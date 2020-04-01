Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Tiger King': 'Doc' Antle and Jeff Lowe speak out against docuseries

Article Image

Netflix's bizarre new series follows eccentric private zoo owner Joe Exotic and his menagerie of big cats. Here's how it became a massive hit.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: Apr 1, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bhagavan "Doc" Antle doesn't think people should take "Tiger King" very seriously.

The founder of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.) appears in the hit Netflix docuseries and has not been happy about his portrayal.

He told The Media Exchange that it's "not a documentary."

"This is a salacious, outrageous ride through a television show produced to create drama, to just tie you in to some crazy train wreck of a story between the feud of Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic and the meltdown that ensued between two people who both are far too close to murder themselves, and I think a little bit of madness thrown in on their parts," Antle said in a video interview.

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" follows the life and alleged crimes of big cat enthusiast Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic aka Tiger King who was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January after he was convicted on multiple charges including an alleged murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis, Baskin.

Antle said he didn't expect the docuseries to become as popular as it has.

"I never thought it could get to this level," he said. "I guess in some ways because so many people are trapped on their couch (because of the pandemic) and this train wreck of an adventure into magical wildlife land has somehow just caught everybody's attention."

Antle is not the only one who doesn't love how they were portrayed on screen.

Baskin has been displeased with all the conversation regarding the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis, and recently posted a 3,000-word blog titled "Refuting Netflix Tiger King" on her website.

Baskin wrote that the directors told her they wanted to make a version of "Blackfish" (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld) that focused on the exploitation of big cat cubs.

"There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers," she wrote.

"Tiger King's" co-directors and writers, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, responded to Baskin in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Chaiklin said they "were completely forthright with the characters."

"With any project that goes on for five years, things evolve and change, and we followed it as any good storyteller does," she said. "We could have never known when we started this project that it was going to land where it did."

Goode said Baskin "talked about her personal life, her childhood, abuse from her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis."

"She knew that this was not just about ... it's not a 'Blackfish' because of the things she spoke about," Goode said. "She certainly wasn't coerced."

Jeff and Lauren Lowe currently run Maldonado-Passage's zoo and told The Media Exchange in a separate interview that they were unhappy as well.

"They touched on about 10 percent of the story and, you know, the portrayal of us stealing the zoo from Joe was very unfair because we came here to help him, we got it back on its feet," Jeff Lowe said. "We left to move away because we didn't want to be in a zoo in Oklahoma, so the notion that we tried to steal the zoo from him is just ridiculous."

CNN has reached out to Netflix and the filmmakers for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Mostly Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Helping make a birthday during a pandemic a little more normal

Image

Gate work planned at Deming Park

Image

Police say Florida man drove 119 mph, lands in Vermillion Co. Jail

Image

Board stops main lift station work in Terre Haute

Image

The Month of March Look Back

Image

Regional Hospital implements new mask procedures for all staff and providers

Image

Indiana State University's virtual campus tour

Image

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cool. High: 55

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus