Clear

22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last four weeks

Article Image

In total, around 22 million people, or 13.5% of the labor force, have filed first-time jobless claims since mid-March. CNN's Julia Chatterley reports.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

As businesses remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, an unrelenting jobs crisis continues to push Americans onto unemployment rolls.

Another 5.2 million workers filed for their first week of unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Department of Labor, bringing the total number of Americans who have filed initial jobless claims to around 22 million, or roughly 13.5% of the labor force, since March 14.

Overall, the last four weeks have marked the largest and most dramatic rise in claims on record since the Labor Department started tracking the data in 1967.

Other jobs crises have played out far more slowly. In the Great Recession, for example, employment declined by 8.6 million workers between its peak in November 2007 and trough in December 2009.

This time, mass layoffs and furloughs came suddenly as states enacted lockdowns of all but essential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's official unemployment rate, which climbed to 4.4% in March, from a historic low of 3.5% in February, is now expected to hit double-digits in April.

"April is bound to be truly shocking," Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings wrote in emailed comments. He estimates the unemployment rate could rise to about 15% in April — a new high post-World War II.

During the coronavirus pandemic, layoffs initially hit service jobs the hardest. Workers at retailers, restaurants and hotels, for example, were among the first to lose their jobs.

Now, as a deep economic downturn takes hold, job losses could start to hit white collar office jobs, too.

"As shutdowns continue, job losses will likely extend into other areas of the labor market, such as business and professional services where firms may begin to see lower revenues from a second order pull back in demand," Robard Williams, a senior vice president for Moody's Investors Service noted.

Many economists believe that a spike in unemployment will be temporary and that many — but not all — of the lost jobs will come back when the coronavirus crisis is over. But ultimately, their forecasts are highly uncertain, and the economic recovery will depend on the course of the virus.

A shock to America's unemployment system

Meanwhile, skyrocketing claims continue to overwhelm state labor departments. Many state agencies are hiring additional workers and rushing to push out technology updates to tend to the applications.

Initial claims represent first-time applications for unemployment benefits, and not all of those applications result in people receiving benefits. As of the week ending April 4, about 12 million Americans were receiving benefits, according to the Department of Labor. That number is also at an all-time high. In contrast, at the height of the Great Recession, no more than 6.5 million workers were on unemployment benefits at any given time.

Soon, some states are also expected to run low on funding for unemployment benefits.

Six states — including New York, which has the highest number of cases in the US — can only fund up to 10 weeks of unemployment benefits from their state coffers before money runs out and they have to turn to the federal government for additional funding, according to a recent estimate from the Tax Foundation.

As part of its economic relief package, Congress expanded unemployment benefits to include an extra $600 a week in addition to state unemployment benefits.

Congress also extended unemployment benefits to include self-employed people and gig workers. Many of those workers have said they're struggling to access those benefits, however, because of processing delays and systems that were not equipped to handle applications from self-employed workers.

-— CNN's Tami Luhby and CNN Business' Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8960

Reported Deaths: 436
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3204155
Lake87633
Hamilton51027
Hendricks36012
Johnson34725
St. Joseph2735
Madison27324
Allen18015
Decatur15513
Clark1379
Porter1352
Boone1294
Hancock1296
Floyd1165
Bartholomew1134
Elkhart1053
Morgan1053
Monroe952
Ripley883
Shelby793
Delaware774
Franklin757
Jackson740
Lawrence739
Vanderburgh651
Dearborn614
Jennings600
Howard604
Harrison592
Tippecanoe462
Vigo433
Putnam423
LaPorte424
Grant412
Warrick413
Cass331
Newton292
Greene282
Washington270
Noble251
Montgomery250
Henry231
Daviess211
Fayette203
Wayne201
Marshall190
Orange193
Kosciusko191
Owen191
Jasper191
Miami170
Scott172
Rush171
Knox160
Jefferson150
Dubois140
Whitley141
LaGrange141
Brown141
Clinton131
Steuben131
Clay130
Switzerland120
Crawford120
Randolph111
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash70
Parke70
Jay70
Adams61
Blackford61
Sullivan60
Carroll61
Union60
Huntington61
DeKalb61
Posey60
White50
Martin50
Spencer40
Gibson40
Vermillion40
Wells40
Perry40
Fountain31
Benton30
Warren31
Fulton30
Pike10
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 24593

Reported Deaths: 949
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook17306630
Lake171162
Will143381
DuPage138666
Kane46324
McHenry26411
Kankakee22610
St. Clair22510
Rock Island1384
Madison1352
Kendall1162
Winnebago1124
Champaign902
McLean822
Sangamon504
Monroe494
Randolph460
Unassigned451
Macon445
Clinton390
Jackson394
DeKalb371
Peoria331
Whiteside293
Ogle281
Adams270
Henry250
Christian243
Grundy240
LaSalle241
Tazewell213
Macoupin170
Livingston170
Marion170
Boone161
Lee150
Fayette121
Williamson120
Jo Daviess110
Douglas110
Iroquois110
Woodford110
Morgan101
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Coles90
Jefferson90
Vermilion80
Jersey80
Bureau70
Piatt60
Pulaski50
Carroll51
Shelby40
Crawford40
Logan40
Clark40
Franklin40
Bond40
Massac40
Ford41
Effingham31
Saline30
Union30
Washington30
Mason30
Mercer30
Hancock30
Jasper31
Lawrence20
Menard20
Knox20
McDonough20
Johnson20
Warren20
Moultrie20
Cumberland20
Gallatin20
Marshall20
Wabash10
Calhoun10
Clay10
Stark10
Greene10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Fulton10
Pike10
Perry10
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Cool Air Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police investigate stabbing at Vigo County group home - one arrested

Image

Local Music Therapist makes song to honor first-responders

Image

Knox County Damage Reporting

Image

Indiana is still in a critical time

Image

COVID-19 closing stages, artists struggling to get by

Image

Thursday: Clouds move in, cool. High: 50

Image

ISU Football

Image

Hall adds two new players

Image

Lansing on signees

Image

Porter signs with Wichita State

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus