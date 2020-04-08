Clear
US stock futures up after Wall Street rally

J.P. Morgan Asset Management strategist Samantha Azzarello discusses where the bottom for stocks might be and how to adjust your portfolio accordingly.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 9:40 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 9:40 PM
Posted By: Jazmin Goodwin, CNN Business

US stock futures were up in after-hours trading on Wednesday following a Wall Street rally as investors' hopes for a coronavirus recovery continue to grow.

Dow futures were up 123 points, or about 0.5%. S&P 500 futures were up about 0.4% and Nasdaq futures were up about 0.3%.

Wall Street rallied Wednesday on rising optimism that the coronavirus spread in hot spot countries is slowing.

The Dow finished up 3.4%, or 780 points, closing above 23,000 points for the first time in nearly a month. The S&P 500 closed 3.4% higher. The Nasdaq ended the day up 2.6%.

Johns Hopkins University changed the trending status for the United States to "down" on Wednesday, because of changes in the five-day moving average of new cases of the coronavirus. The data could change as more cases are reported.

More than 419,000 people in the US have been infected with coronavirus, and more than 14,200 have died.

- Anneken Tappe contributed to this report

