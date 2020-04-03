Clear

Google to release your location data to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Article Image

People around the world are being asked to practice social distancing. These guidelines can show you how to do it safely.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN Business

Google (GOOGL) is publicly releasing the data it's already collecting about people's movements during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it plans to publish a series of "Community Mobility Reports" to show the types of places people are visiting across 131 countries and regions. The first report was published on Friday.

Google said in a blog post it hopes tracking movement trends over time and by geography could help shape and inform governments' and public health officials' response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reports, which contain data from two to three days earlier, intend to spot trends in how people are behaving and responding to social distancing. Broken down by country and then by region, the reports will show if people are headed to retail and grocery stores, pharmacies, parks, workplaces and more. It'll also show how busy these places were before the pandemic.

The company said the findings are "created with aggregated, anonymized sets of data from users who have turned on the location history setting, which is off by default" in Google's services.

It added that it would not release information that could be used to identify its users, such as individual location or contacts.

"In addition to other resources public health officials might have, we hope these reports will help support decisions about how to manage the COVID-19 pandemic," Google said in a blog post. "This information could help officials understand changes in essential trips that can shape recommendations on business hours or inform delivery service offerings."

The news comes as much of the world's population is living under restrictions and lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has killed more than 54,000 people globally and sickened more than one million, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

But Google's move to release location data highlights concerns around privacy. According to Mark Skilton, director of the Artificial Intelligence Innovation Network at Warwick Business School in the UK, Google's decision to use public data "raises a key conflict between the need for mass surveillance to effectively combat the spread of coronavirus and the issues of confidentiality, privacy, and consent concerning any data obtained."

"Covid-19 is an emergency on such a huge scale that, if anonymity is managed appropriately, internet giants and social media platforms could play a responsible part in helping to build collective crowd intelligence for social good, rather than profit," Skilton said.

In March, Google confirmed to CNN it was exploring ways to use aggregated, anonymized data to help in the coronavirus effort, as first reported by the Washington Post. Facebook also confirmed at the time it is working on similar efforts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Becoming cloudy, chance of late showers. Low: 50°

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Area farmers prepare for spring planting

Image

RHIC adapts to help with the COVID-19

Image

Get unemployment questions answered online

Image

Foreign exchange families feeling the impact of the pandemic

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 67

Image

Coaching Through Social Distance

Image

Overnight : Becoming cloudy and not as cold. Little/no breeze. . Low: 45°

Image

Severe Weather Myths

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus