Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Farmers are throwing out food that could go to food banks. American Farm Bureau and Feeding America want to change that

Article Image

Some dairy farmers say they are being forced to dump milk since demand has shrunk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson and Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN

Food banks in desperate need of donations could get some extra help from farmers thanks to a new proposal designed to help provide relief for both during the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Farm Bureau, which represents American agriculture producers, and Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries nationwide, teamed up to call on government officials to help connect farmers with food banks.

"As you are aware, food banks are under tremendous pressure to meet the skyrocketing demand," Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America CEO, and Zippy Duval, President of the American Farm Bureau, wrote in a letter addressed to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Friday. "At the same time, however, we are seeing literally tons of agricultural goods being discarded because of the shutdown of so much of the economy."

The letter comes as millions of people newly unemployed flood the doors of food banks, food pantries and soup kitchens. Food banks across the US are reporting a 40% increase in demand, according to Feeding America.

Meanwhile, some farmers are destroying their crops due to lack of demand from restaurants that have become takeout or delivery only during stay-at-home orders across states. Some dairy farmers are dumping fresh milk that would normally go to schools that are now closed.

The two organizations proposed a voucher program that would increase the relationship between farmers and food banks, allowing them to work directly with one another. Usually, both sides go through a third party, which can often delay food getting to food bank shelves.

This USDA-run voucher system, Babineaux-Fontenot and Duval said, would send farm products to food banks while helping farmers and ranchers recoup costs from lost markets, such as restaurants and tourism businesses shuttered by the pandemic. It would also help get farm-fresh products quickly to families in need.

"This is an opportunity for USDA to act quickly to produce a win for food banks and a win for farmers," the letter states. "It is a chance for government to serve as a facilitator while clearing bureaucracy and red tape."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 8359

Reported Deaths: 350
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion3012123
Lake79626
Hamilton49024
Hendricks33010
Johnson32720
Madison26115
St. Joseph1943
Allen15611
Decatur12910
Dearborn1293
Porter1202
Hancock1186
Clark1178
Bartholomew1104
Boone1092
Floyd1084
Morgan1033
Elkhart893
Monroe871
Ripley863
Shelby753
Lawrence717
Jackson700
Delaware692
Franklin697
DeKalb600
Harrison582
Vanderburgh571
Jennings560
Howard504
Tippecanoe451
Vigo423
Warrick382
Grant372
LaPorte343
Putnam333
Cass281
Newton271
Washington260
Greene251
Henry230
Montgomery220
Fayette203
Owen191
Wayne191
Kosciusko181
Orange183
Jasper181
Scott172
Rush171
Marshall170
Miami160
Noble151
Knox150
Dubois130
Whitley131
LaGrange131
Steuben121
Switzerland120
Clay120
Brown121
Jefferson120
Crawford120
Clinton111
Randolph111
Tipton100
Daviess101
Starke91
Union90
Wabash70
Jay70
Parke70
Huntington61
Sullivan60
Martin50
Blackford50
Carroll50
Adams51
Posey50
Gibson40
White40
Wells40
Fulton30
Warren31
Perry30
Spencer30
Vermillion30
Fountain31
Benton20
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 20852

Reported Deaths: 720
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook14585485
Lake144542
Will122860
DuPage116250
Kane40323
McHenry2356
Kankakee2049
St. Clair1898
Madison1102
Kendall1052
Unassigned1011
Winnebago944
Rock Island913
Champaign862
McLean772
Monroe461
Sangamon432
Randolph400
Clinton370
Macon351
DeKalb341
Jackson312
Peoria271
Whiteside261
Adams250
Christian243
Henry220
Grundy210
LaSalle201
Tazewell192
Ogle180
Macoupin160
Livingston160
Lee130
Marion130
Jo Daviess110
Douglas110
Fayette110
Morgan101
Williamson100
Iroquois90
Stephenson80
Montgomery81
Vermilion80
Boone71
Jefferson70
Woodford70
Piatt60
Coles60
Jersey60
Pulaski50
Bureau50
Carroll51
Shelby40
Bond40
Crawford40
Franklin40
Ford41
Clark30
Saline30
Jasper30
Effingham31
Logan30
Mason30
Moultrie20
Knox20
Lawrence20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Massac20
Menard20
Mercer20
Wabash20
Washington20
Stark10
Hancock10
Calhoun10
Schuyler10
Gallatin10
Fulton10
Marshall10
McDonough10
De Witt10
Perry10
Pike10
Richland10
Greene10
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
FREEZE WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute North's band honors school and staff

Image

Stimulus money questions

Image

Terre Haute restaurant serves free food to first responders

Image

Cloth masks can be useful...but they are not considered PPE

Image

Firefighters remember John Schoffstall after he loses battle to COVID-19

Image

Local restaurant chain gives thousands of gift cards to 2,600 organizations

Image

Washington Community Schools holds virtual Pledge of Allegiance

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

FAFSA to host Monday evening virtual event

Image

City of Vincennes waives permit fees for storm damage work

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus