Jake Gyllenhaal crushed Tom Holland's handstand challenge and the internet is loving it

Article Image

Three-time Olympian Lolo Jones just crushed Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland in their own social media challenge.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Apr 5, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Jake Gyllenhaal gave his fans a special treat while taking part in Tom Holland's handstand challenge.

Holland nominated Gyllenhaal to try holding the upside-down stance while putting on a T-shirt. Gyllenhaal did it -- while making it look too easy.

"Wait. @tomholland2013 What's the challenge??? Shirtless heavy breathing??" Gyllenhaal teased his "Spider-Man: Far From Home" co-star.

Holland's original video shows him struggling to put on a shirt. After he finally manages it, he drops to the ground while trying to catch his breath.

Gyllenhaal fans on the internet were more than happy with his video.

"Call me old fashioned, but I was raised to take care of my husband," one Twitter user joked. "Cook his meals, wash his clothes, and make sure he has a clean house to come home to. I live to serve his every demand."

The tweet, which may come off as sexist, is a meme circulating widely on Twitter.

"What is jake gyllenhaal doing and how do we make sure he never stops?" another person tweeted.

Holland also nominated Ryan Reynolds to take part in the challenge, but he hilariously declined.

