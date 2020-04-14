Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

America's Girl Scouts have been impacting the world for generations. Now they're helping those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

Article Image

Girl Scout troops had to stop their traditional in-person cookie sale due to the Covid-19 crisis but they have found a new way to help those on the front line.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: Story by Alaa Elassar, CNN Video by Tawanda Scott Sambou, CNN

In the midst of a global pandemic, our heroes are often on the front lines of the battle: doctors, grocery store workers, mail carriers. For more than 100 years, there has been one group of little women on the front lines always finding a way to make a big impact. They're our Girl Scouts.

While they're especially known for selling baked goods outside grocery stores during a brief six- to eight-week Girl Scout Cookie season, the coronavirus pandemic has once again changed a few plans.

Girl Scouts of the USA has suspended in-person activities and events, including Girl Scout Cookie booths, for safety precautions. However, the youth organization found a way to not only continue its delicious legacy but also spread the joy to first responders, volunteers and local causes.

Consumers now have the option to buy cookies online through their Girl Scouts Cookie Care or donate cookies to communities in need. Current trends show that a little more than 1 out of every 10 packages sold are being donated, Valerie Geiss, a Girl Scouts spokesperson, told CNN.

"For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil," Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a news release. "And today we are stepping forward with new initiatives to help girls, their families, and consumers connect, explore, find comfort, and take action."

Girl Scout troops across the country have been donating cookies to nurses at local hospitals, urgent care clinics, and food banks. So far, over 60,000 boxes of cookies have been donated in New York City alone from the Girl Scouts of Greater New York council, with all of the cookies going to New York City hospitals to be distributed in grocery packages for health care workers and their families.

The Girl Scouts are also stepping up to help with the mask shortages amid the pandemic.

The Girl Scouts council is creating a group Bronze Award project for juniors to sew masks, Geiss said. Once launched, the team will meet virtually and work individually to create the masks.

For now, troops -- such as Daisy Troop 5088 of Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes -- across the US have been making thousands of homemade masks and delivering them to local pharmacies and health care facilities.

A history of caring, feeding and giving

Today's pandemic is not the first time Girl Scouts went above and beyond the sweets to give back to communities in need.

Over a century ago, when women in the US couldn't even vote, Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low launched the worldwide movement "inspiring girls to embrace, together, their individuality, strength, and intellect."

Since then, generation after generation of Girl Scouts have crushed gender expectations and redefined gender roles by getting involved in various activities ranging from sports and studying foreign languages to learning how to code and starting a business.

But the true mission of Girl Scouts is rooted in something even deeper than gender equality and women's rights: It's about helping those in need.

"Whether it was in the First World War or making sure that clothing and supplies got to the people that needed it, whether it was during the suffrage movement, whether it was in World War II, Girl Scouts have always figured out, how can we help others in need? How do we make the world a better place?" Acevedo told CNN.

During the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918, Girl Scouts set up diet kitchens, with girls working from sunrise to sunset cooking soup, broth and custard. Volunteers then delivered the meals to those who needed them. Officials credited the Girl Scouts for saving the lives of poor people and children who may have not survived the pandemic if it weren't for their hot meals.

In the 1930s, during the Great Depression, Girl Scouts once again helped with relief efforts by collecting food and clothes for people who needed help. A decade later during World War II, the Girl Scouts launched numerous programs including sponsoring an institute that taught women survival skills and techniques on how to comfort children during air raids.

The Girl Scout troops never stopped helping. During the Korean War they assembled care kits for Korean citizens, held "Speak Out" conferences around the US to fight for racial equality, and now, they are once again aiding communities struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the world is still on the journey to true gender equality, communities across the country can rely on our Girl Scouts to lend a helping hand -- and a cookie or two.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8368

Reported Deaths: 353
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3012123
Lake79626
Hamilton49024
Hendricks33010
Johnson32720
Madison26115
St. Joseph1943
Allen15611
Decatur12910
Dearborn1293
Porter1202
Hancock1186
Clark1178
Bartholomew1104
Boone1092
Floyd1084
Morgan1033
Elkhart893
Monroe871
Ripley863
Shelby753
Lawrence717
Jackson700
Delaware692
Franklin697
DeKalb600
Harrison582
Vanderburgh571
Jennings560
Howard504
Tippecanoe451
Vigo423
Warrick382
Grant372
LaPorte343
Putnam333
Cass281
Newton271
Washington260
Greene251
Henry230
Montgomery220
Fayette203
Owen191
Wayne191
Kosciusko181
Orange183
Jasper181
Scott172
Rush171
Marshall170
Miami160
Noble151
Knox150
Dubois130
Whitley131
LaGrange131
Steuben121
Switzerland120
Clay120
Brown121
Jefferson120
Crawford120
Clinton111
Randolph111
Tipton100
Daviess101
Starke91
Union90
Wabash70
Jay70
Parke70
Huntington61
Sullivan60
Martin50
Blackford50
Carroll50
Adams51
Posey50
Gibson40
White40
Wells40
Fulton30
Warren31
Perry30
Spencer30
Vermillion30
Fountain31
Benton20
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 22025

Reported Deaths: 798
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook15474543
Lake151645
Will128363
DuPage122356
Kane42124
McHenry2457
Kankakee2109
St. Clair2028
Madison1152
Kendall1142
Rock Island1053
Winnebago994
Champaign872
McLean792
Unassigned651
Monroe461
Sangamon443
Macon421
Randolph410
Clinton390
Jackson364
DeKalb341
Peoria311
Whiteside281
Ogle260
Adams260
Christian243
Henry230
LaSalle211
Grundy210
Tazewell193
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Lee140
Boone131
Marion130
Douglas110
Fayette111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Morgan101
Woodford90
Iroquois90
Montgomery91
Vermilion80
Stephenson80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Coles60
Piatt60
Bureau60
Carroll51
Pulaski50
Shelby40
Logan40
Franklin40
Crawford40
Ford41
Clark40
Bond40
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Wabash20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Washington20
Lawrence20
Knox20
Massac20
McDonough20
Menard20
Mercer20
Moultrie20
Greene10
Richland10
Perry10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Gallatin10
Marshall10
Fulton10
De Witt10
Schuyler10
Hancock10
Stark10
Pike10
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Few Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Clouds Move Out
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How to keep yourself safe when grocery shopping for essentials

Image

Turning to technology to continue traditions, COVID-19 impact on Passover

Image

Tuesday: Clouds move out, cool. High: 48

Image

Trent Horrall passes away

Image

Lights on to honor Schoffstall and Loggan

Image

Terre Haute North's band honors school and staff

Image

Stimulus money questions

Image

Terre Haute restaurant serves free food to first responders

Image

Cloth masks can be useful...but they are not considered PPE

Image

Firefighters remember John Schoffstall after he loses battle to COVID-19

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus