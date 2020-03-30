Clear

John Krasinski and Steve Carell gave us a mini 'The Office' reunion

Article Image

Actors John Krasinski and Steve Carell reunited on Krasinki's new YouTube show "Some Good News" and reminisced about their favorite scenes and moments from the workplace comedy.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 4:00 PM
Updated: Mar 30, 2020 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bless you John Krasinski for bringing us "Some Good News."

That's the title of Krasinski's new YouTube show in which he tries to lift our spirits during the pandemic by launching "a good news network."

"John Krasinski highlights some good news from around the world, including an interview with Steve Carrell (sic) to mark the 15thanniversary of THE OFFICE, as well as John's newest hero Coco. #somegoodnews," the description reads on YouTube.

That's right, we got a mini "The Office" reunion -- which is surely good news.

The pair practiced social distancing by joining from their respective homes.

Krasinski dubbed Carell an "entertainment correspondent" on "SGN" (the "SGN" sign Krasinski sat in front of was made by his daughters with his wife, actress Emily Blunt).

Krasinski and Carell were celebrating the 15th anniversary of the hit NBC comedy series.

"I was a waiter when I got that job (playing Jim Halpert on "The Office")," Krasinski said during his show. "I was 23 years old, I was a waiter and after the pilot I went back to waiting tables 'cause I was sure nothing was going to happen with it."

That elicited a laugh from Carell

"It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it even today," Carell said. "It's pretty cool."

They shared some of their favorite memories from the show as well as bloopers.

"Some of my most fond memories, personally or professionally, are entwined and connected with that show," Carell said.

Naturally talk of a reunion of the show's cast came up.

"Listen, I know everybody's talking about a reunion," Krasinski said. "Hopefully one day we just get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi."

FYI Krasinski, if you are looking for some content we've got "The Good Stuff" newsletter which has just what you are looking for for your network.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Sunny and breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 59

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Crews battle large fire in downtown Sullivan

Image

Craig Porter commits to Wichita State

Image

Home damaged in fire

Image

THPD investigating shooting

Image

COVID-19 case confirmed in Crawford County

Image

Changes to Terre Haute Farmers Market

Image

Mayor discusses economic impact of COVID-19 in Terre Haute

Image

Plan to expand Medicaid coverage in Illinois

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities