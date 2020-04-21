Clear

5 things to know for April 21: Coronavirus, immigration, oil, North Korea, Israel

CNN's Chris Cuomo speaks to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms about Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen several businesses across Georgia, amid coronavirus outbreaks.

There's been a lot of talk about this summer's Democratic National Convention, but what about the Republican National Convention? Party leaders say they're "full steam ahead" for the late summer event -- at least, for now.

1. Coronavirus 

Several US states, including Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina, are getting ready to open back up despite warnings from medical experts. In Georgia, the decision was met with disbelief from some mayors, who mentioned that the state's death toll and case rate have not seen a decisive drop. Such a benchmark is one of the indicators laid out in the Trump administration's guidelines for reopening local economies. The country's top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, warned that easing restrictions too soon not only endangers lives, it could put a serious squeeze on demand for medical supplies, which are already in critically short supply. Deaths in the US have nearly doubled in the past week. Other countries are feeling the friction of social distancing as well. Ghana is opening back up, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro participated in an anti-lockdown protest outside the country's capital of Brasilia. Follow here for the latest updates.  

2. Immigration

President Trump has announced he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the US as the nation battles the medical and economic effects of Covid-19. Immigration procedures have already been effectively frozen during the crisis: Refugee resettlement has been put on hold, visa offices are largely closed and citizenship ceremonies aren't happening. The President's announcement came in a tweet, and it's unclear what mechanism he will use to suspend immigration, how long it would last or what effect this will have on US border crossing operations and on current green card holders. So far, the White House and the Department of Homeland Security have been silent on the details.

3. Oil

Oil prices completely crashed yesterday, busting through rock bottom and into negative territory. It was easily the worst day for the oil market in modern history, and US oil companies could be at risk of bankruptcy because of the disastrous downturn. Demand for oil is so low the world is literally running out of places to store unused barrels -- and remember, right before the coronavirus crisis, Russia and Saudi Arabia flooded the world with excess supply in a price war. Oil prices and global markets recovered slightly after the drop and should continue to rise, but prices per barrel for May and June are still at historically, dangerously low levels around the world.

4. North Korea

The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in critically bad health following a mid-April surgery. Suspicions about Kim's well-being began to surface after the leader missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15. Kim had reportedly undergone a cardiovascular procedure days earlier. US officials say the reports of his ill health are credible but have not been able to confirm the details. The North Korean leader's history of smoking and weight problems has been well documented.

5. Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, have agreed to form a national emergency government in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The deal appears to end more than a year of political deadlock in the country, during which neither leader was able to form a majority government. However, Gantz's capitulation goes against his campaign promises and has invited scorn from fellow Blue and White members. Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis gathered to protest Netanyahu, saying he is corrupt and is trying to erode the country's democratic systems. And yes, the protesters abided by social distancing rules -- standing, signs in hand, 6 feet apart.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Stuck inside? Use plants to revitalize your home

Surround yourself with plants. Talk to them. Admire their lack of cares, their quiet grace. There is no hardship, no pandemic. Just plants now. 

Tom Brady cited for working out in closed Tampa park

The man never takes a day off.

Here's how to make Ikea's famous meatballs at home 

Just file this away for your next stress meal.

This is how Royal Ballet dancers stay performance-ready during lockdown

Well, you see, first they make a plate of Ikea meatballs ...

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are selling Quarantine Wine for a good cause 

Hate to break it to these nice folks, but all wine is quarantine wine now.

TODAY'S NUMBER

20.7 million

That's how many people watched this weekend's Together at Home concert special, which aired across 30 networks.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We took very serious commitments ... to ensure that we're strengthening gun control in this country."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said his administration is forging ahead with stricter firearms laws days after a deadly rampage in Nova Scotia

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

To sleep; perchance to dream

Could the incredible color changes of this sleeping octopus mean it's dreaming? Perhaps! The real question is, what is it dreaming about? (Click here to view.)

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 11688

Reported Deaths: 577
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4052192
Lake118247
Hamilton59835
Hendricks49917
Johnson42633
St. Joseph4129
Madison34032
Allen32727
Porter1803
Clark17711
Decatur16818
Elkhart1643
Boone1548
Hancock1517
Floyd1427
Bartholomew1406
LaPorte1405
Morgan1193
Delaware1147
Monroe1144
Shelby1114
Harrison1012
Franklin907
Jackson890
Cass871
Vanderburgh871
Ripley823
Lawrence819
Grant783
Howard724
Dearborn685
Jennings641
Warrick594
Tippecanoe582
Vigo585
Putnam514
Greene424
Noble384
Orange344
Daviess343
Newton314
Washington310
Henry311
Wayne282
Montgomery260
Jasper251
Scott242
Marshall240
Miami220
Fayette224
Kosciusko221
Rush211
Owen211
Clay200
Jefferson200
Clinton191
Knox180
Steuben171
LaGrange171
Dubois160
Whitley161
Brown141
Tipton131
DeKalb131
Switzerland130
Crawford130
Randolph121
Starke111
Wabash100
Jay100
Parke90
Sullivan90
Fountain82
White80
Warren71
Adams71
Carroll71
Posey70
Vermillion60
Blackford61
Huntington61
Union60
Fulton60
Martin60
Perry60
Wells50
Gibson50
Benton40
Spencer40
Ohio10
Pike10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 31513

Reported Deaths: 1349
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook22101915
Lake221682
DuPage176190
Will1692102
Kane63831
McHenry35117
Kankakee27812
St. Clair27618
Rock Island2114
Winnebago1954
Madison1848
Kendall1383
Unassigned1303
Champaign954
McLean863
Sangamon644
Randolph581
Ogle581
Macon559
DeKalb551
Monroe547
Clinton450
Jackson445
Peoria432
Whiteside413
Adams340
Boone333
Jefferson320
LaSalle301
Henry300
Christian274
Grundy260
Tazewell263
Macoupin210
Jasper202
Marion200
Lee170
Livingston170
Montgomery161
Coles160
Fayette151
Williamson150
Warren150
Iroquois130
Morgan131
Stephenson120
Jo Daviess120
Douglas120
Woodford110
Knox100
Pulaski90
Vermilion90
Bureau80
Jersey80
Washington70
Piatt70
Ford61
Carroll61
Union50
Franklin50
Mercer50
Mason50
Logan40
Effingham41
Shelby40
Bond41
Clark40
Crawford40
Marshall40
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
McDonough30
Hancock30
Moultrie20
Gallatin20
Alexander20
Henderson20
Johnson20
Lawrence20
Cumberland20
Richland20
Wayne10
Hamilton10
Fulton10
Stark10
Greene10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Pike10
Perry10
Clay10
De Witt10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Cooler but Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

