Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

5 things to know for April 17: Coronavirus, economy, employment, election, supplies

Article Image

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta demonstrates how you can clean surfaces in your home using soap and water if you don't have disinfecting wipes available.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Still haven't gotten your stimulus money? Don't freak out -- there could be a few reasons why.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

China has revised the Covid-19 death toll in the city of Wuhan, raising the tally by 50% and renewing international criticism of the country's alleged lack of transparency in the early days of the virus. More than 1,200 deaths and 325 cases were added to the grim toll. The way cases were counted there changed three times in January and February, which added to confusion over the extent of the crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron criticized China for these revelations, saying the country didn't release all the facts. In the US, New York and other hot spots are getting hit with longer peaks of Covid-19 than initially predicted, while some Southern states may not get hit as hard as earlier projected. Researchers from the prominent projection model cited by the White House plan to release new data on the pandemic today. Follow here for the latest updates.  

2. Economy

President Trump announced a series of guidelines to help states reopen when the worst of the coronavirus threat has passed. Under the guidelines, if a state records a 14-day decrease in cases and is able to return hospitals to pre-crisis conditions, then social distancing measures recommended by the CDC can be lifted. However, these are just guidelines. Ultimately, governors still decide when and how states reopen, something Trump acknowledged just days after claiming to have "total authority" over the situation. More governors seem to be getting behind coalition-style plans. Seven Midwestern governors from Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky announced they will work together to reopen their economies.

3. Unemployment

The US unemployment rate is in the middle of a historic rise, and experts worry that the rest of April could bring even worse news. New jobless numbers reveal an additional 5.2 million workers filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of first-time jobless claims to 22 million over the last month. That's about 13.5% of the labor force. Just a few months ago, in February, the unemployment rate was at a historic low of 3.5%, but economists now worry the figure could rise to 15% by this month's end, which would be a new post-World War II high. They expect layoffs to move from service jobs to white-collar jobs as more companies report losses from lower demand.

4. Election 2020

The Democratic National Convention's host committee in Milwaukee has cut its staff by more than half. Could that be a signal that changes to the event are underway? The convention was supposed to happen in July but has been postponed to August. However, given ongoing social distancing measures, many party leaders, including presumptive nominee Joe Biden, have suggested the gathering move to a virtual format. Either way, Biden has begun planning for down the road. The former vice president says he's already starting to put together a White House transition team. He says if he is elected, he will focus on refilling key department positions that have been left vacant by the current administration.

5. Medical supplies

The cost of personal protective equipment to combat Covid-19 is skyrocketing due to unquenchable demand, low stock and drastic price gouging. In some cases, the cost of masks, gloves and other supplies has risen 1,000% or more. Now that the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile has nearly emptied, states have been forced to scramble for much-needed equipment, prompting a free-for-all with no set price or reliable supply chain. FEMA has urged the Trump administration to make full use of the Defense Production Act, the wartime-era law that could direct companies to produce specific equipment. In more optimistic medical news, Covid patients seem to be responding well to the experimental drug remdesivir. Participants in a clinical trial still had severe symptoms but recovered quicker.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The pandemic has brought chain emails back into fashion

Forward this newsletter to 10 of your friends and you'll get 10 years of good luck!

Prince Harry and Meghan quietly delivered meals to LA residents in need 

Looks like they'll fit in just fine here. 

A streaming service wants to pay someone $1,000 to watch true crime documentaries

And they say dreams don't come true.

Buzz cuts are back 

Out of necessity as much as style, one would assume.

Here are some foods that can boost your mood during these anxious times

Shockingly, this isn't just a long list of ice creams.

TODAY'S NUMBER

2 million

That's how many potatoes an Idaho farm is giving away so they don't go to waste. The pandemic has severely affected the supply chain, tamping down demand for even the most stalwart of grocery staples.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"WHO/Europe reminds people that drinking alcohol does not protect them from COVID-19, and encourages governments to enforce measures which limit alcohol consumption."

The World Health Organization in Europe, reminding people that not only does drinking alcohol not kill the novel coronavirus, it "can exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviours, mental health issues and violence."

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Go ahead, watch this seal get weighed 

How do they do that with their necks?! (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 9542

Reported Deaths: 477
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3320164
Lake97841
Hamilton52029
Hendricks37815
Johnson35830
St. Joseph3067
Madison28324
Allen22416
Decatur16014
Clark1439
Porter1432
Boone1365
Hancock1276
Floyd1255
Elkhart1233
Bartholomew1165
LaPorte1125
Morgan1083
Monroe1022
Ripley893
Shelby864
Delaware855
Jackson770
Franklin757
Lawrence749
Vanderburgh711
Jennings630
Harrison612
Dearborn614
Howard614
Tippecanoe512
Warrick514
Vigo463
Grant452
Putnam433
Cass371
Greene362
Newton293
Washington280
Noble271
Montgomery250
Daviess241
Henry241
Miami220
Orange224
Kosciusko211
Owen211
Wayne211
Marshall200
Fayette203
Scott192
Jasper191
Rush171
Knox160
Whitley151
LaGrange151
Jefferson150
Brown141
Dubois140
Clay140
Steuben141
Clinton141
Switzerland120
Crawford120
DeKalb101
Randolph101
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash80
Parke70
Sullivan70
Jay70
Adams61
Blackford61
Carroll61
Union60
Huntington61
Posey60
Martin50
Warren51
White50
Benton40
Spencer40
Vermillion40
Fountain42
Wells40
Gibson40
Perry40
Fulton30
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Pike10
Unassigned01

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 25734

Reported Deaths: 1072
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook18087722
Lake176770
Will149488
DuPage146369
Kane49025
McHenry27913
Kankakee25210
St. Clair23914
Rock Island1544
Madison1513
Winnebago1214
Kendall1192
Champaign904
McLean823
Unassigned551
Sangamon544
Monroe505
Macon475
Randolph460
DeKalb391
Jackson394
Clinton390
Peoria341
Whiteside303
Adams290
Ogle291
Henry250
LaSalle251
Christian244
Grundy240
Tazewell213
Boone181
Macoupin180
Marion170
Livingston170
Lee150
Douglas120
Williamson120
Fayette121
Woodford110
Jo Daviess110
Iroquois110
Morgan111
Jefferson100
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Coles90
Jersey80
Vermilion80
Bureau70
Piatt70
Pulaski60
Logan50
Carroll51
Bond40
Clark40
Washington40
Crawford40
Shelby40
Effingham41
Ford41
Franklin40
Massac40
Mercer40
Mason40
Union30
McDonough30
Jasper31
Saline30
Hancock30
Marshall20
Moultrie20
Knox20
Gallatin20
Menard20
Johnson20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Lawrence20
Wabash10
Calhoun10
Clay10
Stark10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Greene10
Pike10
Perry10
Fulton10
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Showers Today
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Health officials are pleading for you to wear masks in public

Image

Friday: Showers, cool. High: 50

Image

Kevin Osawe

Image

Josh Condor

Image

Storm Team Experiment: Cold air vs. Hot air

Image

Purdue Extension makes changes, Vermillion County fair dates moved

Image

Union Hospital receives N-95 mask and other PPE donations

Image

DCS preparing families for surge in COVID-19

Image

Local Agency Expands Services for Seniors amid COVID-19

Image

Alone together: Catholic Church holds mass to empty pews full of parishioners - here's how

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus