article Image

The 5-year-old daughter of two Detroit first responders has died of complications from coronavirus. This heartbreaking news comes as states like Georgia roll the dice on reopening, despite not meeting President Donald Trump's guidelines.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

The 5-year-old daughter of two Detroit first responders has died of complications from coronavirus.

Skylar Herbert died Sunday at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital after being on a ventilator for two weeks, CNN affiliate WXYZ reported. She tested positive for coronavirus last month and developed a rare form of meningitis and swelling on the brain, according to WXYZ.

"The loss of a child, at any time, under any circumstances, is a tragedy," Beaumont Hospital said in a statement obtained by WXYZ. "We are heartbroken that COVID-19 has taken the life of a child. We extend our deepest sympathy to Skylar's family and all others who have lost a loved one to this virus."

Skylar's mother has been a Detroit Police officer for 25 years and her father has worked as a firefighter with the Detroit Fire Department for 18 years, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a Monday news conference.

"They've been on the frontline and they've served with honor and integrity and they did not deserve to lose their child to this virus," Whitmer said. "Nobody does."

Detroit has been hit hard by the virus, with at least 7,736 people testing positive and 641 deaths, according to the Michigan Health Department website.

Those who have died have ranged in age from 5 to 107 years old, according to the website.

Last week, Mayor Mike Duggan told CNN's Poppy Harlow that the city is working to expand testing among its fire and police departments after at least 600 officers had to be quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus.

Skylar's mother LaVondria Herbert told WXYZ that her daughter was beautiful, happy and full of life before falling ill.

"She was a beautiful spirit, she was friendly, she was loving, she was caring, she was funny. Just a happy 5-year-old," Herbert said. "She was a beautiful little girl. She lived her life, she lived her 5 years. You knew she lived a great life in those 5 years."

Although Herbert and her husband Ebbie Herbert are grieving, they say Skylar's battle with the deadly virus should serve as a warning to others.

"This is a hurtful feeling that I don't want any other family to have to experience," Ebbie Herbert told WXYZ.

"This virus doesn't care what age you are what nationality you are, what political preference you have. It's serious and it will devastate you," Ebbie Herbert told the news station. "Skylar is shining her light to tell the world this can happen to any family."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 12097

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4052192
Lake118247
Hamilton59835
Hendricks49917
Johnson42633
St. Joseph4129
Madison34032
Allen32727
Porter1803
Clark17711
Decatur16818
Elkhart1643
Boone1548
Hancock1517
Floyd1427
Bartholomew1406
LaPorte1405
Morgan1193
Delaware1147
Monroe1144
Shelby1114
Harrison1012
Franklin907
Jackson890
Cass871
Vanderburgh871
Ripley823
Lawrence819
Grant783
Howard724
Dearborn685
Jennings641
Warrick594
Tippecanoe582
Vigo585
Putnam514
Greene424
Noble384
Orange344
Daviess343
Newton314
Washington310
Henry311
Wayne282
Montgomery260
Jasper251
Scott242
Marshall240
Miami220
Fayette224
Kosciusko221
Rush211
Owen211
Clay200
Jefferson200
Clinton191
Knox180
Steuben171
LaGrange171
Dubois160
Whitley161
Brown141
Tipton131
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Crawford130
Randolph121
Starke111
Wabash100
Jay100
Parke90
Sullivan90
Fountain82
White80
Warren71
Adams71
Carroll71
Posey70
Vermillion60
Blackford61
Huntington61
Union60
Fulton60
Martin60
Perry60
Wells50
Gibson50
Benton40
Spencer40
Ohio10
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 31513

Reported Deaths: 1349
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook22101915
Lake221682
DuPage176190
Will1692102
Kane63831
McHenry35117
Kankakee27812
St. Clair27618
Rock Island2114
Winnebago1954
Madison1848
Kendall1383
Unassigned1303
Champaign954
McLean863
Sangamon644
Randolph581
Ogle581
Macon559
DeKalb551
Monroe547
Clinton450
Jackson445
Peoria432
Whiteside413
Adams340
Boone333
Jefferson320
LaSalle301
Henry300
Christian274
Grundy260
Tazewell263
Macoupin210
Jasper202
Marion200
Lee170
Livingston170
Montgomery161
Coles160
Fayette151
Williamson150
Warren150
Iroquois130
Morgan131
Stephenson120
Jo Daviess120
Douglas120
Woodford110
Knox100
Pulaski90
Vermilion90
Bureau80
Jersey80
Washington70
Piatt70
Ford61
Carroll61
Union50
Franklin50
Mercer50
Mason50
Logan40
Effingham41
Shelby40
Bond41
Clark40
Crawford40
Marshall40
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
McDonough30
Hancock30
Moultrie20
Gallatin20
Alexander20
Henderson20
Johnson20
Lawrence20
Cumberland20
Richland20
Wayne10
Hamilton10
Fulton10
Stark10
Greene10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Pike10
Perry10
Clay10
De Witt10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Cooler but Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Continuing the COVID-19 conversation with Mayors in the Valley

Image

Spring Planting Update

Image

Casey's Sweet Treats Closed in Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute Firefighter recovering from COVID-19

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 57.

Image

Terre Haute South group holds virtual vigil to end mass genocide

Image

Social media scam works to play on COVID-19 fears

Image

Wabash Valley business to get some relief after approved for small business loan

Image

Olney Central College makes PPE for area health care workers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana