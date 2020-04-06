Clear

US stock futures volatile after a strong day on Wall Street

Article Image

OPEC and Russia postponed a meeting that could end a price war and reduce a supply glut that has driven oil futures to their lowest in decades. CNN's Julia Chatterley reports on the turmoil in energy markets.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

US stock futures were volatile in after-hours trading Monday following the best day for Wall Street in two weeks.

Dow futures fell 10 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.08% and Nasdaq Composite futures were up 0.03%.

Wall Street rallied Monday on optimism that the global coronavirus pandemic could be stabilizing. The Dow ended the day up 7.7%, and the the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed around 7% higher.

There are signs that investors might no longer be quite as concerned about coronavirus and its effects on the economy as they have been in recent weeks. The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, which looks at the VIX volatility gauge and six other measures of market sentiment, is now registering Fear levels as opposed to Extreme Fear. The index is at 32. Anything at 25 or under is Extreme Fear.

But there are still likely challenges ahead. The US surgeon general said this week is going to be the "hardest and saddest" for Americans as the coronavirus outbreak continues to ravage the country. And JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in his annual shareholder letter on Monday he expects a "bad recession" because of the impacts of coronavirus on the economy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
A Mild Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley Part 3

Image

Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley Part 4

Image

Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley Part 2

Image

Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley Part 1

Image

COVID-19’s relation to Extremely Low Gas Prices

Image

Blue Truck Cavalry helping feed kids in county.

Image

Mental health experts provide tips for parents to support kids’ mental health during COVID-19

Image

COVID-19 Cases in the Wabash Valley April 6th

Image

"It's not right to displace our residents"; County passes abatement addressing nursing facility

Image

IN Governor Issues New Stay at Home Order

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus