Clear

An ER doctor loses custody of daughter because of coronavirus fears

Article Image

Dr. Theresa Greene temporarily lost custody of her daughter on a judge's order due to concerns over her work as a doctor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

An emergency room doctor in Miami, Florida, has temporarily lost custody of her 4-year-old daughter while she treats patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Theresa Greene told CNN's New Day that she was appealing the emergency order that granted her ex-husband full custody of their daughter.

"I think it's not fair, it's cruel to ask me to choose between my child and the oath I took as a physician," Greene said. "I won't abandon my team at work or the patients who will increasingly look to me to save their lives in the coming weeks, but it's torture."

Greene and her ex-husband have been divorced for almost two years and have split time with their daughter evenly.

Last week, Circuit Court Judge Bernard Shapiro ruled that the child should stay with her father, Eric Greene, to limit the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

"The Court does not enter this Order lightly but given the pandemic in Florida and the recent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Court finds in order to insulate and protect the best interests and health of the minor child, this Order must be entered on a temporary basis," the judge wrote in the court ruling.

Theresa Greene told CNN that she felt the order discriminated against her as a divorced parent.

"If I was married I'd be given the opportunity to go home to my child, no one could tell me I shouldn't do that," she said.

Theresa Greene said she's been able to wear full PPE while treating patients and that she's done everything she can to avoid contracting the disease. She said her daughter generally stays with her ex-husband when she works.

"Yes it is severe and there is danger, and we're being very careful," she said. "We use every thing we can. I've actually worn equipment above and beyond to protect myself and my child."

In a statement, Eric Greene's attorney Paul Leinoff said that "Mr. Greene and I have the upmost respect for Dr. Greene's commitment to her critical work during this pandemic."

"We recognize and genuinely appreciate the sacrifices that she and all healthcare workers are all currently making to save lives and prevent further illness in Florida and around the world. The Greenes' temporary timesharing dispute was presented before the Court based upon the specific facts of this individual family and a decision was reached based upon the best interests and safety of a minor child, limited to the temporary circumstances presented by COVID-19. The Court's ruling was not intended to serve as a blanket rule, nor should it. Pursuant to Mr. Greene's request and as ordered by the Court, Dr. Greene is to be provided future make-up timesharing for each day missed during this challenging time and daily video communication with the child. We will continue to pursue ways to resolve this delicate situation and believe that a result can be achieved safely and fairly," Leinoff wrote.

Theresa Greene said that her daughter doesn't understand what's going on, but she knows that her mom is sad.

"I want her when she grows up to be proud of me by abiding to the oath that I took when I went into medicine, but I also know that she needs me now," she said.

Theresa Greene said she doesn't know when she'll get to see her daughter again, because there's no way to know when the pandemic will be over.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 7928

Deaths: 343
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion2887123
Lake74425
Hamilton47823
Johnson31720
Hendricks31510
Madison25414
St. Joseph1923
Allen14710
Decatur12710
Porter1182
Hancock1186
Clark1128
Bartholomew1104
Boone1092
Floyd1074
Morgan1013
Ripley843
Elkhart833
Monroe831
Shelby712
Jackson700
Franklin697
Lawrence687
Delaware662
Dearborn603
Jennings560
Vanderburgh561
Harrison552
Howard484
Tippecanoe451
Vigo422
Warrick362
Grant362
LaPorte333
Putnam323
Newton261
Washington250
Henry230
Cass221
Montgomery220
Fayette203
Marshall190
Owen191
Greene191
Kosciusko181
Scott172
Jasper171
Wayne171
Orange173
Miami160
Rush151
Knox150
Noble141
Dubois130
Switzerland130
Steuben121
Whitley121
LaGrange121
Crawford120
Brown121
Jefferson120
Clay110
Clinton111
Daviess101
Randolph101
Tipton90
Starke90
Huntington71
Wabash70
Parke70
Sullivan60
Adams51
Blackford50
Carroll50
Martin50
DeKalb50
Posey50
Union50
Gibson40
Wells40
Jay40
White30
Perry30
Warren31
Fountain31
Spencer30
Vermillion30
Fulton30
Benton20
Pulaski10
Ohio10
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 20852

Deaths: 720
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook14585485
Lake144542
Will122860
DuPage116250
Kane40323
McHenry2356
Kankakee2049
St. Clair1898
Madison1102
Kendall1052
Unassigned1011
Winnebago944
Rock Island913
Champaign862
McLean772
Monroe461
Sangamon432
Randolph400
Clinton370
Macon351
DeKalb341
Jackson312
Peoria271
Whiteside261
Adams250
Christian243
Henry220
Grundy210
LaSalle201
Tazewell192
Ogle180
Macoupin160
Livingston160
Lee130
Marion130
Jo Daviess110
Douglas110
Fayette110
Morgan101
Williamson100
Iroquois90
Stephenson80
Montgomery81
Vermilion80
Boone71
Jefferson70
Woodford70
Piatt60
Coles60
Jersey60
Pulaski50
Bureau50
Carroll51
Shelby40
Bond40
Crawford40
Franklin40
Ford41
Clark30
Saline30
Jasper30
Effingham31
Logan30
Mason30
Moultrie20
Knox20
Lawrence20
Warren20
Cumberland20
Massac20
Menard20
Mercer20
Wabash20
Washington20
Stark10
Hancock10
Calhoun10
Schuyler10
Gallatin10
Fulton10
Marshall10
McDonough10
De Witt10
Perry10
Pike10
Richland10
Greene10
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Windy and colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

"It can have a huge impact on healthcare workers,' Giving graduation gowns a new purpose

Image

Monday: Showers, partly sunny. High: 47.

Image

Drive-in church service

Image

Police investigate Clay County shooting

Image

Plasma from recovered patients could help in coronavirus fight

Image

COVID-19 cases numbers for 4/12

Image

Terre Haute firefighter dies of COVID-19

Image

News 10 Update

Image

Overnight Brazil shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus