Why volunteers in New York City need you to keep cheering

Jess Esperti, a critical care nurse from Arizona, is among the thousands of volunteers who have answered the call to help as New York City remains the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Brynn Gingras, CNN

A brightly lit Times Square, Central Park filled with tourists, the constant honk of New York City's iconic taxi cabs.

Jess Esperti, a critical care nurse from Arizona, imagined her first trip to New York City to be just like it looks in the movies. It's not even close.

"There's nothing to do with everything closed; it's nothing like I pictured," Esperti says.

But she is busy.

Esperti is a volunteer nurse working in the intensive care unit of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens -- one of the hospitals hardest hit by the novel coronavirus.

She is one of thousands of volunteers from across the country who answered the call to help, as the city continues to be the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her days consist of leaving her Times Square hotel to make a 6 p.m. bus, which is full of other volunteers. She's dropped off at the hospital, where she works a 12-hour overnight shift, before returning to her hotel to sleep. She estimates she gets about an hour a day for time to herself. She'll repeat that schedule for the next month.

Esperti says during her time at Elmhurst, she "hasn't seen a single non-covid patient."

"It's horrible, it's awful, it's a pandemic. I never thought I'd see one in my life, but here it is right in front of me. It's not just Elmhurst, it's all the hospitals," she says.

Esperti explains the worst part of the job is not being able to fully connect with the patients who, in the ICU, are typically on ventilators.

She recalls connecting with one patient over his shoes.

"They were the coolest pair of Nike's I had ever seen. (Here) is this guy who's vented, can't talk to me, can't answer my questions, but man, we like the same shoes." She added, "It connects you as human beings. I take those little things and run with it."

Tomas Diaz, an ER physician from San Francisco, is also volunteering on the front lines for the next month.

He is among 200 healthcare workers who raised their hand when UCSF Health called for volunteers to travel cross country. Twenty made the trip last weekend and are currently spread out working shifts in the New York Presbyterian hospital system.

"There was a fair amount of survivor's guilt being on the opposite coast and in a position of relative safety that prompted me and others who wanted to help," says Diaz, who is working at Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan.

Camaraderie among health care volunteers

All of the volunteers are putting their lives on hold to assist the nurses and doctors in New York City who, in a lot of cases, have contracted the virus themselves or are on quarantine.

"I think the providers here are understandably pretty exhausted, so the relief that I am able to provide by taking over a few shifts is, I think, really helpful," says Diaz.

Back in Arizona, Esperti's four children are staying with family members, but she says she has "no regrets" about her decision, as it's serving as a life lesson to them.

"I tell them all the time. If you see someone in need, you help them. You give them all you've got," says Esperti.

Esperti says the volunteers share their lives with each other to get a break from the chaos of the hospitals. They share pictures of their families, or wedding pictures, or she says they've helped an engaged volunteer with important wedding planning decisions.

They also learn from each other.

"Being at the hospital with nurses from all over the country is amazing because people bring all sorts of different ideas, different ways that they do things at their hospital," Esperti says.

Feeling the love

After a particularly tough night, Esperti took a video diary in her hotel room, explaining what she was going through and what her temporary life was like. She posted it on Facebook and the response from people across the country was overwhelming.

"Someone compared it to 9/11. When (that) happened, the country came together and supported each other and that is what's happening now."

Esperti has received care packages, filled with food like energy bars; personal items like compression socks and headbands; stationary so volunteers can write home; and essential oils so their face masks, which they reuse, smell nice.

She's had so many deliveries that the hotel where she is staying dedicated an entire room for the packages.

"It's absolutely amazing ... what we really need are the bunny suits, we need respirators, shoe covers, hair covers," says Esperti, talking about the vital personal protection equipment used by hospital staff when treating patients.

The volunteers are also grateful for the nightly cheers they hear coming from New Yorkers still on lockdown -- a show of gratitude to all those on the front lines.

"All of that stuff makes all the difference in the world, especially when we're missing our loved ones and especially when sometimes we think what we're doing isn't working and we can't do it anymore. It's all that support that literally pushes us through," says Esperti.

So keep it up, they can hear you.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 9542

Reported Deaths: 477
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3320164
Lake97841
Hamilton52029
Hendricks37815
Johnson35830
St. Joseph3067
Madison28324
Allen22416
Decatur16014
Clark1439
Porter1432
Boone1365
Hancock1276
Floyd1255
Elkhart1233
Bartholomew1165
LaPorte1125
Morgan1083
Monroe1022
Ripley893
Shelby864
Delaware855
Jackson770
Franklin757
Lawrence749
Vanderburgh711
Jennings630
Harrison612
Dearborn614
Howard614
Tippecanoe512
Warrick514
Vigo463
Grant452
Putnam433
Cass371
Greene362
Newton293
Washington280
Noble271
Montgomery250
Daviess241
Henry241
Miami220
Orange224
Kosciusko211
Owen211
Wayne211
Marshall200
Fayette203
Scott192
Jasper191
Rush171
Knox160
Whitley151
LaGrange151
Jefferson150
Brown141
Dubois140
Clay140
Steuben141
Clinton141
Switzerland120
Crawford120
DeKalb101
Randolph101
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash80
Parke70
Sullivan70
Jay70
Adams61
Blackford61
Carroll61
Union60
Huntington61
Posey60
Martin50
Warren51
White50
Benton40
Spencer40
Vermillion40
Fountain42
Wells40
Gibson40
Perry40
Fulton30
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Pike10
Unassigned01

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 25734

Reported Deaths: 1072
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook18087722
Lake176770
Will149488
DuPage146369
Kane49025
McHenry27913
Kankakee25210
St. Clair23914
Rock Island1544
Madison1513
Winnebago1214
Kendall1192
Champaign904
McLean823
Unassigned551
Sangamon544
Monroe505
Macon475
Randolph460
DeKalb391
Jackson394
Clinton390
Peoria341
Whiteside303
Adams290
Ogle291
Henry250
LaSalle251
Christian244
Grundy240
Tazewell213
Boone181
Macoupin180
Marion170
Livingston170
Lee150
Douglas120
Williamson120
Fayette121
Woodford110
Jo Daviess110
Iroquois110
Morgan111
Jefferson100
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Coles90
Jersey80
Vermilion80
Bureau70
Piatt70
Pulaski60
Logan50
Carroll51
Bond40
Clark40
Washington40
Crawford40
Shelby40
Effingham41
Ford41
Franklin40
Massac40
Mercer40
Mason40
Union30
McDonough30
Jasper31
Saline30
Hancock30
Marshall20
Moultrie20
Knox20
Gallatin20
Menard20
Johnson20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Lawrence20
Wabash10
Calhoun10
Clay10
Stark10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Greene10
Pike10
Perry10
Fulton10
Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Showers Today
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

