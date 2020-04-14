Clear
US may have to endure social distancing until 2022 if no vaccine is quickly found, scientists predict

Article Image

Harvard School of Public Health's Yonatan Grad explains how his team reached the conclusion that Americans will have the potential need for social distancing measures until 2022.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Maggie Fox, CNN

This may be the new normal for quite a while.

The US may have to endure social distancing measures -- such as stay-at-home orders and school closures -- until 2022, researchers projected on Tuesday. That is, unless, a vaccine becomes quickly available.

That's according to researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who published their findings in the journal Science on Tuesday. Those findings directly contradict research being touted by the White House that suggests the pandemic may stop this summer.

The team at the Harvard School of Public Health used what's known about Covid-19 and other coronaviruses to create possible scenarios of the current pandemic.

"Intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or a treatment or vaccine becomes available," they wrote in their report. "Even in the event of apparent elimination, SARS-CoV-2 surveillance should be maintained since a resurgence in contagion could be possible as late as 2024."

The Harvard team's projections also indicate that the virus would come roaring back fairly quickly once restrictions were lifted.

"If intermittent distancing is the approach that's chosen, it may be necessary to do it for several years, which is obviously a very long time," Dr. Marc Lipsitch, an author on the study and an epidemiology professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, told reporters.

Another important factor: Whether people become immune to the new coronavirus after they have been infected. That's not yet known.

Potential challenges include finding a reliable test to determine who has antibodies for the coronavirus, establishing the level of immunity conferred by previous infection and how long it lasts, and the capacity of overstretched health systems to carry out reliable, widespread antibody tests in the general population.

There's also the difficult social questions around immunity certificates, which have been floated as a possibility in the UK. Would they create a kind of two-tier society, where those who have them can return to a more normal life, while others remain locked down?

The study researchers say they are aware that such prolonged distancing, even if intermittent, would likely have "profoundly negative economic, social, and educational consequences."

They hope their research will help identify likely trajectories of the epidemic under alternative approaches, identify complementary ways to fight it, and to spur further thinking about ways to get the pandemic under control.

Though coronavirus cases in the US have been soaring, social distancing appears to be effective.

Social distancing is "one of the most powerful weapons" against COVID-19, said Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"If we can just maximize that social distancing, we can limit this virus's ability," he said earlier this month.

States across the country have issued stay-at-home orders, allowing only for essential errands or tasks.

Penalties for breaking the order vary by state. In Maine, the penalty for breaking the order can be up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

In Florida, a pastor was arrested last month for continuing to hold large services and is charged with unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules, both second-degree misdemeanors.

This week, states on the East and West coasts announced they are forming their own regional pacts to work together on how to reopen after the stay-at-home orders.

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts each plan to name a public health and economic official to a regional working group.

West Coast states of California, Washington and Oregon also announced they are joining forces in a plan to begin incremental release of stay-at-home orders.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8527

Reported Deaths: 388
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3063141
Lake81931
Hamilton49927
Hendricks35011
Johnson32921
Madison26316
St. Joseph2344
Allen16713
Decatur15310
Clark1328
Porter1272
Boone1253
Hancock1216
Floyd1115
Bartholomew1104
Morgan1043
Elkhart1003
Monroe911
Ripley893
Shelby773
Franklin747
Lawrence737
Delaware723
Jackson700
Dearborn604
Vanderburgh601
Harrison582
Jennings580
Howard504
Tippecanoe461
Vigo423
Grant402
Warrick392
Putnam383
LaPorte363
Newton291
Cass281
Washington260
Greene251
Montgomery230
Henry220
Fayette203
Wayne191
Kosciusko191
Owen191
Orange183
Jasper181
Miami170
Marshall170
Noble171
Scott172
Jefferson160
Rush161
Knox150
Whitley141
LaGrange131
Brown131
Dubois130
Crawford120
Switzerland120
Daviess121
Steuben121
Clinton121
Clay120
Randolph111
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash70
Parke70
Jay70
Carroll61
Sullivan60
Blackford60
Adams61
Union60
DeKalb60
Huntington61
White50
Martin50
Posey50
Gibson40
Wells40
Vermillion30
Spencer30
Fountain31
Warren31
Perry30
Fulton30
Pike20
Benton20
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 23248

Reported Deaths: 868
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook16323577
Lake162158
Will135077
DuPage131261
Kane44824
McHenry2578
St. Clair2208
Kankakee22010
Madison1282
Kendall1142
Rock Island1133
Winnebago1014
Champaign882
McLean812
Unassigned541
Sangamon503
Monroe473
Macon451
Randolph410
Clinton380
Jackson363
DeKalb351
Peoria311
Whiteside302
Adams270
Ogle260
Grundy240
Christian243
LaSalle231
Henry230
Tazewell213
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Marion140
Lee130
Boone131
Fayette121
Douglas110
Morgan111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Woodford100
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Iroquois90
Coles80
Vermilion80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Bureau60
Piatt60
Pulaski50
Carroll51
Franklin40
Shelby40
Crawford40
Clark40
Bond40
Logan40
Ford41
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Mercer30
Massac30
Marshall20
Wabash20
Lawrence20
Washington20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Moultrie20
Menard20
Knox20
Gallatin20
McDonough20
Clay10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Stark10
Fulton10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Hancock10
Greene10
Perry10
Pike10
