Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Respiratory therapist with coronavirus gives birth to a daughter while in a medically induced coma

Article Image

While pregnant, Angela Primachenko went to the hospital for a cough and ended up in a medically-induced coma due to coronavirus. Next thing she knew, she woke up without a pregnant belly in isolation. CNN affiliate KPTV reports.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Ellen Kobe, CNN

Angela Primachenko was 27 years old, 34 weeks pregnant, and days into a fight against the coronavirus when she made the decision, with the advice of her doctors, to go into a medically induced coma. When she woke up, her belly was flat and her baby was 5 days old.

"That was emotionally unbelievable," she told CNN. "It was just crazy to have to try to understand what happened the last 10 days, having to puzzle back together your life."

Primachenko lives in Washington, a state that has gotten a lot of attention as the Covid-19 outbreak has grown in the US. It's where the country's first coronavirus case was announced on January 21, where the first coronavirus-related death in the US occurred, and where a nursing home saw dozens of deaths early on in the pandemic.

Primachenko lives far south of where those cases developed, along the state's southern border in Vancouver, a suburb of Portland, Oregon.

Like many who have caught the coronavirus, her symptoms began with a cough that escalated to a fever that wasn't going away, she recalled.

Primachenko, a respiratory therapist at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, hadn't been going to work and doesn't know how she would've caught the coronavirus.

"She knew the risk," said Oksana Luiten, her twin sister. "She took every precaution."

Primachenko's family encouraged her to get tested, and in the two days she waited for the result, she progressively got worse.

It was positive.

"Being a respiratory therapist -- just being a human, I guess -- I knew I couldn't keep breathing the way I was and survive," she said.

On March 26, Primachenko went into the ICU of the hospital that employs her, her sister said. Three days later, she was put on a ventilator, the same machine she assists doctors with at work.

"When you're that sick, you're just fighting for your life," Primachenko said. "My focus wasn't on fear; it was just on getting through it."

As Primachenko lay comatose in her hospital room, her medical team had an hourslong meeting to decide how to handle her care -- and her pregnancy. Her doctors suggested they induce labor to give her lungs more space and her body more nutrients, according to her sister.

Primachenko's husband, David, gave the doctors permission, and a healthy girl was delivered vaginally on April 1, Primachenko said. David called her Ava, a name he knew his wife loved and a name they later learned, on the internet, means "breath of life."

Days later, the coronavirus still gripped Angela Primachenko, and she was waning physically on April 5.

"We were actually scared we were going to lose our sister that day," Luiten said. The twins are two of 10 siblings.

But the next day, Primachenko turned a corner, was extubated, and left the ICU. As her bed wheeled down the hall, medical staff clapped and cheered, a video she posted on social media shows. Behind a white face mask, she smiled.

Now at home, Primachenko has been able to hug her husband and see her 11-month-old daughter Emily while wearing a mask. But Ava is still in the NICU, and Primachenko can't meet her until she tests negative for the coronavirus.

"I just want to hold her and hug her and love on her and catch up on the first few weeks I missed out on her," said Primachenko, who also told her story to CNN affiliate KPTV.

Until then, the mother is relying on her family's faith, as well as the prayers she received from people she knows -- and many she doesn't -- to get her through this season of life.

"I believe because of the community and the people and everyone that believed in me," she said, "God just did a miracle to have me and my baby be healthy through this."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8527

Reported Deaths: 387
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3012123
Lake79626
Hamilton49024
Hendricks33010
Johnson32720
Madison26115
St. Joseph1943
Allen15611
Decatur12910
Dearborn1293
Porter1202
Hancock1186
Clark1178
Bartholomew1104
Boone1092
Floyd1084
Morgan1033
Elkhart893
Monroe871
Ripley863
Shelby753
Lawrence717
Jackson700
Delaware692
Franklin697
DeKalb600
Harrison582
Vanderburgh571
Jennings560
Howard504
Tippecanoe451
Vigo423
Warrick382
Grant372
LaPorte343
Putnam333
Cass281
Newton271
Washington260
Greene251
Henry230
Montgomery220
Fayette203
Owen191
Wayne191
Kosciusko181
Orange183
Jasper181
Scott172
Rush171
Marshall170
Miami160
Noble151
Knox150
Dubois130
Whitley131
LaGrange131
Steuben121
Switzerland120
Clay120
Brown121
Jefferson120
Crawford120
Clinton111
Randolph111
Tipton100
Daviess101
Starke91
Union90
Wabash70
Jay70
Parke70
Huntington61
Sullivan60
Martin50
Blackford50
Carroll50
Adams51
Posey50
Gibson40
White40
Wells40
Fulton30
Warren31
Perry30
Spencer30
Vermillion30
Fountain31
Benton20
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 22025

Reported Deaths: 798
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook15474543
Lake151645
Will128363
DuPage122356
Kane42124
McHenry2457
Kankakee2109
St. Clair2028
Madison1152
Kendall1142
Rock Island1053
Winnebago994
Champaign872
McLean792
Unassigned651
Monroe461
Sangamon443
Macon421
Randolph410
Clinton390
Jackson364
DeKalb341
Peoria311
Whiteside281
Ogle260
Adams260
Christian243
Henry230
LaSalle211
Grundy210
Tazewell193
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Lee140
Boone131
Marion130
Douglas110
Fayette111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Morgan101
Woodford90
Iroquois90
Montgomery91
Vermilion80
Stephenson80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Coles60
Piatt60
Bureau60
Carroll51
Pulaski50
Shelby40
Logan40
Franklin40
Crawford40
Ford41
Clark40
Bond40
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Wabash20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Washington20
Lawrence20
Knox20
Massac20
McDonough20
Menard20
Mercer20
Moultrie20
Greene10
Richland10
Perry10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Gallatin10
Marshall10
Fulton10
De Witt10
Schuyler10
Hancock10
Stark10
Pike10
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Clouds Move Out
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

How to keep yourself safe when grocery shopping for essentials

Image

Turning to technology to continue traditions, COVID-19 impact on Passover

Image

Tuesday: Clouds move out, cool. High: 48

Image

Trent Horrall passes away

Image

Lights on to honor Schoffstall and Loggan

Image

Terre Haute North's band honors school and staff

Image

Stimulus money questions

Image

Terre Haute restaurant serves free food to first responders

Image

Cloth masks can be useful...but they are not considered PPE

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus