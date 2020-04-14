Clear
The secret weapon hidden in Obama's endorsement of Biden

Former President Barack Obama officially endorsed his political partner Joe Biden for president in a video message.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Joe Lockhart

Sometimes in politics the least surprising development can be the most important.

This is a true thing that has often been lost amid the reality show-style administration of our current President. While it was expected, Barack Obama's endorsement Tuesday of Joe Biden is still critically important to the Democrat's chances of winning back the White House.

Let's start with the raw politics. Former President Obama's nod reinforces Biden's existing strengths among the Democratic constituencies he needs to win the election, particularly black Americans. More importantly, Obama's help on the campaign trail will motivate young people, many of whom have only recent memories of two presidents in their lives.

The contrast between those two -- Donald Trump and Barack Obama is stark, not just on policy but on larger themes like goodness, virtue and purpose. Restoring those things to the White House would banish what Obama called in his endorsement video the "corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance and just plain meanness" of the Trump tenure.

The praise for Biden from Bernie Sanders a day earlier was an additional overt clarion call to America's youth -- that this is their time to have their young voices heard at the ballot box. It was also practical and real help to Biden -- framing his message as something that is progressive, that is bold and does call for structural change where needed. That is a critical narrative for Sanders and Warren voters to accept if Democrats are to succeed in turning them out in the fall.

It was more subtle perhaps, but the Obama endorsement also reminded Americans what it's like to have an empathetic president who cares more about the American people than himself. His words of support for grieving and struggling families in this public health crisis were a salve for our many national wounds and stand in stark contrast to the selfish rants of the current President.

The former president, as the party's senior statesman, can stay above the daily fray and remind people what it's like to have someone decent, someone of high character, someone who has suffered the grief and struggles Americans are feeling now and someone who will always put the American people's interest ahead of his own.

But perhaps, most important to Joe Biden, Barack Obama can make the case for a Biden presidency better than the former vice president can for himself. It's no secret Joe Biden is not the best communicator that ever hit the campaign trail. He's an old-school politician who excels at doing rather than telling.

Obama is able to make the case not only for electing his good friend, but for why government matters, why good government is important and why expertise and experience, devotion to both science and the rule of law, trumps the hunches of a former real estate developer, particularly in times of national crisis.

It's somewhat reminiscent of the 2012 convention, while Obama was seeking a second term. The senior statesman of the party then, former President Bill Clinton, was able to make a powerful case for Obama that the president himself could not. That's the kind of help Joe Biden can look forward to between now and election day.

Speaking of the value of others making the case, Bill Clinton's convention address in Charlotte in 2012 was a great speech, but Michelle Obama's was even better.

That is, the unspoken, but obvious bonus in Tuesday's endorsement is that the endorsement of Michelle Obama comes with it. Her power and standing in the Democratic Party -- and the world -- is unrivaled. According to recent polls, Joe Biden holds an almost 2-to-1 advantage among women in America.

Hillary Clinton had similarly strong support. The difference is that Biden needs women to turn out in larger numbers in 2020 than in 2016. Michelle Obama is the single strongest weapon in the Democratic arsenal to make sure that happens.

Endorsements are almost always overrated in campaigns, as voters want the candidate to make their own case. But this one from Barack (and Michelle) Obama is critical to Joe Biden because the two can frame the stakes of the election and the personal qualities of Joe Biden in a way that is more compelling and effective than even Biden can himself.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 8527

Reported Deaths: 388
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3063141
Lake81931
Hamilton49927
Hendricks35011
Johnson32921
Madison26316
St. Joseph2344
Allen16713
Decatur15310
Clark1328
Porter1272
Boone1253
Hancock1216
Floyd1115
Bartholomew1104
Morgan1043
Elkhart1003
Monroe911
Ripley893
Shelby773
Franklin747
Lawrence737
Delaware723
Jackson700
Dearborn604
Vanderburgh601
Harrison582
Jennings580
Howard504
Tippecanoe461
Vigo423
Grant402
Warrick392
Putnam383
LaPorte363
Newton291
Cass281
Washington260
Greene251
Montgomery230
Henry220
Fayette203
Wayne191
Kosciusko191
Owen191
Orange183
Jasper181
Miami170
Marshall170
Noble171
Scott172
Jefferson160
Rush161
Knox150
Whitley141
LaGrange131
Brown131
Dubois130
Crawford120
Switzerland120
Daviess121
Steuben121
Clinton121
Clay120
Randolph111
Tipton100
Starke101
Wabash70
Parke70
Jay70
Carroll61
Sullivan60
Blackford60
Adams61
Union60
DeKalb60
Huntington61
White50
Martin50
Posey50
Gibson40
Wells40
Vermillion30
Spencer30
Fountain31
Warren31
Perry30
Fulton30
Pike20
Benton20
Ohio10
Pulaski10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 23248

Reported Deaths: 868
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook16323577
Lake162158
Will135077
DuPage131261
Kane44824
McHenry2578
St. Clair2208
Kankakee22010
Madison1282
Kendall1142
Rock Island1133
Winnebago1014
Champaign882
McLean812
Unassigned541
Sangamon503
Monroe473
Macon451
Randolph410
Clinton380
Jackson363
DeKalb351
Peoria311
Whiteside302
Adams270
Ogle260
Grundy240
Christian243
LaSalle231
Henry230
Tazewell213
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Marion140
Lee130
Boone131
Fayette121
Douglas110
Morgan111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Woodford100
Stephenson90
Montgomery91
Iroquois90
Coles80
Vermilion80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Bureau60
Piatt60
Pulaski50
Carroll51
Franklin40
Shelby40
Crawford40
Clark40
Bond40
Logan40
Ford41
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Mercer30
Massac30
Marshall20
Wabash20
Lawrence20
Washington20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Moultrie20
Menard20
Knox20
Gallatin20
McDonough20
Clay10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Stark10
Fulton10
Schuyler10
De Witt10
Richland10
Hancock10
Greene10
Perry10
Pike10
