Prominent scientists have bad news for the White House about coronavirus antibody tests

Article Image

Antibody testing could play a key role in reopening the economy, by identifying individuals with immunity, and getting a read on public immunity.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, Senior Medical Correspondent

In a phone call last week, some of the nation's top scientists briefed White House officials about antibody testing, according to two doctors who were on the call.

Much of the news wasn't very good.

Antibody tests check to see if a person has previously been infected with Covid-19, an indication that they've had the virus and now could be immune to it.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, has called such tests "critical."

The test can help determine if someone is immune to coronavirus, "and that's going to be important when you think about getting people back into the workplace," according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the task force.

"The antibody test says you were infected and if you're feeling well, you've very likely recovered," Fauci said. "As we look forward, as we get to the point of at least considering opening up the country as it were, it's very important to appreciate and to understand how much that virus has penetrated society."

Trump administration officials have promised that antibody tests are on their way.

"We have made great progress with the antibody testing, fantastic progress," Trump said at a media briefing April 5.

Five days later, Vice President Mike Pence said at a media briefing that "very soon we will have an antibody test that Americans will be able to take to determine whether they ever had the coronavirus."

But on the April 6 phone call, members of the National Academy of Sciences' Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats told members of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy there are issues with the availability and reliability of the antibody tests in the United States right now.

"In three words: Work in progress," said Dr. David Relman, a member of the National Academy of Sciences committee who was on the call.

There are several layers of issues with the antibody tests.

First, the US Food and Drug Administration relaxed its rules, and now companies can sell antibody tests without submitting validation data that shows they actually work.

The American Public Health Lab Association says that has resulted in "crappy" tests flooding the market.

"It's like the wild, wild West out there -- or wild East," said association CEO Scott Becker, a reference to the fact that at least half the companies making these tests are in China.

Becker said that in conference call Tuesday that FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said antibody tests would undergo scientific review by the National Cancer Institute.

There has been concern that some of the tests might confuse the coronavirus causing the current pandemic with one of several coronaviruses that cause the common cold.

"Lots of tests confuse the two," Relman said.

The tests would then end up telling people they had antibodies to the pandemic coronavirus when they didn't, and people might think they're immune when they're not.

A few days after the phone call, the NAS scientists wrote a letter to the White House frankly apprising them about the quality of antibody tests.

Results from antibody tests "should be viewed as suspect until rigorous controls are performed and performance characteristics described, as antibody detection methods can vary considerably, and most so far have not described well-standardized controls," according to the letter.

Second, there are good tests in the midst of the bad ones, but they're not yet widely and easily available throughout the country.

Third, it's not entirely clear that having antibodies to Covid-19 means that you truly have immunity and won't get the disease again.

"That's the $64 question," said Dr. Harvey Fineberg, chairman of the NAS committee, who was also on the phone call with the White House. "Does antibody level equate to resistance to getting ill again?"

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy did not respond to requests from CNN to describe what it learned on the April 6 call or how officials plan to use the information the scientists gave them.

Fineberg said he felt that the White House officials paid close attention on the call.

"That's the brilliance of Kelvin Droegemeier, to elicit this kind of input and turn to the academics in the first place," Fineberg said, referring to the director of the White House policy office. "They're genuinely trying to widen their aperture for advice, and I think so far it's working."

"To see this kind of engagement is very heartening," Relman added. "Does it lead to useful consequences? Does it have an impact? Does the scientific engagement end up informing policy? For that I think we have to hope and wait and see."

Fineberg added that antibody tests are important on a national scale, to gauge what proportion of the population might be immune, but also on a personal level.

"Everybody wants to know -- am I immune? Can I now visit Grandma so that I'm not a threat to her and she's not a threat to me?" he said. "How do we discern the people who can now safely go out and about? That's an important personal and social question."

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8527

Reported Deaths: 388
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3063141
Lake81931
Hamilton49927
Hendricks35011
Johnson32921
Madison26316
St. Joseph2344
Allen16713
Decatur15310
Clark1328
Porter1272
Boone1253
Hancock1216
Floyd1115
Bartholomew1104
Morgan1043
Elkhart1003
Monroe911
Ripley893
Shelby773
Franklin747
Lawrence737
Delaware723
Jackson700
Dearborn604
Vanderburgh601
Harrison582
Jennings580
Howard504
Tippecanoe461
Vigo423
Grant402
Warrick392
Putnam383
LaPorte363
Newton291
Cass281
Washington260
Greene251
Montgomery230
Henry220
Fayette203
Wayne191
Kosciusko191
Owen191
Orange183
Jasper181
Miami170
Marshall170
Noble171
Scott172
Jefferson160
Rush161
Knox150
Whitley141
LaGrange131
Brown131
Dubois130
Crawford120
Switzerland120
Daviess121
Steuben121
Clinton121
Clay120
Randolph111
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash70
Parke70
Jay70
Carroll61
Sullivan60
Blackford60
Adams61
Union60
DeKalb60
Huntington61
White50
Martin50
Posey50
Gibson40
Wells40
Vermillion30
Spencer30
Fountain31
Warren31
Perry30
Fulton30
Pike20
Benton20
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 23248

Reported Deaths: 868
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook16323577
Lake162158
Will135077
DuPage131261
Kane44824
McHenry2578
St. Clair2208
Kankakee22010
Madison1282
Kendall1142
Rock Island1133
Winnebago1014
Champaign882
McLean812
Unassigned541
Sangamon503
Monroe473
Macon451
Randolph410
Clinton380
Jackson363
DeKalb351
Peoria311
Whiteside302
Adams270
Ogle260
Grundy240
Christian243
LaSalle231
Henry230
Tazewell213
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Marion140
Lee130
Boone131
Fayette121
Douglas110
Morgan111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Woodford100
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Iroquois90
Coles80
Vermilion80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Bureau60
Piatt60
Pulaski50
Carroll51
Franklin40
Shelby40
Crawford40
Clark40
Bond40
Logan40
Ford41
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Mercer30
Massac30
Marshall20
Wabash20
Lawrence20
Washington20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Moultrie20
Menard20
Knox20
Gallatin20
McDonough20
Clay10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Stark10
Fulton10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Hancock10
Greene10
Perry10
Pike10
