Clear

A Minnesota trooper pulled over a doctor for speeding. Then he gave her his N95 medical masks

Article Image

A Minnesota state trooper moved a doctor to tears when he turned what should have been a speeding ticket into a heartwarming act of kindness. CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks with the doctor.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

A Minnesota state trooper moved a doctor to tears when he turned what should have been a speeding ticket into a heartwarming act of kindness.

Dr. Sarosh Ashraf Janjua, a cardiologist at a coronavirus quarantine unit in Duluth, was pulled over by Trooper Brian Schwartz for speeding on March 21.

But instead of a ticket, Schwartz handed Janjua five N95 masks he was supposed to use as protection -- along with a firm warning for speeding.

"I burst into tears. And though it may just have been the cold wind, I think he teared up a little as well, before wishing me well and walking away," Janjua said on Facebook.

"This complete stranger, who owed me nothing and is more on the front lines than I am, shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking."

Schwartz felt compelled to offer Janjua his N-95 masks after noticing "what appeared to be two used N95 masks in Ashraf's purse that he assumed she was reusing," the Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement to CNN.

The N95 respirator masks that health care workers need to protect themselves while treating coronavirus patients are in dangerously short supply. Physicians are being forced to wear used masks, risking infection when they care for patients.

Like millions of health care workers across the world, Janjua, who is originally from Boston, said she was "afraid" of not having proper equipment to protect herself from possibly getting sick far from home.

"Thank you to Sarosh for her hard work and dedication," the Minnesota State Patrol said on Facebook. "Troopers are working hard during the pandemic and are thinking about all the first responders who are caring for Minnesotans during this critical time."

While the coronavirus pandemic has changed the world as we know it, the kindness of people like Trooper Schwartz is a reminder that nothing can take away our unity in times of crisis.

"I think we are all just hanging on to something that makes us feel safe," Janjua told CNN. "Somehow, for Americans, that something has become N95 masks and toilet paper. Trooper Schwartz' act of kindness became my something."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
More Clouds, Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Some clouds moving in. Colder. Low: 39°

Image

A Vincennes woman is helping kids ease their fear of COVID-19 with a story!

Image

Vincennes city leaders providing daily online updates on pandemic

Image

Crane Army Ammunition Activity takes steps to address COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Local butcher shop sees increased business, takes steps to protect customers and employee from COVID

Image

Local businesses adapting to ensure safety for staff and customers

Image

Gov. Eric Holcomb says health officials are gearing up for an expected surge

Image

Crews battle large fire in downtown Sullivan

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 59

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities