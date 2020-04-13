Clear

Japan leader Shinzo Abe's video at home with pet dog prompts social media backlash

Article Image

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is promoting the anti-flu drug Avigan to treat patients diagnosed with Covid-19. CNN's Will Ripley reports from Tokyo.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 4:31 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 4:31 AM
Posted By: By Emiko Jozuka, CNN

Japanese social media users have accused Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of being tone-deaf after he posted a video of himself relaxing at home as people across the country struggle to work from home.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many multinational companies have turned to messaging and video conferencing software such as Slack and Webex to keep in touch with colleagues. But in Japan, about 80% of companies do not have the ability to let their employees work remotely, according to 2019 government data.

Posted on Twitter, the video shows Abe reading a book, sipping a hot drink and relaxing with his pet dog as a musician serenades him online from another location.

"We can't see our friends or go out drinking. However, such (staying at home) actions are saving many lives and relieves the strain on healthcare professionals who are facing very challenging circumstances," tweeted Abe. "Thanks to every single individual for their cooperation."

Abe's tweet urging people to stay at home comes as large parts of Japan entered a first weekend under a state of emergency.

Earlier in April, Abe faced public backlash after he said the government would distribute two reusable cloth face masks to roughly 50 million households amid growing concern over medical shortages.

The number of confirmed cases has spiked in recent days, after it appeared that Japan's initial response had brought the virus relatively under control. As of Monday, at least 7,967 cases have been reported across the country, including 712 cases linked to the Diamond Princess Cruise ship, according to Japan's health ministry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain and thunderstorms overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drive-in church service

Image

Police investigate Clay County shooting

Image

Plasma from recovered patients could help in coronavirus fight

Image

COVID-19 cases numbers for 4/12

Image

Terre Haute firefighter dies of COVID-19

Image

News 10 Update

Image

Overnight Brazil shooting

Image

Terre Haute firefighter dies with COVID-19

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Summer camps canceled due to COVID-19

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus