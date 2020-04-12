Clear

Good luck topping this one. Simone Biles has taken the handstand challenge to the next level

Article Image

USA Gymnastics star Simone Biles posted a video on Instagram showing her participating in the handstand challenge.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 5:50 PM
Updated: Apr 12, 2020 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

If anyone's going to crush a handstand challenge, it's going to be Simone Biles.

The USA Gymnastics star posted a video on Twitter of her completing the challenge in less than a minute, like it was no big deal. But instead of putting on a shirt while upside down, she somehow managed to remove her sweatpants.

And there was another key difference between her and previous celebrity challengers.

The challenge calls for a person to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand. Actor Tom Holland took the challenge into the social media spotlight after he posted a video of himself struggling to complete it. He then nominated fellow actor Jake Gyllenhaal to complete the challenge.

Gyllenhaal did it without breaking a sweat. "Wait. @tomholland2013 What's the challenge??? Shirtless heavy breathing??" Gyllenhaal teased his "Spider-Man: Far From Home" co-star.

US Olympian Lolo Jones then put the fellas to shame by putting on two shirts and even taking a sip of wine before dropping to the floor.

Yet Biles managed to upstage them all. She did it without using a wall for support.

After all, she did win four Olympic gold medals in Rio 2016 and she is the most decorated gymnast in world championship history with 25 gold medals.

And she did not nominate anyone else to do the challenge, the mark of a true champion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Scattered rain and thundershowers today
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Update

Image

Overnight Brazil shooting

Image

Terre Haute firefighter dies with COVID-19

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Summer camps canceled due to COVID-19

Image

Mental health services for college students during pandemic

Image

Suspect dead after shooting with police

Image

A special birthday surprise

Image

Scene secure after West Terre Haute shooting

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus