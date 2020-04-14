Clear
New York and other states team up to plan for reopening while others say it's too soon to consider easing up on restrictions

Article Image

Footage captured in an MIT study shows how far a sneeze can travel. Watch the latest videos on Covid-19.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 4:50 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 4:50 AM
By Christina Maxouris, CNN

With encouraging signs that the US is nearing the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, at least 10 states have created coalitions to work together toward reopening their economies. But as they do, several other state leaders are taking a more measured approach, saying they fear the worst is yet to come for their parts of the country.

The contrasting responses reflect one of the challenges the country will face as talks turn to lifting social distancing measures and states find themselves in vastly different circumstances.

Robert R. Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that while the country is nearing its peak in the coronavirus pandemic, different parts of the country were affected differently and should be viewed as "separate situations." By Tuesday, there were 582,607 cases of the virus in the US. At least 23,628 people have died.

In Pennsylvania, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said that while social distancing measures have had a positive impact in slowing the number of new cases, it would be a "very big mistake" to think about reopening the state before it hits its peak -- which she said hasn't happened yet.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday that governors across the Upper Great Plains region don't think they are anywhere close to opening.

"We have said all along there are going to be different curves for different parts of the country, and so we are not there yet," he said.

He said that while other states have begun showing signs of a flattening curve, in North Dakota, the numbers of cases and deaths are still on the rise.

"That is going to be confusing for people. If ... New York had all these deaths and they are opening up, why aren't we opening? That will be a communication challenge for us, but we have to just keep monitoring and see where we are going on this," Burgum said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state was coordinating with other Northeastern states, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and on Tuesday would begin discussions around reopening.

"Now it is time to start opening the valve slowly and carefully while watching the infection rate meter so we don't trigger a second wave of new infections," he said. "This is not a light switch that we can just flick on and everything goes back to normal -- we have to come up with a smart, consistent strategy to restart the systems we shut down and get people back to work."

On the West Coast, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington said they'd also be working together with similar goals.

As those announcements began rolling in, President Donald Trump said the White House plans to unveil a committee -- or multiple ones -- Tuesday focused on reopening the country in the coming weeks.

"We will soon finalize new and very important guidelines to give governors the information they need to start safely opening their states," Trump said. "My administration's plan and corresponding guidelines will give the American people the confidence they need to begin returning to normal life."

Your coronavirus questions, answered

What May will look like still uncertain

An influential model cited by the White House predicts the coronavirus pandemic will "peter out" in May and the expert who built the model, Dr. Christopher Murray, says it's possible to get transmission of the virus down to zero by this summer.

The model, which makes predictions until August, projects zero deaths after June 21.

"The one thing we absolutely know for sure is that social distancing measures work," said Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. "It leads to a situation where every case is infecting less than one other case, and that means if you keep the course, you'll get transmission essentially down to zero."

But a timeline toward normalcy is something most governors seem hesitant to draw.

In Tennessee, the beginning of May will mark a "phased reboot of our economy" after the state's stay-at-home order ends on April 30, Gov. Bill Lee said Monday.

Lee announced the formation of an Economic Recovery Group that will work in coordination with local leaders, healthcare professionals, and representatives of impacted industries to determine what is best.

The steps the group will take in reopening the economy have not yet been determined, Lee said.

In Georgia, one of the last states to issue a sweeping stay-at-home order, Gov. Brian Kemp said plans beyond the end of the month were not the priority.

"Our focus is on the hospital surge capacity, the ability to test more because we are going to need that when we go back to work," the governor said when asked about the reopening of the state economy.

"We are a little behind the curve from when our peak is going to be to other states around the country," he added.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that schools would be closed through the end of the academic year but said it was too soon to know when the state could loosen social distancing guidelines.

"I cannot tell you exactly what that's going to look like yet, but we will be working really hard with all the experts to get that figured out," he said.

Four key cities are listening to stay-at-home orders

In some of the country's hotspots -- New York, New Jersey, Detroit and New Orleans -- cases have begun leveling off or going down, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said in a tweet Monday.

"In the midst of tragedy, there IS hope," he tweeted. "Social distancing and mitigation IS working. There is a light at the end of this dark tunnel."

"Keep at it," he added.

A report from the CDC shared a similar message. CDC researchers studied data from New York City, Seattle, New Orleans and San Francisco -- four cities that had large outbreaks and implemented mitigation measures early on.

The report found that, in all four areas, the percentage of people leaving their home was close to 80% on February 26. By April 1, that declined between 20 percentage points and 40 percentage points in each city.

"They didn't leave their home at any point for any reason. They didn't go outside. That's significant," said study coauthor Kathleen Ethier, leader of the CDC's community mitigation task force for the coronavirus response.

"When you put in these social distancing measures, they do seem to work," she said.

For now, Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said social distancing will remain the new normal until a vaccine is developed.

"I cannot emphasize enough that we cannot let our guard down at this present time," he said. "Until we get a vaccine, which is a while off, this is going to be the new normal and we need to adapt and protect ourselves."

First statewide hydroxychloroquine trial

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday the state was working with Sanford Health to conduct the nation's first statewide hydroxychloroquine trial, which will include both patients who have tested positive for the virus and residents who have been exposed.

Patients who have been exposed to the virus will receive either hydroxychloroquine or a placebo, Sanford Health's Chief Medical Officer Allison Suttle said.

"We're going on offense to help every single person deal with this virus and be willing to fight it and get better and go home to their families," the governor said.

The news comes as researchers in New York are expected to announce next week preliminary results of a study on hydroxychloroquine -- offering one of the first scientific hints as to whether the drugs are helpful against coroanvirus.

The study will review hundreds of medical records from hospital patients across New York state with coronavirus to see if the drugs are helping them or hurting them.

"We wanted to get an immediate sense of this," said David Holtgrave, dean of the University at Albany School of Public Health, who is running the study. "Time is so much of the essence here."

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8359

Reported Deaths: 350
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3012123
Lake79626
Hamilton49024
Hendricks33010
Johnson32720
Madison26115
St. Joseph1943
Allen15611
Decatur12910
Dearborn1293
Porter1202
Hancock1186
Clark1178
Bartholomew1104
Boone1092
Floyd1084
Morgan1033
Elkhart893
Monroe871
Ripley863
Shelby753
Lawrence717
Jackson700
Delaware692
Franklin697
DeKalb600
Harrison582
Vanderburgh571
Jennings560
Howard504
Tippecanoe451
Vigo423
Warrick382
Grant372
LaPorte343
Putnam333
Cass281
Newton271
Washington260
Greene251
Henry230
Montgomery220
Fayette203
Owen191
Wayne191
Kosciusko181
Orange183
Jasper181
Scott172
Rush171
Marshall170
Miami160
Noble151
Knox150
Dubois130
Whitley131
LaGrange131
Steuben121
Switzerland120
Clay120
Brown121
Jefferson120
Crawford120
Clinton111
Randolph111
Tipton100
Daviess101
Starke91
Union90
Wabash70
Jay70
Parke70
Huntington61
Sullivan60
Martin50
Blackford50
Carroll50
Adams51
Posey50
Gibson40
White40
Wells40
Fulton30
Warren31
Perry30
Spencer30
Vermillion30
Fountain31
Benton20
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 22025

Reported Deaths: 798
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook15474543
Lake151645
Will128363
DuPage122356
Kane42124
McHenry2457
Kankakee2109
St. Clair2028
Madison1152
Kendall1142
Rock Island1053
Winnebago994
Champaign872
McLean792
Unassigned651
Monroe461
Sangamon443
Macon421
Randolph410
Clinton390
Jackson364
DeKalb341
Peoria311
Whiteside281
Ogle260
Adams260
Christian243
Henry230
LaSalle211
Grundy210
Tazewell193
Livingston170
Macoupin160
Lee140
Boone131
Marion130
Douglas110
Fayette111
Jo Daviess110
Williamson100
Morgan101
Woodford90
Iroquois90
Montgomery91
Vermilion80
Stephenson80
Jefferson80
Jersey60
Coles60
Piatt60
Bureau60
Carroll51
Pulaski50
Shelby40
Logan40
Franklin40
Crawford40
Ford41
Clark40
Bond40
Effingham31
Saline30
Mason30
Jasper31
Wabash20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Washington20
Lawrence20
Knox20
Massac20
McDonough20
Menard20
Mercer20
Moultrie20
Greene10
Richland10
Perry10
Calhoun10
Johnson10
Gallatin10
Marshall10
Fulton10
De Witt10
Schuyler10
Hancock10
Stark10
Pike10
