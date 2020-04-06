Clear

John Krasinski surprises young 'Hamilton' fan with a cast reunion

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt surprise a 9-year-old girl who had tickets to see "Hamilton" before it was canceled with Lin-Manuel Miranda and had the cast sing her favorite song on a Zoom call.

Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

John Krasinski surprised one young Broadway fan with her ultimate wish on his "Some Good News" show.

The actor and his wife, actress Emily Blunt, appeared together on the second episode of his YouTube show, where they treated a 9-year-old "Hamilton" fan to a Zoom session with the original Broadway cast, including Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr, Anthony Ramos, who played John Laurens, Philip Hamilton and Lin-Manuel Miranda. They sang opening number, "Alexander Hamilton," for the young girl.

Cast members Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo and Christopher Jackson also joined in on the surprise.

The young girl, Aubrey, was supposed to see "Hamilton" show in Jacksonville, Florida, but the performance was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The girl's mom had tweeted on March 21: "We were supposed to see Hamilton in Jacksonville tonight. DD's 9th bday present (seeing Hamilton has been her dream since she saw her 1st Broadway show last year), but we're home watching Mary Poppins Returns instead. At least we're safe & healthy."

Krasinski promised he would send them to the Broadway show in New York "when it's all over."

