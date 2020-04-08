Clear
Masks for the People seeks to raise $1 million for coronavirus relief

W. Kamau Bell and Pastor Mike McBride team up to raise money for humanitarian efforts in the black community as an alarming rate of Black Americans die from coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

Coronavirus is infecting and killing African Americans at a disproportionately high rate in the US.

In Louisiana alone, where blacks account for 32% of the population, they have made up 70% of the deaths from the virus, according to state data.

Now a CNN host and a California pastor are raising money to get supplies and services to underserved communities.

Masks for the People wants to help "our loved ones in urban neighborhoods, in rural communities -- black folks, brown folks -- who are essential workers" and need personal protective wear, masks, hand sanitizer and other vital materials, Michael McBride of Berkeley told CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday.

The goal is to raise $1 million.

'A moral challenge'

Black people are also disproportionately incarcerated without access to these kinds of supplies, McBride said. "It is a moral challenge we're facing now, because we have our loved ones who are incarcerated, in prisons, and they are being left to die."

"The problem is not just race. It is racism."

McBride was joined by W. Kamau Bell, host of CNN's "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell."

"People are very aware overall that they can't trust the federal government to tell them what is going on," Bell said. "Were relying on activists and leaders already in the black community, people who the people in the community already trust.

"The hard part now is that most people in those communities don't have money to donate to this cause, so we have to reach outside of the community to find people to donate."

