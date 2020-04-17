Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Looking for movies with the kids at home? What to watch beyond the usual suspects

Article Image

Turner Classic Movies' Alicia Malone explains how digital cameras and computer generated images have changed how movies are made. Watch CNN's "The Movies" Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Brian Lowry, CNN

Those looking to broaden their children's media diet during time spent home because of coronavirus shouldn't limit the menu to whatever TV shows are playing. Options include a wide array of movies geared to the family audience, beyond just the obvious Disney titles.

Trying to assemble suggestions for parents means looking past the usual suspects, which would include the Disney animated classics, "The Wizard of Oz," "E.T. the Extraterrestrial," "Home Alone" (not a personal favorite, but a rite of passage) and "Mary Poppins," all of which are recommended.

If you haven't watched an assortment of holiday perennials for a while -- "It's a Wonderful Life," "Miracle on 34th Street," "The Santa Clause" -- now might be a good time for those too.

As for the rest of the Disney live-action library, not all the films have aged well, and when it comes to something like "Old Yeller," your kids' response may vary.

This list also assumes that if you have you have younger children, they're already pretty familiar with contenders from the past decade or so -- all those movies from Pixar, DreamWorks and Illumination (home of "Despicable Me"), "Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse," live-action Disney Channel offerings, etc.

It's worth noting, too, that Netflix's library of kid-oriented content is pretty unimpressive for the most part in terms of quality, if not volume. Those hoping to rely on that streaming service are missing out on worthwhile titles, especially if they weren't produced this century.

The idea, then, was to flag either older movies or slightly less popular films that might not be on parents' radar or top of mind.

As for where to find them, there are various services that will direct you where you can watch (or rent for a fee) individual titles, though we've made sure to cite those on Netflix. It's worth noting, too, that some of the older films periodically pop up on Turner Classic Movies, whose lineup is worth scanning for those who get the channel. (Like CNN, TCM is a unit of WarnerMedia.)

Babe (1995). A little pig turns out to have a knack for herding sheep in this live-action classic.

The Secret Garden (1993, for rental on Amazon Prime). One of several versions of the classic story about an orphan who goes to live in a creepy old house and dramatically improves things, but this one is particularly gorgeous and moving.

A Little Princess (1995, Netflix). Directed by Alfonso Cuaron, who won the Oscar for "Roma," the film tells the story of a young girl living in a boarding school during World War I, who thinks her father has died in the war. She uses her imagination to spin beautifully shot stories about a rich fantasy world.

The Black Stallion (1979). A little slow-moving perhaps for younger kids, a first-class version of Walter Farley's classic book.

Field of Dreams (1989, Netflix). With the baseball season delayed, this live-action film starring Kevin Costner is filled with fantasy, a love for the game and a deep emotional hook for older kids. Or just watch it (again) without them.

Jason and the Argonauts (1963) and The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad (1958). Special-effects wizard Ray Harryhausen produced a number of live-action adventures during this period that are a great deal of fun. There is some violence, and the dialogue can be clunky, but they remain enormously entertaining.

The Court Jester (1955). Hard to find, but very rewarding when it pops up, this is one of Danny Kaye's greatest comedies, playing a court jester who is wrongly mistaken for a Robin Hood-like hero called the Black Fox.

John Carter (2012, Netflix). This adaptation of Edgar Rice Burroughs' sci-fi novel badly tanked at the box office, but it's actually a great deal of fun, with Taylor Kitsch as the Civil War veteran mysteriously transplanted to Mars, where he enjoys extraordinary powers.

The Thief of Bagdad (1940, TubiTV). Essentially the basis for "Aladdin," this live-action version can be a little scary for younger kids, but the fantasy, action and at the time ground-breaking special effects hold up.

The Iron Giant (1999) and Coraline (2009). Both of these animated films were underappreciated in their day, and the latter -- which employs stop-motion animation -- is certainly a little dark. Still, both are well worth seeing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 10154

Reported Deaths: 519
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3320164
Lake97841
Hamilton52029
Hendricks37815
Johnson35830
St. Joseph3067
Madison28324
Allen22416
Decatur16014
Clark1439
Porter1432
Boone1365
Hancock1276
Floyd1255
Elkhart1233
Bartholomew1165
LaPorte1125
Morgan1083
Monroe1022
Ripley893
Shelby864
Delaware855
Jackson770
Franklin757
Lawrence749
Vanderburgh711
Jennings630
Harrison612
Dearborn614
Howard614
Tippecanoe512
Warrick514
Vigo463
Grant452
Putnam433
Cass371
Greene362
Newton293
Washington280
Noble271
Montgomery250
Daviess241
Henry241
Miami220
Orange224
Kosciusko211
Owen211
Wayne211
Marshall200
Fayette203
Scott192
Jasper191
Rush171
Knox160
Whitley151
LaGrange151
Jefferson150
Brown141
Dubois140
Clay140
Steuben141
Clinton141
Switzerland120
Crawford120
DeKalb101
Randolph101
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash80
Parke70
Sullivan70
Jay70
Adams61
Blackford61
Carroll61
Union60
Huntington61
Posey60
Martin50
Warren51
White50
Benton40
Spencer40
Vermillion40
Fountain42
Wells40
Gibson40
Perry40
Fulton30
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Pike10
Unassigned01

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 27575

Reported Deaths: 1134
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook18087722
Lake176770
Will149488
DuPage146369
Kane49025
McHenry27913
Kankakee25210
St. Clair23914
Rock Island1544
Madison1513
Winnebago1214
Kendall1192
Champaign904
McLean823
Unassigned551
Sangamon544
Monroe505
Macon475
Randolph460
DeKalb391
Jackson394
Clinton390
Peoria341
Whiteside303
Adams290
Ogle291
Henry250
LaSalle251
Christian244
Grundy240
Tazewell213
Boone181
Macoupin180
Marion170
Livingston170
Lee150
Douglas120
Williamson120
Fayette121
Woodford110
Jo Daviess110
Iroquois110
Morgan111
Jefferson100
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Coles90
Jersey80
Vermilion80
Bureau70
Piatt70
Pulaski60
Logan50
Carroll51
Bond40
Clark40
Washington40
Crawford40
Shelby40
Effingham41
Ford41
Franklin40
Massac40
Mercer40
Mason40
Union30
McDonough30
Jasper31
Saline30
Hancock30
Marshall20
Moultrie20
Knox20
Gallatin20
Menard20
Johnson20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Lawrence20
Wabash10
Calhoun10
Clay10
Stark10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Greene10
Pike10
Perry10
Fulton10
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Colder & Frosty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A camping trip in your living room could score you some prizes

Image

Saturday is National Lineman Day - here's how you can say thank you

Image

Vigo County School Corporation works to keep kids fed while schools are closed

Image

Small business struggles in the Wabash Valley

Image

Local businesses are now in an even tighter spot as the Protection Program funding runs out

Image

Local woman turns 100 on Saturday...and her birthday wish is to go viral

Image

Health department works to get donated masks in the hands of people who need them

Image

After last week's storms - City of Vincennes extends collection site hours for clean-up

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Greene County General Hospital receives grants to buy PPE

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus