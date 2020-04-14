Clear
Americans hold the key to reopening the economy

Gary Cohen, former economic adviser to President Trump, said getting money to small business owners has moved from a legislation problem, as the money is allocated, to an execution problem.

The way the president tells it, the American economy is like a light switch that he can simply flip on. He floated a full "beautiful" reopening by Easter Sunday. And when that deadline passed, he teased a "big bang" reopening at his discretion. He (falsely) says he has "total authority" to reopen the economy.

Governors of some of the biggest states have a different idea.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will not reopen New York's economy if it puts his citizens at risk. And he describes reopening more like a dial, not a switch, slowly moving from 1 to 10, in coordination with other states.

Welcome to the "reopening-speculation" phase of the coronavirus curve. A month into social distancing, work from home and mass layoffs, politicians, citizens and business leaders are searching for the way forward.

A dial is probably a better metaphor than a light switch, and Trump doesn't hold either. He can ease CDC social distancing guidelines. He can mandate mask wearing. But it is the mayors and governors who can dial open schools, business, parks and recreation.

In fact, American citizens are the ultimate authority on reopening. Consumers make up 70% of the US economy and no amount of boasting in front of a camera or announcing America is back in business will turn the economy if Americans don't believe it.

CNN polling last week found 60% of Americans said they are not comfortable returning to their regular routines if social distancing were lifted after April 30.

Economist Justin Wolfers warns of "private lockdown" taking hold, if the economy is re-opened without a credible plan.

He noted that the president's new Council to Reopen America does not have a single economist or public health expert.

"Without credibility, proclamations that it is safe won't work, and a private lockdown will replace the government-mandated one," he tweeted. "If that happens, the recession will needlessly drag on. As the government throws away its credibility, it destroys its ability to prevent an ongoing downturn."

A false start in the economy could be devastating for consumer confidence. If people don't believe they are safe, they won't spend.

If people are scared to go to the movies, they are not going to buy theater tickets. If workers remain fearful that they could get sick by going to work, that could force management to limit the number of workers -- and customers -- in stores, holding back sales.

Consumers hold the key, but leadership matters now more than ever. Citizens need to know that they there is a national plan for their health and their prosperity. That they are safe from the virus, that there is adequate testing to detect it, contact tracing, a vaccine in the works, ways to test for antibodies to send some people safely back to work and a safety net for workers on the frontlines.

Many economists say even as new cases and deaths from the virus are falling, US testing is still inadequate.

"The US is not doing enough testing," says Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The country can't safely re-open as long as this persists."

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8527

Reported Deaths: 387
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3012123
Lake79626
Hamilton49024
Hendricks33010
Johnson32720
Madison26115
St. Joseph1943
Allen15611
Decatur12910
Dearborn1293
Porter1202
Hancock1186
Clark1178
Bartholomew1104
Boone1092
Floyd1084
Morgan1033
Elkhart893
Monroe871
Ripley863
Shelby753
Lawrence717
Jackson700
Delaware692
Franklin697
DeKalb600
Harrison582
Vanderburgh571
Jennings560
Howard504
Tippecanoe451
Vigo423
Warrick382
Grant372
LaPorte343
Putnam333
Cass281
Newton271
Washington260
Greene251
Henry230
Montgomery220
Fayette203
Owen191
Wayne191
Kosciusko181
Orange183
Jasper181
Scott172
Rush171
Marshall170
Miami160
Noble151
Knox150
Dubois130
Whitley131
LaGrange131
Steuben121
Switzerland120
Clay120
Brown121
Jefferson120
Crawford120
Clinton111
Randolph111
Tipton100
Daviess101
Starke91
Union90
Wabash70
Jay70
Parke70
Huntington61
Sullivan60
Martin50
Blackford50
Carroll50
Adams51
Posey50
Gibson40
White40
Wells40
Fulton30
Warren31
Perry30
Spencer30
Vermillion30
Fountain31
Benton20
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 22025

Reported Deaths: 798
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook15474543
Lake151645
Will128363
DuPage122356
Kane42124
McHenry2457
Kankakee2109
St. Clair2028
Madison1152
Kendall1142
Rock Island1053
Winnebago994
Champaign872
McLean792
Unassigned651
Monroe461
Sangamon443
Macon421
Randolph410
Clinton390
Jackson364
DeKalb341
Peoria311
Whiteside281
Ogle260
Adams260
Christian243
Henry230
LaSalle211
Grundy210
Tazewell193
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Lee140
Boone131
Marion130
Douglas110
Fayette111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Morgan101
Woodford90
Iroquois90
Montgomery91
Vermilion80
Stephenson80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Coles60
Piatt60
Bureau60
Carroll51
Pulaski50
Shelby40
Logan40
Franklin40
Crawford40
Ford41
Clark40
Bond40
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Wabash20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Washington20
Lawrence20
Knox20
Massac20
McDonough20
Menard20
Mercer20
Moultrie20
Greene10
Richland10
Perry10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Gallatin10
Marshall10
Fulton10
De Witt10
Schuyler10
Hancock10
Stark10
Pike10
