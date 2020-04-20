Clear

'He was chosen to be the GOAT.' Why the world loves the Michael Jordan docuseries

Article Image

Andy Scholes talks to Robin Meade about the release of the long-awaited docuseries on Michael Jordan's last season with the Chicago Bulls, "The Last Dance."

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Apr 20, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

It is one of the most highly anticipated sports documentaries and fans certainly weren't disappointed.

The first two episodes of ESPN's 10-part documentary series "The Last Dance" -- which tells the story of Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls -- premiered on Sunday.

During the season, NBA Entertainment cameras were allowed unprecedented access to film Jordan's sixth and final championship winning team, offering never-seen-before footage and interviews with players and coaches to fans.

The first two episodes covered the rise of the Bull's dynasty with Jordan and the relationship between the team and the front office.

Included in the long list of interviewees were two former Presidents of the United States -- Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Obama, who has spent much of his life in Chicago and was a huge Bulls fan, recalled not being able to buy Bulls tickets, as such was the excitement when Jordan arrived there.

"When Michael (Jordan) first came to town, I didn't have the money to buy tickets for a Bulls game, even the discount ones back in the day ... I was pretty broke," he said.

When he was introduced on the show, the 44th President's title card described him as "former Chicago resident" to the delight of social media.

One user called it "quite the understatement" while another called it the "greatest title ever."

READ: A sports junkie adjusts to life without any sport

Left wanting more

Former and current NBA players and fans were gripped by the first two episodes of the series.

But they will have to wait until next Sunday to watch episodes three and four to their dismay.

Current Chicago Bulls player Zach LaVine said he "could've watched all 10 episodes right now." Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade, who was born in Chicago, said if he "had 3 wishes in life, I think I would have asked for #TheLastDance."

The first two episodes earned rave reviews from all corners of the sporting world, including Jordan's fellow Olympic gold medal winning USA men's national teammate, Earvin 'Magic' Johnson.

"Michael Jordan's Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he's the GOAT of basketball!" NBA Hall of Famer Johnson wrote on Twitter.

"For me? Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé are the three greatest entertainers of my lifetime; and you could probably throw Muhammad Ali in there."

"Man MJ had it! He had that 'IT' He was chosen to be the GOAT," Wade said.

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt paid his respects to one of Jordan's coaches from college.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"Dean Smith telling Michael Jordan to go pro because that's what was best for him, instead of telling him to stay which would have been best for Dean Smith. That's a coach you want to play for."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 11686

Reported Deaths: 569
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3889192
Lake110545
Hamilton58335
Hendricks47117
Johnson41132
St. Joseph4028
Madison33232
Allen30119
Porter1753
Decatur16818
Clark16211
Boone1538
Elkhart1523
Hancock1437
Floyd1427
LaPorte1405
Bartholomew1366
Morgan1163
Monroe1144
Delaware1106
Shelby1054
Jackson900
Franklin897
Harrison872
Vanderburgh851
Ripley823
Lawrence799
Grant753
Cass711
Howard684
Dearborn685
Jennings641
Warrick584
Vigo575
Tippecanoe562
Putnam514
Greene423
Noble363
Daviess343
Henry311
Newton314
Orange304
Washington290
Wayne272
Montgomery250
Scott242
Marshall230
Fayette224
Miami220
Kosciusko221
Jasper221
Owen211
Rush191
Clay180
Knox180
Jefferson180
Clinton181
Steuben171
Dubois160
Whitley161
LaGrange161
Brown141
Switzerland130
Tipton131
DeKalb131
Crawford120
Randolph121
Starke111
Parke90
Jay90
Wabash90
Sullivan80
Adams71
Posey70
White70
Warren71
Carroll61
Vermillion60
Blackford61
Union60
Fountain62
Huntington61
Fulton60
Wells50
Gibson50
Martin50
Perry50
Spencer40
Benton40
Pike10
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 30357

Reported Deaths: 1290
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook21272877
Lake216275
DuPage169585
Will1643101
Kane60530
McHenry34017
Kankakee27512
St. Clair27118
Rock Island1884
Madison1806
Winnebago1784
Kendall1353
Unassigned1153
Champaign954
McLean853
Sangamon624
Randolph571
DeKalb551
Macon547
Monroe537
Ogle481
Clinton450
Jackson424
Peoria392
Whiteside363
Adams340
Jefferson310
Boone302
Henry300
LaSalle281
Tazewell263
Grundy260
Christian254
Macoupin210
Jasper201
Marion200
Livingston170
Lee170
Coles160
Fayette151
Williamson140
Montgomery141
Iroquois130
Warren130
Stephenson120
Jo Daviess120
Douglas120
Morgan121
Woodford110
Pulaski90
Knox90
Vermilion90
Bureau80
Jersey80
Washington70
Piatt70
Carroll61
Mercer50
Union50
Ford51
Franklin50
Shelby40
Effingham41
Logan40
Bond41
Clark40
Crawford40
Mason40
Marshall40
Massac30
Menard30
Saline30
McDonough30
Hancock30
Cumberland20
Johnson20
Henderson20
Lawrence20
Gallatin20
Alexander20
Moultrie20
Richland20
Wayne10
Hamilton10
Fulton10
Stark10
Greene10
Schuyler10
Calhoun10
Pike10
Perry10
Clay10
De Witt10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Early morning fire destroys home

Image

Store hours during pandemic

Image

Early morning fire destroys home

Image

Mayors across the Wabash Valley weigh-in on COVID-19

Image

Conversation with the TH Mayor

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 64

Image

Volunteers deliver food to kids

Image

South Vermillion grad makes masks

Image

ISU senior uncertain about future in NYC

Image

Quarantine home improvement projects

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana