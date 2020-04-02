Clear

In just one day, Louisiana reports 2,700 new cases and 37 new deaths from coronavirus

Article Image

CNN's Jake Tapper speaks to chief medical officer Dr. Robert Hart about a spike in Louisiana's coronavirus cases. Louisiana reported more than 2,700 new cases of coronavirus and 37 new deaths.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will extend the state's stay-at-home order until April 30 as the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths surge.

The stay-at-home order, which allows certain exceptions such as grocery shopping and solitary exercise, was originally set to expire April 13.

The announcement Thursday came the same day Louisiana reported more than 2,700 new cases of coronavirus and 37 new deaths.

Since the outbreak started, Louisiana has had more than 9,100 cases and more than 300 deaths from coronavirus.

The state's health department said about 95% of the new positive test results came from tests conducted in commercial labs.

"While extremely upsetting, this increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be less a sign of new exponential growth and more a sign of a logjam from commercial labs," Edwards said in a written statement.

"I have said time and again -- COVID-19 is a statewide problem and testing is a vital step towards understanding the scale of this problem. We believe COVID-19 is spreading in every parish in Louisiana."

The governor implored the public to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

"The situation remains concerning, but every Louisianan has the power to change the path we are on," Edwards said. "Think of your neighbors, and please stay at home."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight : Becoming cloudy and not as cold. Little/no breeze. . Low: 45°

Image

Severe Weather Myths

Image

Martin County Community Foundation activates Emergency Relief fund

Image

Chamber offers new resource for professional development

Image

Details of COVID-19 Stimulus Package for Local Small Business Owners

Image

The Samaritan Center sets up emotional wellness hotline

Image

Road to recovery could be harder now with COVID-19

Image

THPD sends two police officers home to quarantine

Image

State announces Indiana schools closed for remainder of school year

Image

Journalists work through pandemic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus