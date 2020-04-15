Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Women leaders are doing a disproportionately great job at handling the pandemic. So why aren't there more of them?

Article Image

CNN's Alisyn Camerota and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power discuss how seven female world leaders are spearheading a strong response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Leta Hong Fincher, for CNN

In Taiwan, early intervention measures have controlled the coronavirus pandemic so successfully that it is now exporting millions of face masks to help the European Union and others.

Germany has overseen the largest-scale coronavirus testing program in Europe, conducting 350,000 tests each week, detecting the virus early enough to isolate and treat patients effectively.

In New Zealand, the prime minister took early action to shut down tourism and impose a month-long lockdown on the entire country, limiting coronavirus casualties to just nine deaths.

All three places have received accolades for their impressive handling of the coronavirus pandemic. They are scattered across the globe: one is in the heart of Europe, one is in Asia and the other is in the South Pacific.

But they have one thing in common: they're all led by women.

The success of these and other women-led governments in dealing with a global pandemic is all the more noteworthy, given that women make up less than 7% of world leaders.

Early, decisive action

These countries -- all multi-party democracies with high levels of public trust in their governments -- have contained the pandemic through early, scientific intervention. They have implemented widespread testing, easy access to quality medical treatment, aggressive contact tracing and tough restrictions on social gatherings.

Take Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people -- with roughly the same population as Australia -- off China's east coast. Taiwan is claimed by Beijing as its territory and shunned by the World Health Organization, so it should have been highly vulnerable to an epidemic originating in mainland China.

But when Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen heard about a mysterious new virus infecting the citizens of Wuhan in December last year, she immediately ordered all planes arriving from Wuhan to be inspected.

She then set up an epidemic command center, ramped up production of personal protective equipment such as face masks and restricted all flights from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Taiwan's early, aggressive intervention measures have limited the outbreak to just 393 confirmed infections and six deaths. The US State Department cites Taiwan's coronavirus success in calling for Taiwan to be given observer status in the WHO's World Health Assembly.

Germany, with 83 million citizens, has had over 132,000 infections but very low deaths per million -- far lower than most other European countries. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with a doctorate in quantum chemistry, has seen her approval ratings soar due to her capable handling of the pandemic. Germany has the most intensive care beds and the largest-scale coronavirus testing program in Europe.

"Maybe our biggest strength in Germany ... is the rational decision-making at the highest level of government combined with the trust the government enjoys in the population," Hans-Georg Kräusslich, the head of virology at University Hospital in Heidelberg, told the New York Times.

New Zealand is an island country of almost five million, which relies heavily on tourism.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shut New Zealand's borders to foreign visitors on March 19 and announced a four-week lockdown of the country on March 23, requiring all non-essential workers to stay at home except for grocery shopping or exercising nearby.

The country has carried out widespread testing and recorded over 1,300 coronavirus cases, but only nine deaths. New Zealand is only halfway through its lockdown, and Ardern has said it won't end early.

"In the face of the greatest threat to human health we have seen in over a century, Kiwis have quietly and collectively implemented a nationwide wall of defense," Ardern said in a speech to the nation Thursday.

The Nordic countries

Four of the five Nordic countries are led by women. Their countries each have lower death rates from coronavirus compared to the rest of Europe. For example, Finland's Prime Minister, 34-year-old Sanna Marin, is the world's youngest leader but she has an 85% approval rating among Finns for her preparedness for the pandemic, with only 59 deaths in a population of 5.5 million.

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir governs a small, island country of only 360,000 people. But its large-scale, randomized testing of the coronavirus could have broad ramifications for the rest of the world, as it has found that around half of all people who test positive for the virus are asymptomatic. Iceland also intervened early, aggressively contact-tracing and quarantining suspected coronavirus cases.

Contrast these interventionist responses with Sweden -- the only Nordic country not led by a woman -- where Prime Minister Stefan Löfven refused to impose a lockdown and has kept schools and businesses open. There, the death rate has soared far higher than in most other European countries.

Other female heads of state have also made headlines through their tough response to the coronavirus. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs of Sint Maarten governs a tiny Caribbean island of just 41,000, but her no-nonsense video telling citizens to "simply stop moving" for two weeks has gone viral around the world.

"If you do not have the type of bread you like in your house, eat crackers. If you do not have bread, eat cereal. Eat oats," she says emphatically.

'Incompetent, science-denialist men'

Of course, South Korea's (male) President Moon Jae-in has deservedly received praise for flattening the curve of infections in his country through widespread testing. But many countries led by incompetent, science-denialist men have led to catastrophic coronavirus outbreaks.

The epicenter of the pandemic is now the United States, where President Trump initially accused the Democratic party of politicizing the virus as a "hoax" and failed to heed multiple warnings from top scientists for months.

That helped bring about the current emergency of over 25,000 coronavirus deaths and a half-million cases, which continue to mount each day.

Similarly, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed the severity of the public health crisis and refused to introduce restrictions on social gatherings long after other European countries went on lockdown. Before he was hospitalized with Covid-19, he told reporters that the virus would not stop him from shaking hands with hospital patients.

And the coronavirus would not have spread throughout the world as swiftly if Chinese President Xi Jinping had not allowed five million people to leave Wuhan before it went on lockdown.

More women needed?

It's too early to say definitively which leaders will emerge as having taken enough of the right steps to control the spread of coronavirus -- and save lives. But the examples above show that a disproportionately large number of leaders who acted early and decisively were women.

Yet, on January 1, 2020 only 10 of 152 elected heads of state were women, according the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the United Nations -- and men made up 75% of parliamentarians, 73% of managerial decision-makers and 76% of the people in mainstream news media.

"We have created a world where women are squeezed into just 25% -- one quarter -- of the space, both in physical decision-making rooms, and in the stories that we tell about our lives. One quarter is not enough," said UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

It is long past time for us to recognize that the world is in dire need of more women leaders and equal representation of women at all levels of politics.

At the very least, the disproportionate number of women leaders succeeding in controlling this pandemic -- so far -- should show us that gender equality is critical to global public health and international security.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8527

Reported Deaths: 388
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3063141
Lake81931
Hamilton49927
Hendricks35011
Johnson32921
Madison26316
St. Joseph2344
Allen16713
Decatur15310
Clark1328
Porter1272
Boone1253
Hancock1216
Floyd1115
Bartholomew1104
Morgan1043
Elkhart1003
Monroe911
Ripley893
Shelby773
Franklin747
Lawrence737
Delaware723
Jackson700
Dearborn604
Vanderburgh601
Harrison582
Jennings580
Howard504
Tippecanoe461
Vigo423
Grant402
Warrick392
Putnam383
LaPorte363
Newton291
Cass281
Washington260
Greene251
Montgomery230
Henry220
Fayette203
Wayne191
Kosciusko191
Owen191
Orange183
Jasper181
Miami170
Marshall170
Noble171
Scott172
Jefferson160
Rush161
Knox150
Whitley141
LaGrange131
Brown131
Dubois130
Crawford120
Switzerland120
Daviess121
Steuben121
Clinton121
Clay120
Randolph111
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash70
Parke70
Jay70
Carroll61
Sullivan60
Blackford60
Adams61
Union60
DeKalb60
Huntington61
White50
Martin50
Posey50
Gibson40
Wells40
Vermillion30
Spencer30
Fountain31
Warren31
Perry30
Fulton30
Pike20
Benton20
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 23248

Reported Deaths: 868
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook16323577
Lake162158
Will135077
DuPage131261
Kane44824
McHenry2578
St. Clair2208
Kankakee22010
Madison1282
Kendall1142
Rock Island1133
Winnebago1014
Champaign882
McLean812
Unassigned541
Sangamon503
Monroe473
Macon451
Randolph410
Clinton380
Jackson363
DeKalb351
Peoria311
Whiteside302
Adams270
Ogle260
Grundy240
Christian243
LaSalle231
Henry230
Tazewell213
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Marion140
Lee130
Boone131
Fayette121
Douglas110
Morgan111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Woodford100
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Iroquois90
Coles80
Vermilion80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Bureau60
Piatt60
Pulaski50
Carroll51
Franklin40
Shelby40
Crawford40
Clark40
Bond40
Logan40
Ford41
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Mercer30
Massac30
Marshall20
Wabash20
Lawrence20
Washington20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Moultrie20
Menard20
Knox20
Gallatin20
McDonough20
Clay10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Stark10
Fulton10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Hancock10
Greene10
Perry10
Pike10
Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Clouds Move In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stimulus check scams

Image

Consumer Alert: Stimulus Check Scams

Image

"We are not in the clear yet..." Vigo County Health Departments warnings about COVID-19

Image

'We are 911 strong,' Saying thank you, to those behind the scenes keeping us safe

Image

Wednesday: Showers, increasing clouds. High: 49

Image

Maycee Lange

Image

Former coal mine in Jasonville becomes craft distillery

Image

Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society stays open to care for animals amid coronavirus

Image

Vincennes University works to make sure students have mental health options

Image

Wabash Valley care facilities take steps to keep patients safe

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus