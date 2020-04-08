Clear

Billie Jean King 'thrilled' tennis center being used as emergency hospital in fight against coronavirus

Article Image

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center has launched into service in the fight against Covid-19. King tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour she is "thrilled" the center is being used for coronavirus relief.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Adam Renuart, CNN

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center has been pressed into service in the fight against Covid-19 and the tennis great herself has said she is "thrilled" it is being used for coronavirus relief.

Home to the US Open, the centre is being used as a 350-bed emergency hospital.

King, one of America's most celebrated tennis players, said on CNN's "Amanpour" on Tuesday that the Louis Armstrong Court in the complex is also providing 25,000 meals a day to first responders and their children.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.43 million people and killed over 82,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 800 fatalities were reported Tuesday in New York City, according to city health officials.

King, 76, stressed that it was the people working in the center, based in Queens, New York, who should be celebrated. "Every time I wake up, I go out and have coffee in the morning and these first responders are getting up to go back again and to help those people who totally need it," she said.

Due to her health issues and age, King said she was in the vulnerable category.

"Each person has to do what they have to do so we don't get anybody else ill and what I've done is self-isolated," she said, adding that she was exercising in her apartment.

"I also have heart issues, I'm a Type 2 diabetic, so I'm at risk. "

King said she loved the nightly cheers New York residents were doing in appreciation of first responders. "It's a moment where you stop during the day and say thank you to everyone," the American added.

You can watch King's interview with Christiane Amanpour on the top of this page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"The virus is here among us... " how to keep you and your family safe from COVID-19

Image

'We are really struggling,' Local shelter seeks help from the community during COVID-19

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move out, nice! High: 75

Image

Playgrounds are shut down at all Terre Haute Parks

Image

Stan Gouard

Image

Post 346

Image

Playgrounds are shut down at all Terre Haute Parks

Image

Vigo County EMA asks for help

Image

COVID-19 Case Numbers for April 7th

Image

"i just thought it'd be a good way to serve"; Group works to sew masks for all of Richland County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus