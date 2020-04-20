Clear

Sheryl Sandberg on coronavirus: 'Right now, everyone's living in Option B'

Article Image

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg tells CNN's Poppy Harlow about the company's global Covid-19 "symptom map" and how it is combating Covid-19 misinformation on the platform.

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: Apr 20, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Sheryl Sandberg didn't make a habit of celebrating her birthday until her husband Dave Goldberg died in 2015. Now, she's grateful to celebrate every year.

It's the kind of "post-traumatic growth" she's encouraging people to tap into now as they grapple with loss and hardship caused by coronavirus, the Facebook COO told CNN's Poppy Harlow in an interview Monday.

In addition to her role at Facebook, Sandberg is the author of "Option B," a book she wrote in 2017 with psychologist and Wharton School professor Adam Grant about grieving and building resilience in the face of trauma.

"Resilience is not a thing we get a little bit of when we're born. Resilience is a muscle and we build it," Sandberg said. "We build it in ourselves, and we build it in each other. It's about how quickly we recover and rebound from the worst events of life. And right now, everyone's living in Option B."

Sandberg said she and Grant are releasing a portion of the book for free in an effort to help people cope with the pandemic. She told Harlow that her family is grappling with their own coronavirus-related loss: the death of her fiance's cousin. Sandberg got engaged to Kelton Global CEO Tom Bernthal in February.

"We're like so many other families where we're mourning the loss of someone who was so important in his whole life, so important to the whole family, and not able to come together and have a funeral," Sandberg said.

She urged people who know someone facing death or loss to reach out — and keep reaching out.

"One of the things that happens when people face loss is they then face a lot of silence from other people. People call the first week ... but then after that they don't know what to say," Sandberg said. "Remembering to call and reach out not just day one but day five and year five, is a really important part of this."

Sandberg said it's also important for communities to build "collective resilience," encouraging people to support one another despite coronavirus keeping people physically apart.

She referenced an example of collective resilience from a Facebook user: a woman who has asthma and a newborn baby, but whose husband is an emergency room doctor treating coronavirus patients. The woman used Facebook to find a stranger to lend the family an RV for the husband to sleep in, and then the woman started a Facebook group to connect RV owners with healthcare workers.

"That is people helping other people, but also that story shows how communities come together and give a lot of people a lot of hope that they'll get through this crisis, which in turn builds that resilience muscle for everyone involved," she said.

Sandberg also spoke about Facebook's efforts to contribute to that collective resilience, which include combating coronavirus misinformation on its platforms and a new partnership with Carnegie Mellon University that will gather data on the spread of coronavirus symptoms.

The company also plans to provide $100 million in grants to small businesses struggling because of coronavirus, including $40 million in grants to American small businesses, many of which have had trouble accessing federal assistance.

Facebook has also canceled all in-person employee gatherings of more than 50 people through June 2021. Sandberg added that the company told workers to expect not to return to the office until at least the end of May and possibly longer. She said Facebook is paying "absolutely everyone," including contractors, part-time workers and employees whose jobs cannot be done from home, during the disruption.

"Every single one of us has a deep responsibility to do what they can," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 11686

Reported Deaths: 569
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3889192
Lake110545
Hamilton58335
Hendricks47117
Johnson41132
St. Joseph4028
Madison33232
Allen30119
Porter1753
Decatur16818
Clark16211
Boone1538
Elkhart1523
Hancock1437
Floyd1427
LaPorte1405
Bartholomew1366
Morgan1163
Monroe1144
Delaware1106
Shelby1054
Jackson900
Franklin897
Harrison872
Vanderburgh851
Ripley823
Lawrence799
Grant753
Cass711
Howard684
Dearborn685
Jennings641
Warrick584
Vigo575
Tippecanoe562
Putnam514
Greene423
Noble363
Daviess343
Henry311
Newton314
Orange304
Washington290
Wayne272
Montgomery250
Scott242
Marshall230
Fayette224
Miami220
Kosciusko221
Jasper221
Owen211
Rush191
Clay180
Knox180
Jefferson180
Clinton181
Steuben171
Dubois160
Whitley161
LaGrange161
Brown141
Switzerland130
Tipton131
DeKalb131
Crawford120
Randolph121
Starke111
Parke90
Jay90
Wabash90
Sullivan80
Adams71
Posey70
White70
Warren71
Carroll61
Vermillion60
Blackford61
Union60
Fountain62
Huntington61
Fulton60
Wells50
Gibson50
Martin50
Perry50
Spencer40
Benton40
Pike10
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 30357

Reported Deaths: 1290
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook21272877
Lake216275
DuPage169585
Will1643101
Kane60530
McHenry34017
Kankakee27512
St. Clair27118
Rock Island1884
Madison1806
Winnebago1784
Kendall1353
Unassigned1153
Champaign954
McLean853
Sangamon624
Randolph571
DeKalb551
Macon547
Monroe537
Ogle481
Clinton450
Jackson424
Peoria392
Whiteside363
Adams340
Jefferson310
Boone302
Henry300
LaSalle281
Tazewell263
Grundy260
Christian254
Macoupin210
Jasper201
Marion200
Livingston170
Lee170
Coles160
Fayette151
Williamson140
Montgomery141
Iroquois130
Warren130
Stephenson120
Jo Daviess120
Douglas120
Morgan121
Woodford110
Pulaski90
Knox90
Vermilion90
Bureau80
Jersey80
Washington70
Piatt70
Carroll61
Mercer50
Union50
Ford51
Franklin50
Shelby40
Effingham41
Logan40
Bond41
Clark40
Crawford40
Mason40
Marshall40
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
McDonough30
Hancock30
Cumberland20
Johnson20
Henderson20
Lawrence20
Gallatin20
Alexander20
Moultrie20
Richland20
Wayne10
Hamilton10
Fulton10
Stark10
Greene10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Pike10
Perry10
Clay10
De Witt10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Early morning fire destroys home

Image

Store hours during pandemic

Image

Early morning fire destroys home

Image

Mayors across the Wabash Valley weigh-in on COVID-19

Image

Conversation with the TH Mayor

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 64

Image

Volunteers deliver food to kids

Image

South Vermillion grad makes masks

Image

ISU senior uncertain about future in NYC

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana