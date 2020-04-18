Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Jacksonville beaches reopen in Florida as states begin easing stay-at-home restrictions

Article Image

Beaches and parks in Jacksonville, Florida, reopened as more states consider easing restrictions put in place to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 18, 2020 12:00 AM
Updated: Apr 18, 2020 12:00 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Randi Kaye, CNN

Beaches and parks in Jacksonville, Florida, reopened Friday afternoon as more states consider easing restrictions put in place to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The scene at Jacksonville Beach wasn't one of caution in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. Crowds cheered and flooded the beach when police took the barriers down. People were seen swimming, biking, surfing, running and fishing.

Social distancing seemed to be the last thing on anyone's mind Friday. Some residents told CNN not being able to go to the beach was "torture." People were out with their towels, coolers and sunbathing. There were very few masks.

Beaches will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. daily with some restrictions, according to Jacksonville's website. Recreational activities such as running, biking, hiking and swimming will be permitted during this soft reopening, the city's website said.

Despite the scene at the beach Friday, the city's website said activities such as sunbathing or any type of group activity will not be allowed at beaches during the restricted hours and items like towels, blankets, chairs, coolers and grills will not be permitted on the beach.

"This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life," Mayor Lenny Curry said. "Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors."

People were excited to be able to get back out onto the sand.

"I'm planning on going and riding my bicycle or surfing," Elliott Toney told CNN affiliate WJXT

But not everyone thought reopening the beaches was a good idea.

"There's a potential for the virus to blow into the air, so I think it's a risk," Lisa Mancini told the affiliate.

Officials aren't afraid to pull the plug on beachgoers if they don't abide by the social distancing rules and beach restrictions, Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser said at a press conference Friday.

"This not a time to lounge. This is not a time to party. This is a time where you need to exercise, keep moving and then go home," Glasser said.

Parks will resume regular hours but the city's order limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people remains in effect.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was criticized back in March for his handling of spring break and not closing the beaches sooner. As a result, he issued a "Safer at Home" order that went into effect April 3 and is in effect until April 30. The order limits movement outside homes to providing or getting essential services or carrying out essential activities and applies to interaction with other people outside of residents' homes.

DeSantis supported the idea of reopening beaches, parks and other public spaces as long as social distancing is practiced, WJXT reported.

"You look at how this disease is transmitted, it's transmitted overwhelmingly when you are in close, sustained contact with people, usually in an indoor environment," DeSantis said. "Going forward, we got to be promoting people to get exercise, do it in a good way, to do it in a safe way."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 10154

Reported Deaths: 522
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3518182
Lake102642
Hamilton54231
Hendricks40717
Johnson37130
St. Joseph3587
Madison30528
Allen27119
Decatur16517
Porter1552
Clark15110
Boone1457
Hancock1326
Elkhart1303
Floyd1306
Bartholomew1306
LaPorte1295
Morgan1113
Monroe1083
Shelby974
Delaware915
Franklin877
Ripley773
Jackson770
Lawrence769
Vanderburgh761
Harrison652
Jennings630
Dearborn635
Howard614
Tippecanoe532
Warrick534
Cass501
Vigo483
Grant472
Putnam474
Greene373
Noble291
Newton294
Washington270
Daviess271
Henry261
Montgomery250
Orange244
Marshall220
Kosciusko221
Wayne222
Jasper221
Miami210
Owen211
Fayette214
Rush201
Scott202
Jefferson180
Knox160
Clinton161
Steuben161
LaGrange161
Dubois140
Brown141
Whitley141
Clay140
Switzerland120
Crawford120
DeKalb111
Starke101
Tipton101
Randolph101
Wabash90
Jay80
Parke80
Sullivan70
Adams61
Carroll61
Blackford61
White60
Union60
Posey60
Huntington61
Wells50
Martin50
Warren51
Vermillion50
Benton40
Spencer40
Fulton40
Fountain42
Gibson40
Perry40
Pike10
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 27578

Reported Deaths: 1134
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook19391760
Lake191471
Will156690
DuPage156077
Kane53828
McHenry30613
Kankakee26010
St. Clair25417
Rock Island1674
Madison1575
Winnebago1454
Kendall1232
Champaign924
McLean833
Unassigned741
Sangamon583
Monroe526
Randolph481
Macon475
DeKalb461
Clinton420
Jackson404
Ogle401
Peoria341
Whiteside313
Adams300
Henry280
LaSalle271
Christian244
Grundy240
Tazewell213
Boone212
Livingston180
Macoupin180
Lee170
Marion170
Williamson130
Morgan121
Douglas120
Fayette121
Iroquois120
Woodford110
Montgomery111
Jo Daviess110
Jefferson110
Stephenson100
Coles90
Vermilion80
Jersey80
Bureau70
Piatt70
Pulaski50
Carroll51
Washington50
Franklin50
Logan50
Massac40
Clark40
Shelby40
Union40
Crawford40
Ford41
Mercer40
Effingham41
Bond41
Mason40
Jasper41
Saline30
Hancock30
Knox30
McDonough30
Menard20
Warren20
Johnson20
Gallatin20
Cumberland20
Marshall20
Lawrence20
Richland20
Moultrie20
Alexander10
Henderson10
Pike10
Fulton10
Calhoun10
De Witt10
Greene10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Perry10
Clay10
Wabash10
Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Colder & Frosty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jonas Griffith

Image

A camping trip in your living room could score you some prizes

Image

Saturday is National Lineman Day - here's how you can say thank you

Image

Vigo County School Corporation works to keep kids fed while schools are closed

Image

Small business struggles in the Wabash Valley

Image

Local businesses are now in an even tighter spot as the Protection Program funding runs out

Image

Local woman turns 100 on Saturday...and her birthday wish is to go viral

Image

Health department works to get donated masks in the hands of people who need them

Image

After last week's storms - City of Vincennes extends collection site hours for clean-up

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus