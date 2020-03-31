Clear

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo diagnosed with coronavirus; he will continue working from home

CNN's Chris Cuomo talks with Dr. Sanjay Gupta about what it's like to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:50 PM
By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

He is feeling well, and will continue to anchor his 9 p.m. program "Cuomo Prime Time" from his home.

"In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," Cuomo wrote in a message on Twitter.

"I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath," he wrote. "I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!"

Cuomo was most recently at CNN's offices in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City last Friday. He anchored from his home on Monday, and interviewed his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The two men traded brotherly barbs about the anchorman's basement live shot location.

Cuomo said Tuesday that he is "quarantined in my basement" and will "do my shows from here."

"We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!" he wrote on Twitter.

Governor Cuomo spoke about his brother's positive test result at New York state's daily briefing on Tuesday.

"This virus is the great equalizer," he said. "My brother, Chris, is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning."

The governor called Chris "my best friend" and added a little bit of the good-natured ribbing they're known for: "He's young; in good shape; strong -— not as strong as he thinks, but — he'll be fine."

The two brothers spoke by phone earlier on Tuesday. "Now he's quarantined in the basement," the governor said. "But he's funny as hell, he says to me, 'Even the dogs won't come downstairs.'"

This is the third case of coronavirus involving CNN's workspace in New York City. Employees were notified of another case in mid-March.

Like other media companies, CNN has implemented sweeping changes in response to the pandemic. The vast majority of CNN employees have been working from home for several weeks. Anchors have been broadcasting from small studios and home offices. And office spaces are being regularly cleaned.

