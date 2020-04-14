Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Nicaragua's president Daniel Ortega hasn't been seen in a month

Article Image

President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega hasn't been seen in public in over a month, despite a global pandemic. CNN's Matt Rivers reports.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Natalie Gallón, CNN

Over the past month, world leaders have been to the forefront, rallying their nations to battle the spread of coronavirus. But there's been one notable exception -- President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, who has not been seen in public for over 40 days.

The last time the 74-year-old leader was seen in person was during a televised military event on February 21. He was seen virtually on March 12, when he participated in an online conference call with heads of state from Central America's System of Integration (SICA) to discuss the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua has come under fire for its casual approach to the crisis. The border, public schools and universities remain open and the strict preventative measures seen in neighboring countries are not in place.

The government has not imposed any rules to enforce social distancing, though some in Nicaragua have taken it upon themselves to self-quarantine and otherwise avoid spreading the virus.

This past weekend, a market festival with tasting events in Managua and Easter celebrations such as a summer festival in Matagalpa organized by the local tourism institute took place. The government state-run Digital 19 summarized the nationwide events as ways to, "celebrate in family and community our religious and cultural traditions."

"We have concerns for the lack of social distancing, the convening of mass gatherings," said Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and WHO Regional Director of the Americas. "We have concerns about the testing, contact tracing, about the reporting of cases. We also are concerned about what we see as inadequate infection prevention and control."

Dr. Etienne, speaking Friday, said the concerns had been raised "both informally and formally" with Nicaragua's authorities. PAHO, she said, was ready to work with the nation to "ensure they are indeed responding to Covid-19 in a matter that will save lives and avoid too much illness."

Human Rights Watch on Friday described Nicaragua's Covid-19 response as "reckless," with "tactics that blatantly contradict global health experts' advice and put people's health and lives at risk."

"Ortega is the only Latin American leader who has not made a single public announcement on how his government would address the pandemic," HRW said. Instead, "Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is married to Ortega, told Nicaraguans to remain calm and continue working," the statement noted.

According to the government Monday, there are nine confirmed cases, 12 cases under observation and one death from Covid-19 in Nicaragua. The Health Ministry's General Secretary Dr. Carlos Sáenz added that all cases have been imported and none are community spread, "infinite thanks to God."

Meanwhile, the government remains silent about Ortega's public absence. "Our commander Daniel is here, working and directing, coordinating all the efforts we make, that we are and will continue to make because we have a firm compromise with the country," Vice President Murillo said earlier this month. The government did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

And during her 22-minute daily telephone message on Sunday, Murillo hardly mentioned the coronavirus crisis. "Everything is calm, families celebrating in union at home and the places they visit this Sunday of resurrection, enjoying our traditions, our traditional gastronomy," she said.

"The hug of our commander Daniel to each home, to each family. Let's go forward because we are a nation of hope, of faith," Murillo added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8527

Reported Deaths: 387
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3012123
Lake79626
Hamilton49024
Hendricks33010
Johnson32720
Madison26115
St. Joseph1943
Allen15611
Decatur12910
Dearborn1293
Porter1202
Hancock1186
Clark1178
Bartholomew1104
Boone1092
Floyd1084
Morgan1033
Elkhart893
Monroe871
Ripley863
Shelby753
Lawrence717
Jackson700
Delaware692
Franklin697
DeKalb600
Harrison582
Vanderburgh571
Jennings560
Howard504
Tippecanoe451
Vigo423
Warrick382
Grant372
LaPorte343
Putnam333
Cass281
Newton271
Washington260
Greene251
Henry230
Montgomery220
Fayette203
Owen191
Wayne191
Kosciusko181
Orange183
Jasper181
Scott172
Rush171
Marshall170
Miami160
Noble151
Knox150
Dubois130
Whitley131
LaGrange131
Steuben121
Switzerland120
Clay120
Brown121
Jefferson120
Crawford120
Clinton111
Randolph111
Tipton100
Daviess101
Starke91
Union90
Wabash70
Jay70
Parke70
Huntington61
Sullivan60
Martin50
Blackford50
Carroll50
Adams51
Posey50
Gibson40
White40
Wells40
Fulton30
Warren31
Perry30
Spencer30
Vermillion30
Fountain31
Benton20
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 22025

Reported Deaths: 798
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook15474543
Lake151645
Will128363
DuPage122356
Kane42124
McHenry2457
Kankakee2109
St. Clair2028
Madison1152
Kendall1142
Rock Island1053
Winnebago994
Champaign872
McLean792
Unassigned651
Monroe461
Sangamon443
Macon421
Randolph410
Clinton390
Jackson364
DeKalb341
Peoria311
Whiteside281
Ogle260
Adams260
Christian243
Henry230
LaSalle211
Grundy210
Tazewell193
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Lee140
Boone131
Marion130
Douglas110
Fayette111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Morgan101
Woodford90
Iroquois90
Montgomery91
Vermilion80
Stephenson80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Coles60
Piatt60
Bureau60
Carroll51
Pulaski50
Shelby40
Logan40
Franklin40
Crawford40
Ford41
Clark40
Bond40
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Wabash20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Washington20
Lawrence20
Knox20
Massac20
McDonough20
Menard20
Mercer20
Moultrie20
Greene10
Richland10
Perry10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Gallatin10
Marshall10
Fulton10
De Witt10
Schuyler10
Hancock10
Stark10
Pike10
Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
FREEZE WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former coal mine in Jasonville becomes craft distillery

Image

Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society stays open to care for animals amid coronavirus

Image

Vincennes University works to make sure students have mental health options

Image

Wabash Valley care facilities take steps to keep patients safe

Image

Honoring the Badge: All of our first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Tuesday evening forecast

Image

Look up! Tuesday is 'Look Up at the Sky Day'

Image

Community expresses concern of utility pole near a Terre Haute church

Image

If your property was damaged after the Knox County storms last week - here's where you can report it

Image

Group works to protect local homeless through COVID-19 pandemic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus