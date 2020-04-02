Clear

A healthy 39-year-old DJ died of coronavirus. What his young widow and daughter want you to know

Article Image

In an emotional interview, Nicole and Skye Buchanan remember their husband and father, 39-year-old Conrad Buchanan, who passed away from coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 1:10 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan, CNN

Nicole Buchanan wasn't even allowed to say goodbye to her husband.

Three weeks ago, Conrad Buchanan was a healthy, vivacious Florida DJ who loved dancing with his daughter.

But on March 14, the 39-year-old started feeling sick. His wife Nicole tried to get him tested for coronavirus, but was denied.

"We couldn't get him tested. I fought and fought and fought," she said.

"They didn't want to test him due to his age and (because) he had no underlying health issues."

By March 22, Conrad's condition had deteriorated so badly that Nicole drove him to the hospital. The young father was intubated immediately after he was dropped off.

Nicole went to park the car. She never saw her husband again.

"I walked up to the doors. The hospital's on lockdown. They wouldn't let anybody in after that," she said. "I never got to say, 'I love you.'"

Conrad Buchanan's death illustrates the harsh reality of Covid-19: No one is immune from this disease, and even young, healthy people can die from it.

"I need everybody to know that this is serious. People think that it's just going to affect people with underlying health issues, old people. But it doesn't," his widow said, weeping.

"And seeing what my husband had to go through was horrible. And now our life has turned into this horrible nightmare."

Nicole, too, has tested positive for coronavirus. She said her symptoms are not severe, but she has lost her senses of taste and smell.

The couple's daughter, Skye, is waiting for her test results. She said the loss of her dad is catastrophic.

"We just overall shared everything," Skye said. "He brought me to school, he brought me to ballet. He was my everything."

Skye said she misses her dad's valiant attempts at dancing. Conrad performed with Skye during a father-daughter day at Skye's ballet school, though he dropped her during a lift.

"It was funny because he could perform in front of like millions of people when he DJ'd, but (when) he danced ... it wasn't the best," Skye said with a laugh.

Now, Skye is left with just memories of her dad -- and an important lesson he taught her:

"Find your rhythm in life. Listen to the beat. Dance and express yourself in order to connect with people from all walks of life," she said.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family.

Nicole Buchanan said she wants everyone to stay home and take precautions so no one else has to suffer what her family has endured.

"You guys have to take this seriously," she said. "I would hate for anybody -- anyone else's family or children -- to have to go through what we've gone through. Our hospital systems aren't ready. Just stay home."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Sunny and warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Local eye doctor has a message for you if you're wearing contacts

Image

Terre Haute Police Department holds blood drive

Image

Look Ahead To April

Image

Vigo County Schools update policies on COVID-19 response

Image

On the front lines of a pandemic

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 63

Image

Local health expert weighs in on elderly and COVID-19 risks

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear. Calm. Low: 37°

Image

CODA Begins Sexual Assault Awareness Month Events

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus