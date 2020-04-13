'GMA' anchor George Stephanopoulos has been diagnosed with coronavirus

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for Covid-19.
Stephanopoulos, who anchors "Good Morning America," announced his coronavirus diagnosis on the morning news show Monday. He said he has no symptoms.
"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said on "GMA." "I'm feeling great."
Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, announced that she was diagnosed with coronavirus about two weeks ago. While Stephanopoulos said he's asymptomatic, Wentworth said in an Instagram post on April 1 that she had "never been sicker."
"High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest," she said. "I am quarantined from my family. This is pure misery."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cited studies that show that there are Covid-19 infected patients who never show symptoms, which include fever, cough, fatigue and shortness of breath.
Two CNN anchors, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, have also tested positive for Covid-19.
