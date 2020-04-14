Clear
Trump rips from episode of Hannity's show for propaganda video

Article Image

CNN's Erin Burnett and John King fact-check President Trump's assertions from the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:00 AM
By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

A portion of the propaganda-like video that President Trump aired at Monday's coronavirus White House briefing was lifted directly from an episode of Fox News host Sean Hannity's show.

The use of the clip from the March 26 episode of "Hannity" marked yet another example of the White House-Fox News feedback loop in action.

The clip from Hannity's show was included in a larger video Trump played at the briefing which was meant to paint his response to the coronavirus pandemic in positive light.

The clip featured three cherry-picked snippets of television news reports from January and early February which were strung together to falsely suggest journalists didn't take the coronavirus seriously early on.

Credible news organizations, however, have been seriously covering seriously covered and spotlighted the virus for months.

Major newspapers like The Washington Post and The New York Times ran front page stories in January about the growing threat. Major television networks also covered it on air and online.

But it's no surprise that Trump turned to Hannity's show for misleading cover.

Hannity has arguably been Trump's top defender on cable news throughout the course of his presidency, regularly promoting misinformation — and sometimes conspiracy theories — in his efforts to protect Trump.

Additionally, the two men share an off-camera relationship. Hannity is known to advise the President on various matters.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8359

Reported Deaths: 350
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3012123
Lake79626
Hamilton49024
Hendricks33010
Johnson32720
Madison26115
St. Joseph1943
Allen15611
Decatur12910
Dearborn1293
Porter1202
Hancock1186
Clark1178
Bartholomew1104
Boone1092
Floyd1084
Morgan1033
Elkhart893
Monroe871
Ripley863
Shelby753
Lawrence717
Jackson700
Delaware692
Franklin697
DeKalb600
Harrison582
Vanderburgh571
Jennings560
Howard504
Tippecanoe451
Vigo423
Warrick382
Grant372
LaPorte343
Putnam333
Cass281
Newton271
Washington260
Greene251
Henry230
Montgomery220
Fayette203
Owen191
Wayne191
Kosciusko181
Orange183
Jasper181
Scott172
Rush171
Marshall170
Miami160
Noble151
Knox150
Dubois130
Whitley131
LaGrange131
Steuben121
Switzerland120
Clay120
Brown121
Jefferson120
Crawford120
Clinton111
Randolph111
Tipton100
Daviess101
Starke91
Union90
Wabash70
Jay70
Parke70
Huntington61
Sullivan60
Martin50
Blackford50
Carroll50
Adams51
Posey50
Gibson40
White40
Wells40
Fulton30
Warren31
Perry30
Spencer30
Vermillion30
Fountain31
Benton20
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 22025

Reported Deaths: 798
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook15474543
Lake151645
Will128363
DuPage122356
Kane42124
McHenry2457
Kankakee2109
St. Clair2028
Madison1152
Kendall1142
Rock Island1053
Winnebago994
Champaign872
McLean792
Unassigned651
Monroe461
Sangamon443
Macon421
Randolph410
Clinton390
Jackson364
DeKalb341
Peoria311
Whiteside281
Ogle260
Adams260
Christian243
Henry230
LaSalle211
Grundy210
Tazewell193
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Lee140
Boone131
Marion130
Douglas110
Fayette111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Morgan101
Woodford90
Iroquois90
Montgomery91
Vermilion80
Stephenson80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Coles60
Piatt60
Bureau60
Carroll51
Pulaski50
Shelby40
Logan40
Franklin40
Crawford40
Ford41
Clark40
Bond40
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Wabash20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Washington20
Lawrence20
Knox20
Massac20
McDonough20
Menard20
Mercer20
Moultrie20
Greene10
Richland10
Perry10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Gallatin10
Marshall10
Fulton10
De Witt10
Schuyler10
Hancock10
Stark10
Pike10
