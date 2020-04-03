Clear

A waitress couldn't pay her rent, and then a stranger came forward

Article Image

After CNN shared the story of Shujana Anthony, who was laid off from her job and unable to pay her rent, a viewer reached out and offered to pay Anthony's rent for her. CNN's Erin Burnett shares the news with Anthony live on air.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 12:20 AM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Thanks to a total stranger, a now-jobless Los Angeles waitress will be able to pay her rent.

Shujana Anthony loved being a waitress, she told CNN. But restaurants across the nation have been hard hit by the shutdowns mandated because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Anthony was among the vast numbers who are now without a paycheck.

In a CNN interview that aired Wednesday, Anthony said she didn't know how she was going to pay the $1,100 rent for her apartment.

"I don't know," she said. "When you're scared, you don't see nothing but fear."

Enter Tami Vaughn, a viewer in Illinois, who reached out to CNN to offer to pay Anthony's rent.

CNN's Erin Burnett told Anthony the good news on air Thursday.

"Shut up!," Anthony said. "I'm a little shocked right now and overwhelmed, but yet super grateful."

"I was just moved by what she's going through," Vaughn told CNN. "And I know so many people are going through" the same.

"I just wanted to help, even if it's just a little bit, and maybe she can pay it forward, even if it's a year from now, and to whomever she wants," Vaughn said. "Just spread kindness."

By the sound of it, Anthony is ready to take up that challenge.

"I can't sit and be sad," Anthony said, noting there may be others in the restaurant industry who aren't as strong as she is who she could help.

"I need to take this opportunity to think, what can I build for those who don't know what else to do?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coaching Through Social Distance

Image

Overnight : Becoming cloudy and not as cold. Little/no breeze. . Low: 45°

Image

Severe Weather Myths

Image

Martin County Community Foundation activates Emergency Relief fund

Image

Chamber offers new resource for professional development

Image

Details of COVID-19 Stimulus Package for Local Small Business Owners

Image

The Samaritan Center sets up emotional wellness hotline

Image

Road to recovery could be harder now with COVID-19

Image

THPD sends two police officers home to quarantine

Image

State announces Indiana schools closed for remainder of school year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus