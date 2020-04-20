Clear

A new generation of White House reporters hold Trump accountable

Brian Stelter says some of the most revealing exchanges at recent White House briefings have been prompted by a new generation of correspondents. McClatchy's Francesca Chambers says her job "is to be able to get information and answers on behalf of people who can't be in the room." CNN's Kaitlan Collins says people are watching the briefings "not because they want to see the president's feuds with reporters," but because "they want to get information about the outbreak."

Many of the most revealing exchanges at recent W.H. briefings have been prompted by a new generation of correspondents. They're not taking President Trump's not-my-fault routine for an answer. They're pressing, following up and fact-checking in real time.

By now you probably recognize their names: Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid of CBS. Kaitlan Collins and Jeremy Diamond of CNN. Yamiche Alcindor of PBS. Kristin Fisher of Fox News. Francesca Chambers of McClatchy. They're showing that youth can be an asset -- along with persistence. Plus: With social distancing guidelines in effect, a pared-down seating chart means that fewer reporters are physically in the briefing room each day -- which raises the stakes for the reporters who are present.

Correcting Trump

On Sunday both Jiang and Diamond corrected the president when he pushed faulty info from the podium. Jiang asked Trump "why did you wait so long" to warn the public about the virus, and he defaulted to his travel ban talking point, saying "look at what I did in terms of cutting off of banning China for coming in--"

"Chinese nationals," Jiang said, "but by the way, not Americans who were also coming from China."

Trump snapped: "Nice and easy. Nice and easy. Just relax. We cut it off."

As she followed up, Trump asked her to "keep your voice down" and said she should be thanking him for "closing up the entire country," which he didn't do.

After the briefing, CNN's Dana Bash commented that "the way he treats the female reporters is different..."

More than 41,000 deaths

When Trump said at the briefing that "almost 40,000" Americans have died from the virus, Diamond correctly interjected, "more than."

"Oh, more than, okay, good, correct me."

"We're at 41,000," Diamond said.

"I am really glad you corrected me, CNN," Trump sneered.

He also attacked Diamond and CNN later on, saying "your ratings are so bad because you are pathetic." The factual part of that statement is provably false. Cable news ratings are at historic highs due to this crisis. Want to know what's really, truly "so bad?" The death toll. Trump seems more emotional about CNN than about the body count...

Bottom line

The briefings continue to be founts of nonsensical claims, full of media bashing and blame-shifting, in between legitimately important and newsworthy bits of info. For example, POTUS said "our testing is expanding very rapidly by millions and millions of people." Maeve Reston wrote, "it was unclear why the president cited that number since the US is only testing about 150,000 people daily."

CNN's fact-checking squad has a full review of Trump's false claims here. One of the most egregious lies was about the local protests against stay-at-home orders. "I watched the protest, and they were all six-feet apart," he said, lying about something we could all see with our own eyes. On "CNN Tonight," Don Lemon showed protesters grouped very closely together in Wisconsin, Texas, California, and Maryland. "Does this look six feet apart to you? It's not."

For the record

-- On Sunday's "Reliable Sources" Juliette Kayyem said the protesters who are defying public health experts by gathering in groups are "dangerous" and "self-centered" by providing fuel for the virus.

-- Fox News talk show hosts continued to promote the protests over the weekend. "Fox News has set the stage for where we are today," Philip Bump said.

-- Isaac Stanley-Becker and Tony Romm on the front page of Monday's WaPo: "A trio of far-right, pro-gun provocateurs is behind some of the largest Facebook groups calling for anti-quarantine protests around the country, offering the latest illustration that some seemingly organic demonstrations are being engineered by a network of conservative activists."

-- "They are protesting, in many cases the president's own policies, the White House's own guidelines," Jeff Zeleny said on CNN Sunday night...

-- My take: When we're covering protests against the stay-at-home orders, we should show them in proportion -- noting that the views of the protesters are a distinct minority...

Surrogates for the public

Two of the aforementioned White House reporters, Francesca Chambers and Kaitlan Collins, joined me on Sunday's "Reliable Sources." Chambers said her job "is to be able to get information and answers on behalf of people who can't be in the room." Exactly! And Collins pointed out that people are watching the briefings "not because they want to see the president's feuds with reporters," but because "they want to get information about the outbreak..."

Bottom-up coverage

The more I watch the WH briefings, the more I think: Instead of focusing on what politicians are saying, let's center our news coverage on the people who elected them. What are the needs of voters, workers, employers, job-seekers, nurses, doctors? What do they want to know? And what do they expect from elected officials? Let's amplify their voices...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 11686

Reported Deaths: 569
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3889192
Lake110545
Hamilton58335
Hendricks47117
Johnson41132
St. Joseph4028
Madison33232
Allen30119
Porter1753
Decatur16818
Clark16211
Boone1538
Elkhart1523
Hancock1437
Floyd1427
LaPorte1405
Bartholomew1366
Morgan1163
Monroe1144
Delaware1106
Shelby1054
Jackson900
Franklin897
Harrison872
Vanderburgh851
Ripley823
Lawrence799
Grant753
Cass711
Howard684
Dearborn685
Jennings641
Warrick584
Vigo575
Tippecanoe562
Putnam514
Greene423
Noble363
Daviess343
Henry311
Newton314
Orange304
Washington290
Wayne272
Montgomery250
Scott242
Marshall230
Fayette224
Miami220
Kosciusko221
Jasper221
Owen211
Rush191
Clay180
Knox180
Jefferson180
Clinton181
Steuben171
Dubois160
Whitley161
LaGrange161
Brown141
Switzerland130
Tipton131
DeKalb131
Crawford120
Randolph121
Starke111
Parke90
Jay90
Wabash90
Sullivan80
Adams71
Posey70
White70
Warren71
Carroll61
Vermillion60
Blackford61
Union60
Fountain62
Huntington61
Fulton60
Wells50
Gibson50
Martin50
Perry50
Spencer40
Benton40
Pike10
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 30357

Reported Deaths: 1290
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook21272877
Lake216275
DuPage169585
Will1643101
Kane60530
McHenry34017
Kankakee27512
St. Clair27118
Rock Island1884
Madison1806
Winnebago1784
Kendall1353
Unassigned1153
Champaign954
McLean853
Sangamon624
Randolph571
DeKalb551
Macon547
Monroe537
Ogle481
Clinton450
Jackson424
Peoria392
Whiteside363
Adams340
Jefferson310
Boone302
Henry300
LaSalle281
Tazewell263
Grundy260
Christian254
Macoupin210
Jasper201
Marion200
Livingston170
Lee170
Coles160
Fayette151
Williamson140
Montgomery141
Iroquois130
Warren130
Stephenson120
Jo Daviess120
Douglas120
Morgan121
Woodford110
Pulaski90
Knox90
Vermilion90
Bureau80
Jersey80
Washington70
Piatt70
Carroll61
Mercer50
Union50
Ford51
Franklin50
Shelby40
Effingham41
Logan40
Bond41
Clark40
Crawford40
Mason40
Marshall40
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
McDonough30
Hancock30
Cumberland20
Johnson20
Henderson20
Lawrence20
Gallatin20
Alexander20
Moultrie20
Richland20
Wayne10
Hamilton10
Fulton10
Stark10
Greene10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Pike10
Perry10
Clay10
De Witt10
Wabash10
